intheknow.com

This $5 cream blush stick is about to become your new favorite makeup staple

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’re into a minimal makeup look, your...
In Style

I've Been Doing My Brows at Home for 3 Years Thanks to the $14 Foolproof Device Halle Berry Also Uses

When COVID-19 began, I had to learn how to do my eyebrows myself if I wanted them to look groomed — with salons closed and social distancing requirements in place, there was simply no alternative. At first, I tried using tweezers to clean up any stray hairs and keep my brows in shape. As time went on, I became fed up with how long it took to pluck out one hair at a time, in addition to the acute pain I was putting myself through.
thespruce.com

Introducing "Blates": The Bowl-Plate Combo That Is Taking Over TikTok

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It’s a bowl, it’s a plate, it’s a blate—a perfect combination with more uses than we can count. If you don't own any blates, your dinnerware collection is not complete.

