When COVID-19 began, I had to learn how to do my eyebrows myself if I wanted them to look groomed — with salons closed and social distancing requirements in place, there was simply no alternative. At first, I tried using tweezers to clean up any stray hairs and keep my brows in shape. As time went on, I became fed up with how long it took to pluck out one hair at a time, in addition to the acute pain I was putting myself through.

4 DAYS AGO