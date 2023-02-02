Ohio State Football: What's Next For Coach Day?

Ahead of his fifth season, coach Ryan day has found success at Ohio State — but not enough, leaving questions for the franchise regarding his future.

Ohio State is in for a busy offseason.

After a disappointing exit in the Peach Bowl , Buckeye’s coach Ryan Day is set to enter his fifth year — still without a national title.

Though such is the case for plenty of other FBS coaches, a program like Ohio State has much higher expectations. It wants consistent playoff appearances and multiple national titles.

And while Day has accomplished the former, coaching the Buckeyes to the playoffs three out of his four seasons, the same cannot be said of the latter. In Day’s only CFP title game , his team suffered a blowout at the hands of Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In addition, Ohio State has now lost back-to-back games against Michigan — a first since 1999-2000, when Michigan won both games between the schools in a home-and-home scenario, which for some Buckeyes fans is arguably worse than a playoff exit.

Regardless, Day’s failure to meet the high expectations set by the program has led to necessary changes. Day may not even be the primary play caller for the Buckeyes entering the 2023 season — a first for him.

As 247Sports’ Brad Crawford wrote:

Ohio State — one of next season's title frontrunners — will take the field under a tremendous amount of pressure for coach Ryan Day, whose consecutive losses to Michigan and falters in postseason games are beginning to increase NFL murmurs.

Without a returning quarterback in C.J. Stroud, the Buckeye offense will have to look to the two guys next in line : junior Kyle McCord and freshman Devin Brown. Day has already stated that he hopes one of those two will emerge as a clear frontrunner for next season and will look for that to come at the start of spring training.

So with all eyes and attention on Day, the Buckeyes will be facing an important year, and his ability to lead will be put to the test once again.

Unfortunately for him, another year losing in the semifinal, or even the national title game may prove to be devastating to his coaching tenure at Ohio State — so making things happen for the Buckeyes is an absolute must.

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

You can follow Matt Guzman on Twitter @mattgzman

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !