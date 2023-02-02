ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Heather Rae Young Gives Birth: She Welcomes Baby Boy With Tarek El Moussa

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nV8nz_0kahoYpC00
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa have welcomed their baby boy! Heather, 35, gave birth on Jan. 31, 2023, per her Instagram. “Our baby boy is here…1.31.23,” they wrote with a white heart in an Instagram caption on Feb. 2, alongside a photo of her and Tarek holding them in both of of their hands. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so appy,” thye also said with a red heart in the joint statement.

The real estate experts announced they were expecting a little one on Jul. 13, 2022. “It was a huge shock,” Heather revealed to PEOPLE at the time. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.” She added, “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. Heather is the stepmother of Tarek’s kids with his ex Christina Hall, Taylor, 12 and Brayden, 7.

Heather previously revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she originally didn’t want kids of her own, but joining Taylor and Brayden’s lives changed her mind. “We don’t know how life’s going to shift and what the future holds,” the former Playboy model said in January, months before getting pregnant. “When we first met, we both had said ‘no’ to having children. And, you know, obviously as my love grew for the children and I fell into this amazing position as a step mom — I just I love being a stepmom, I love being a mom, I love raising children.”

“And so more recently I have started thinking about having one of my own,” she continued. “I brought it up to Tarek and at first we talked about it and so we’re on the same page. We are planning on possibly having a baby in the future but right now I am going through egg freezing. I’m doing the second round of egg freezing.” She added that they “talked” about freezing embryos as well, but wanted to try naturally first. It looks like it all worked out!

On July 25, Heather revealed she was having a baby boy and has spent the last few months documenting her feelings as her due date approached. For instance, on Sept. 12, she shared a mirroe selfie with her baby bump on full display and wrote about wanting to meet her baby already but also realizing she has to enjoy the moment. “Holding this boy every day but I can’t wait to hold him in real life,” she began. “There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant. Sometimes I still can’t believe this is actually happening and I feel like we all always want things instantly but I’m really working on taking his process in and trying not to mentally skip to the part where I’m already a mom.”

Tarek also shared some of his feelings as he got closer to being a dad for the third time. “I remember learning I was going to be a dad with Taylor and thinking about how important it was for me to put my kids and my family first- no matter what- and how I was going to love my kids unconditionally,” he wrote in a picture of him holding Heater’s baby bump. “Tay, Bray, and Heather are my world and bringing another baby El Moussa into the family makes me feel those feelings all over again. I’m so lucky to be having a baby boy with the woman of my dreams. Seeing how amazing she has been to Tay and Bray over the years has shown me what an incredible mom she’s going to make and I can’t wait”

Congrats to the new parents of three!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'

Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
Us Weekly

Maks Chmerkovskiy Says Baby No. 2 With Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Has Been a ‘Long Time Coming’: It’s ‘Incredible’

Couldn't be happier! Maks Chmerkovskiy is over the moon about wife Peta Murgatroyd's pregnancy following multiple miscarriages. "[It's] incredible news," the Dancing With the Stars pro, 43, gushed during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, January 19, while promoting his work with Unify Ukraine. "Long time coming. We've been waiting to have this […]
People

Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits

Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
msn.com

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Makes Silly Faces In Sweet Photos As She Confirms She's 20 Weeks Pregnant

Peta Murgatroyd is bumpin' along — and loving it! On Thursday, February 2, the dancer, 36, posted a slew of photos of herself getting silly and showing off her growing stomach. "Candids 📸 #20weekspregnant," she captioned the sweet snaps via Instagram. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the photoshoot, including her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "You’re so hot ❤️🔥," he gushed, while Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson added, "Omggg obsessed 😍😍."A third person added, "When you still have abs 20 weeks pregnant…😲," while a fourth stated, "Omg!!!! Time is flying by !!! You look so beautiful and happy!!!...
Tyla

Stacey Solomon confirms she's having a baby girl in gender reveal

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's expecting a baby girl. Stacey, 33, recently announced she's expecting her fifth child with husband Joe Swash, and now the pair have revealed that they're expecting another little girl. Announcing the happy news on Instagram, Stacey wrote: "When Rose Found Out She’s Going To Have...
Mary Duncan

Grandfather uses visits to granddaughter as an excuse to cheat on wife with a woman almost half his age

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. You never know what goes on in a family behind closed doors, do you? It can look from the outsider’s perspective that a couple is happily married and has been for years. That’s the way it was with my friend Thea’s grandparents. They raised good children, retired in a nice house, and have taken a lot of lavish vacations all while spoiling their kids and grandkids.
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Emily Simpson Gets Real About Recent Face-Lift, Reveals Before and After Pics

Keeping it real. The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson has never shied away from talking about her plastic surgery procedures — and her recent face-lift is no exception. On Thursday, February 2, Simpson candidly explained her thought process behind the surgery and gave fans a glimpse of the drastic change. “Being middle-aged, […]
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Channels Mom As She Holds Mic To Lip Sync ‘It’s A Wrap’

Mariah Carey‘s daughter Monroe gave her mom’s fans some serious nostalgia in a new TikTok video. The 11-year-old held a microphone and lip synced to her 53-year-old mom’s song “It’s a Wrap” as she wore headphones and a light pink graphic T-shirt. The adorable curly-haired gal mimicked her mom’s singing style by passionately closing her eyes and getting to the moment before Mariah came in and jokingly took the microphone away from her.
HollywoodLife

Rebel Wilson Shows 1st Photos Of Baby Royce’s Face 3 Months After She Was Born Via Surrogate

Rebel Wilson was an adorable doting mom in the first photo of her daughter’s face! The Pitch Perfect actress took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 4 to share a beautiful snap of baby Royce, whom she welcomed in November. In the snap, seen here via Page Six, Rebel cradles the sweet newborn, who is looking up at her mother with nothing but love in her eyes. Too cute!
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Is Reportedly Casting Three New Housewives For Season 4

Fans of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were anticipating a change in the cast landscape what with the sentencing of Jen Shah earlier this month. It wasn’t a matter of if, but how long she would serve in jail after being found guilty of fraud in July 2022. So of course we were not […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Is Reportedly Casting Three New Housewives For Season 4 appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Engaged To Boyfriend Evan McClintock: Photos

Hailie Jade Mathers is getting married! Eminem‘s 27-year-old daughter announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock on Instagram February 6. Hailie shared photos of Evan getting down on one knee with a gorgeous diamond ring before he popped the big question. A professional photographer snapped photos of the romantic engagement, which took place on a rooftop on Saturday, February 4. “Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11,” Hailie wrote in her caption.
HollywoodLife

Kacey Musgraves Laughs Off Tripping Outside Restaurant After Losing Her Shoe: Photos

Kacey Musgrave showed off her calm demeanor when she took a spill and lost a shoe during a night out in Hollywood! The country music singer was minding her own business outside celebrity hotspot Craigs on Saturday, February 4 when the sidewalk got a little hard to navigate. Looking like a billion bucks in her LBD as she tripped, Kacey ended up on her hands and knees on the pavement. In the process, she lost her designer heel. However, the good sport laughed it off, found her shoe and continued on her way!
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
291K+
Followers
27K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy