Your next Uber ride could be just a phone call away

Uber's new "Call to Ride" service lets riders book a trip through a toll-free number. Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

Forget the tap of a button. Your next Uber ride might just be one phone call away.

The ride-share platform has unveiled "Call to Ride," a phone-based booking service that lets customers in California, Arizona and Florida call 1-833-873-8237 toll free to request a ride. An Uber team member will help you create an account, should you not already have one, and request a ride to your destination.

Harsha Gavarna, Uber's operation teams lead said, “Consumers will now be able to have the same convenient and affordable Uber experience, just without the app."

Before you can put have a driver put wheels to pavement, there are a few caveats.

"Call to Ride" is available seven days a week from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. and agents are only able to take calls in English and Spanish for the time being. According to the company, Uber is working on expanding this schedule, as well as the states being serviced, in the future.

Additionally, you cannot call from a landline because a cell phone is needed in order to send you text messages regarding your ride. Standard terms of service also apply to your trip, meaning that you have two minutes to meet your driver at a pickup location before being charged a late fee.

Trips cannot be booked in advance and multi-destination rides are also not allowed, meaning you'll have to use the Uber mobile app should you want either of those options.

Furthermore, users can only request rides for themselves with the toll free number. You must call using the phone number registered with the account on file, per the company. Ride requests for others can be made through the Uber app.

Once your ride is confirmed by an agent, Uber will send over information including your driver's name and picture, their license plate number and their estimated time of arrival. A follow up text message will be sent once your driver is ready to meet you.