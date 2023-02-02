How You Can Earn Money by Playing Games in Your Free Time

"By Jonathan Landrum Jr. Harry Styles won album of the year at Sunday's Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist.Beyoncé won her 32nd award, breaking a 26-year-old record. But as in years past, the album of the year honor eluded her. Styles took home three awards Sunday.Still, Beyoncé stands alone on her Grammy throne and had the support of the room throughout the night, with winners frequently referencing her and her influence on them.“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the superstar said after her historic win as her...
"The U.S. Treasury Department has changed the standard for what kind of electric vehicles qualify for a federal tax benefit under the Inflation Reduction Act. Before this change, electric vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Cadillac Lyriq, and Volkswagen’s ID.4 were not considered SUVs because of their lower weight. This meant they couldn't access the credit that capped Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) at $80,000, and they were too expensive to get access to the credit with the $55,000 cap. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a month ago that the prior rule was "messed up!"
Now these newly minted SUVs qualify for the $7,500 credit if they cost $80,000 or less, while cars, sedans, and wagons continue to qualify if they are priced less than $55,000. "This change will allow crossover vehicles that share similar features to be treated consistently," said the Treasury Department in a press release. "It will also align vehicle classifications under the clean vehicle credit with the classification displayed on the vehicle label and on the consumer-facing website FuelEconomy.gov." "
"As fears of recession loom, the consumer price index up 6.5 percent and inflation at historic highs, funds that Americans saved during the COVID-19 pandemic are nearing depletion.During the height of the pandemic, Americans were able to save more than $2.7 trillion as businesses shuttered. Investment bank Goldman Sachs estimated that 35 percent of COVID-19 relief funds have already been spent and by the end of 2023, that number will be up to 65 percent.Lower income households have seen their savings diminish first. Folks that make under $50,000 annually saw their savings slashed by 36 percent compared to people who...
"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. Just yesterday, it looked like tech stocks were flying high after Meta rallied more than 20 percent on the heels of a strong earnings report. Then Google parent Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon all released their earnings after the bell, and the narrative quickly shifted. ALPHABET SLOWING HIRING Alphabet, for example, reported a 34 percent drop in net income and its fourt consecutive decline in profits, in large part due to a slow down in digital advertising. The company stressed that its trying to get back onto firmer ground. “We’re...
"By Matthew LeeA huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions.The cancelation came despite China’s claim that the balloon was a weather research “airship” that had blown off course. The Pentagon rejected that out of hand — and China's contention that the balloon, about the size of two school buses, was not being used for surveillance and had only limited navigational ability.The balloon was detected earlier over...
"By Zeke Miller, Lolita C. Baldor, and Aamer MadhaniU.S. officials said Monday that improvements ordered by President Joe Biden to strengthen defenses against Chinese espionage helped to identify last week’s spy balloon — and to determine that similar flights were conducted at multiple points during the Trump administration.White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that after Biden took office, the U.S. “enhanced our surveillance of our territorial airspace, we enhanced our capacity to be able to detect things that the Trump administration was unable to detect.”Biden, in turn, has been faulted by some Republicans for not ordering the balloon shot down before it made...
"Showtime Shake UpWith Showtime to merge with Paramount+, a new slate of shows featuring familiar storylines are set to launch. One of Showtime's biggest hits, Billions, is set to get the spinoff treatment. This time it is rumored to be focused on the UK world of finance to be dubbed Billions: London. Also, a few spinoffs are planned around Showtime's Dexter following the success of New Blood, which was a follow-up limited series to the OG show. Dexter's son, Harrison, will be the focus of one series, and a prequel will center around Dexter's time in college and his family...
"N'Sync was arguably one of the biggest boy bands during their run and group member Lance Bass wants to recount the golden days. He's asking other legendary acts to share their boy band memories as well.Bass, along with his husband Michael Turchin, joined Cheddar News to talk about their new podcast Frosted Tips. The show focuses on the ups and downs of life from parenting to marriage and each week the pair catch up with some of their favorite boy bands. Think VH1's Where are They Now?Bass revealed that the show was initially supposed to be done with BackStreet Boys...
Mario Veneroso, partner & wealth manager with Kingsview Asset Management, joined Cheddar News to discuss Monday's trading session following last week's Fed decision to hike rates as well as Friday's jobs data.
"For the second time this month, Tesla is adjusting its prices in a bid to maximize consumer demand amid an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market. Earlier this month, the company cut the price of the Model Y by $13,000 to $52,99o. Now it's adding back around $1,500 to the price tag, while the Model 3 is actually getting cheaper. The changes came one day after the IRS released a new standard for what kind of electric vehicles qualify for a federal tax benefit under the Inflation Reduction Act. In short, some pricier electric vehicles now qualify as SUVs, which makes them eligible...
"After a nearly two-decade hiatus, Ford is making a Formula 1 comeback. The return of the automaker to one-seat racing will coincide with the introduction of new engine regulations in 2026 that will allow "increased electrical power and 100 percent sustainable fuels." From the 1960s to 2005, Ford's name loomed large in F1 racing. Its DFV (Double Four Valve) engine, helped the British engineering firm Cosworth win 155 out of 262 races between 1967 and 1985. Now the effort to green the carbon-intensive sport is one reason Ford is coming back. “Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to...
