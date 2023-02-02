ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police ask public to help find missing 12-year-old girl considered at risk

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

The Sacramento Police Department on Thursday asked the public to help find a missing 12-year-old girl who is considered at risk because of her age.

Jasebelle Deo was last seen in the 8100 Block of Bruceville Road, police said in social media posts.

The Police Department described the missing girl as Asian with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Officers asked anyone with information about the missing girl’s whereabouts to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471 .

Comments / 13

Killera77
4d ago

omg....I can't even...I can't imagine...someone pls find this girl safely!!

