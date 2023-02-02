22-year-old missing nearly a week found dead in California wilderness park, cops say

A man who was missing for nearly a week was found dead in a wilderness park, California authorities said.

Zachary Zernik’s body was found in Boney Mountain State Wilderness on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The 22-year-old was last seen by family on Jan. 28 , according to the sheriff’s office. He did not show up for work on Monday, Jan. 30

After Zernik’s vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead on Feb. 1, the sheriff’s office said it began searching the area and found his body the following day.

The sheriff’s office said they do not suspect foul play and that his death appears to be accidental.

Boney Mountain State Wilderness, which is about 60 miles west of Los Angeles, has a number of hiking trails, including one with an elevation of 3,320 feet, according to AllTrails.

