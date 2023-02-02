Former Angel Signs Minor League Deal With American League Wild Card Competitor

He'll look to contribute in the big leagues.

Former Angel infielder Matt Duffy has agreed to a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals, per the team. Duffy spent the 2022 season with the Halos, and will now join one of their AL Wild Card competitors, as he hopes to return to the big leagues this season.

Duffy appeared in 77 games for the Angels last season, hitting .250/.308/.311 with two home runs and 16 runs batted in. The seven-year vet can play first base, second base, shortstop, third base and left field, and will hope that versatility gets him back in the big leagues in 2023 — I have to assume it will.

Duffy received an invite to Spring Training with the Royals, so he'll have his opportunity to impress. While he may not make the Opening Day roster, I expect Duffy to get tons of major league playing time this season, whether with the Royals or another MLB team.

If he remains with the Royals and gets to the big leagues, he'll have two opportunities to reunite with his former teammates. April 21-23, the Royals are coming to Angel Stadium for a three-game set. Then, June 16-18, the Angels are traveling to Kansas City for three games.