Wheeling, WV

Learn to swim
4d ago

Hmmm, could it be that "no child Left behind"is doing exactly what it intended to do.. shuffle them on through. it's more important to help them be able to identify themselves as a boy or a girl. Then their curriculum, and worth, will be chosen accordingly.

Lootpress

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

East Ohio Regional Hospital program helping addicts

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — Alcohol and drug abuse has been a large problem in the Ohio Valley and East Ohio Regional Hospital has made it a goal to help addicts in the local area recover, leading to them creating a three-step recovery process. "The community as a whole needed...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bill would raise the age to buy cigarettes

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A bill in the West Virginia Senate aims to change the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. “The vaping crisis that we’re seeing these days and all these problems we have around that, this really helps streamline the effectiveness and enforcement at the local level.” Greg Puckett, Executive Director of […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia passes a bill in the house that would give information on how to discipline children in school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOV 9

Urgent evacuation issued for East Palestine residents

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An urgent warning to residents of East Palestine. Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging those who live within a mile of the derailment site to evacuate -- they say that due to a major temperature change that has taken place over the last few hours.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

State grant allowing Cameron to expand water service

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council awarded four water projects and two sewer projects across the state. A design in Cameron was among them, allowing 19 houses along Green Valley Road to be hooked up to city water. "We had a couple residents...
CAMERON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children

Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Late Season Snow Frequency in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – The groundhogs have made their predictions. Punxsutawney Phil and French Creek Freddie may disagree, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict we will have both cold and warm days coming up in the next seven days. With Phil’s prediction of more winter weather here’s some historical data on big snow systems in our area. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTOV 9

Taking a look back at the life and times of 'Tennis Shoe' Ernie Hollinger

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — He was something of a legend, the guy on the motor scooter who rode up and down Sunset Boulevard, ready to wash some windows. But to generations of people in Steubenville, he was “Tennis Shoe” Ernie, a baseball fanatic, a custodian at City Hall and elsewhere, and a guy who always was ready for conversation.
STEUBENVILLE, OH

