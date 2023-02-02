Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital officials strongly oppose bill on immunization exemptions
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia has one of the nations' toughest laws on childhood immunizations. While officials backing Senate Bill 535 hope to challenge them, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is digging in. If passed, the bill would provide parents the opportunity to seek philosophical or religious exemptions for...
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
WTOV 9
St. C. officials hope to utilize grant funds to enhance recreational opportunities
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — St. Clairsville has received a grant from Ohio Public Works to help move the city toward a more active and healthier community. The city received a little more than $40,000 for its National Roadway Bike Trail Enhancement Project. "We were actually ranked fourth,” St. C....
West Virginia power companies denied from increasing monthly bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have denied a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power that would have added $18.41 to the average monthly residential electric bill. The state Public Service Commission’s order Friday on the request for a nearly 12% rate increase will remain in effect pending completion of a review of […]
WTOV 9
East Ohio Regional Hospital program helping addicts
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — Alcohol and drug abuse has been a large problem in the Ohio Valley and East Ohio Regional Hospital has made it a goal to help addicts in the local area recover, leading to them creating a three-step recovery process. "The community as a whole needed...
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
Marion County school closed Monday due to water outage
According to a Marion County Schools Facebook post, one of the schools in their area will be closed on Monday, Feb. 6.
West Virginia bill would raise the age to buy cigarettes
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A bill in the West Virginia Senate aims to change the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. “The vaping crisis that we’re seeing these days and all these problems we have around that, this really helps streamline the effectiveness and enforcement at the local level.” Greg Puckett, Executive Director of […]
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
WTOV 9
East Palestine evacuees getting antsy, want to return home, but when?
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — As the cleanup from a hazardous materials derailment in East Palestine continues, residents who live nearby just want to know when they can go home. Michelle Massey has been asking that question since Sunday evening when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine first put out the evacuation...
Gun, ammo purchase tracking in the crosshairs in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to ban credit card companies from tracking the purchase of guns and ammunition in the Mountain State. Some credit cards do that with an electronic code, and there are concerns they are creating a national database of gun owners. Critics say that’s a […]
West Virginia passes a bill in the house that would give information on how to discipline children in school
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child […]
FBI offering $5,000 for information on missing woman who may be in WV
FBI Pittsburgh is offering $5,000 for information that will help find Maria Miller, who may have traveled through West Virginia.
WTOV 9
Controlled release of East Palestine train car chemicals goes as planned, officials say
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Monday in East Palestine started with the arrival of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to the center of operations following the train derailment Friday night. Once he arrived it was announced that a controlled release of chemicals in five train cars was planned for the afternoon...
WTOV 9
Urgent evacuation issued for East Palestine residents
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An urgent warning to residents of East Palestine. Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging those who live within a mile of the derailment site to evacuate -- they say that due to a major temperature change that has taken place over the last few hours.
WTOV 9
State grant allowing Cameron to expand water service
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council awarded four water projects and two sewer projects across the state. A design in Cameron was among them, allowing 19 houses along Green Valley Road to be hooked up to city water. "We had a couple residents...
There’s still time to see rare green comet in West Virginia, Green Bank Observatory says
West Virginians still have time to see a rare green comet that hasn't been visible from earth since the Stone Age, despite cloudy night skies the past few days.
Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children
Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
Late Season Snow Frequency in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – The groundhogs have made their predictions. Punxsutawney Phil and French Creek Freddie may disagree, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict we will have both cold and warm days coming up in the next seven days. With Phil’s prediction of more winter weather here’s some historical data on big snow systems in our area. […]
WTOV 9
Taking a look back at the life and times of 'Tennis Shoe' Ernie Hollinger
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — He was something of a legend, the guy on the motor scooter who rode up and down Sunset Boulevard, ready to wash some windows. But to generations of people in Steubenville, he was “Tennis Shoe” Ernie, a baseball fanatic, a custodian at City Hall and elsewhere, and a guy who always was ready for conversation.
