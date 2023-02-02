ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls Have Rejected Multiple Coby White Trade Offers, Per Report

By Matt Berklan
 5 days ago

It would be in the Bulls' best interest to salvage some value for White, but they don't like what they're hearing so far.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Chicago Bulls are on the outside of the play-in tournament looking in. A disgruntled fan base is looking for Arturas Karnisovas to make a roster change to spark a legitimate run or salvage value for the future. Coby White's name has appeared frequently in trade rumors for the entirety of this season. According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic , the Bulls have rejected multiple offers for White.

"Contrary to reports and perhaps the court of public opinion, White does have trade value, with league sources saying the Bulls have rejected overtures from rival clubs," Mayberry wrote.

Of all the Bulls' assets, White seems to be the most expendable. Since Chicago drafted Ayo Dosunmu, he and White have played the same role as the first guard off the bench.

White's game has seen improvements but he is still only shooting 40 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three . Dosunmu has shot a more consistent 50 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three. Additionally, Dosunmu can take on the toughest defensive assignment whereas White still has a ways to go on that end of the court.

It would be in the Bulls' best interest to salvage some value for White, who can easily slide in as a nice bench piece for a playoff team. So why have the Bulls rejected trade offers to date? The return packages may not fancy Arturas Karnisovas' taste.

RELATED: Bulls Trade Proposals: Analyzing the Experts' Hypotheticals

The former seventh overall draft pick should easily net the Bulls a high second-round selection. If the offers for White have not been up to snuff, it's a reasonable strategy to hold on to White and potentially package him as a secondary piece in a bigger trade.

Nevertheless, it's encouraging to hear that the Chicago Bulls are listening to offers. With plenty of playoff teams eager to bolster their rosters at the deadline, a trade involving Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, or Alex Caruso could fetch a formidable return.

