Battle Creek, MI

WILX-TV

Police identify victim in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police have identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in his car Sunday night. Makhi Williams was shot in his car in the area of Osband and Lenore Avenues in Lansing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Lansing at Osband and Lenore Avenues.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Man drags ex-girlfriend out of home, shoots at her, police say

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old Leroy Township man was arrested early Sunday morning after an alleged violent break-in at his ex-girlfriend’s residence, Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies said. The suspect is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail with kidnapping, home invasion, and assault with intent to...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kent County man dies in crash after police say a teen driver runs red light

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Comstock Park man died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said an 18-year-old woman from Sparta driving a Jeep ran a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge Ram driven by an 86-year-old man at the intersection of North Division Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Plainfield Township around 11 a.m. Saturday, forcing both vehicles off the road.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Teen dies following shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for a suspect in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Thursday night. Police said they received several 911 calls about a shooting near the intersection of Waterloo Avenue and East North Street at about 7:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a Chevrolet Impala with two people inside.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment

OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
PLAINWELL, MI
MLive

2 people called 911 to report murder-suicide before it happened, police say

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Two people called 911 about a murder suicide that was going to happen in Van Buren County but two people were dead by the time police arrived. One of the people involved called 911 to report a murder-suicide that was going to happen, and one of that person’s relatives who he told also called 911 prior to the shooting, Michigan State Police officials said in a news release.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

