Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect charged with murdering 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman
Grand Rapids police say Mya Kelly was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. on December 26 inside a home on Canton Street SW near Division Avenue.
Bullet came through door, killing young mother in front of her children, records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A bullet that killed a young Grand Rapids mother in front of her children came through a door, police said. The details surrounding the Dec. 26 shooting death of 23-year-old Mya Kelly are contained in a probable cause affidavit filed by Grand Rapids police. Kent County...
WILX-TV
Police identify victim in Lansing shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police have identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in his car Sunday night. Makhi Williams was shot in his car in the area of Osband and Lenore Avenues in Lansing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Lansing at Osband and Lenore Avenues.
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’
A father of three says he's lucky to be alive after being stabbed seven times inside Brann's restaurant in Wyoming.
WWMTCw
Horrocks new location, serial killer pleads guilty, 78 dogs seized & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. 'Opening Soon' signs up at Horrocks Farm Market new Lakeview Square location. "Opening Soon" signs went up this week in the windows of the soon-to-be new Horrocks Farm Market location at Lakeview Square Mall. The...
Man drags ex-girlfriend out of home, shoots at her, police say
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old Leroy Township man was arrested early Sunday morning after an alleged violent break-in at his ex-girlfriend’s residence, Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies said. The suspect is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail with kidnapping, home invasion, and assault with intent to...
MSP: 1 arrested after chase near Kentwood
One person was arrested after leading deputies on a chase early Saturday morning.
Judge to decide on motion to toss murder charge in Lyoya death
A Kent County judge could make a major decision Friday in the Patrick Lyoya murder case.
WWMT
Kent County man dies in crash after police say a teen driver runs red light
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Comstock Park man died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said an 18-year-old woman from Sparta driving a Jeep ran a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge Ram driven by an 86-year-old man at the intersection of North Division Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Plainfield Township around 11 a.m. Saturday, forcing both vehicles off the road.
One killed in Lansing house fire, neighbors came to help
Smoke is still billowing from the house and could be seen from the highway nearby.
WILX-TV
Teen dies following shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for a suspect in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Thursday night. Police said they received several 911 calls about a shooting near the intersection of Waterloo Avenue and East North Street at about 7:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a Chevrolet Impala with two people inside.
Kalamazoo murder case against 25-year-old is in the hands of the jury
KALAMAZOO, MI – The case against Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave is in the hands of the jury. According to the defense attorney in his closing argument, the prosecution didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client is guilty of murder, and it’s time to send Hargrave home.
Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment
OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
WWMT
Ottawa County deputies arrest man accused of several crimes in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call early Monday morning that led to a disorderly suspect being taken into custody. Around 2:20 a.m., Damion Norwood, 21, fired several shots while causing a disturbance for neighbors, according to deputies. Neglect: 78 dogs found in Norton...
Jackson man arrested after robbing market at knifepoint
JACKSON, MI -- A robbery at knifepoint and the police chase that followed resulted in several felony charges for a Jackson man Thursday, police said. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a robbery alarm at the PS Food Mart at 1301 S. West Avenue in Jackson.
Car stolen in Lansing with dog inside
Around 1:00 p.m., Lansing Police officers responded to a report of a car theft at Logan Square Plaza.
Fox17
MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
2 people called 911 to report murder-suicide before it happened, police say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Two people called 911 about a murder suicide that was going to happen in Van Buren County but two people were dead by the time police arrived. One of the people involved called 911 to report a murder-suicide that was going to happen, and one of that person’s relatives who he told also called 911 prior to the shooting, Michigan State Police officials said in a news release.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police seize 10 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana State Police seized ten pounds of marijuana that was headed to Massachusetts from California in a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened on Monday morning, Jan. 30, in Steuben County. The two men inside the Mercedes SUV told the trooper they were headed to Massachusetts from...
Comments / 0