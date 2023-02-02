ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOV 9

East Ohio Regional Hospital program helping addicts

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — Alcohol and drug abuse has been a large problem in the Ohio Valley and East Ohio Regional Hospital has made it a goal to help addicts in the local area recover, leading to them creating a three-step recovery process. "The community as a whole needed...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTOV 9

Explosion seen at site of East Palestine train derailment

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An explosion has been seen at the site of train derailment in East Palestine, moments after a controlled release of one of the train cars involved in the train derailment there. Norfolk Southern released the following statement: "The controlled breach of several rail cars has...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

Evacuees shaken by East Palestine train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — As crews continue to ensure the safety for those affected by the train derailment in East Palestine, those evacuated from the area are waiting to get the all clear to return to their homes. "I'm scared,” evacuee Roger Walker said. “I don't scare easily. I'll...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

Jones Gym expands into new location

Steubenville, OH — A gym in Steubenville has expanded into a new location on University Boulevard. Freddie Jones the owner of Jones Gym held a grand opening ceremony Sunday afternoon. "I'm opening up a 5,000 square feet gym strengthen and conditioning facility," said owner Freddie Jones. The gym first...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Urgent evacuation issued for East Palestine residents

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An urgent warning to residents of East Palestine. Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging those who live within a mile of the derailment site to evacuate -- they say that due to a major temperature change that has taken place over the last few hours.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

AG Morrisey Gives Insight on Opioid Epidemic

Ohio County, WV — This past Thursday, Patrick Morrisey continued his tour of business forums throughout the Northern Panhandle with a stop in Wheeling. And the West Virginia Attorney General heard about the impact of opioids in Ohio County. But in return, Morrisey shared some encouraging progress that could help the friendly city.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Concealed Carry Class Held Again at Cabela's

Triadelphia, W.Va. — Over 30 people in the community came out for the opportunity to obtain a handgun certification that is valid not only in the state of West Virginia but also in the state of Virginia. The specific certifications offered were the West Virginia concealed handgun license and...
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WTOV 9

Taking a look back at the life and times of 'Tennis Shoe' Ernie Hollinger

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — He was something of a legend, the guy on the motor scooter who rode up and down Sunset Boulevard, ready to wash some windows. But to generations of people in Steubenville, he was “Tennis Shoe” Ernie, a baseball fanatic, a custodian at City Hall and elsewhere, and a guy who always was ready for conversation.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

One person dies in St. Clairsville house fire

St. Clairsville — At least one person has died in a house fire in Belmont County. This after an explosion in the home. Crews responded to the call for a possible entrapment, when they arrived they were met with heavy flames coming from the front of the home. First...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

OVAC Cheer Championship Takes Over Wesbanco Arena

Wheeling, W.Va. — The Ohio Valley Athletic Conference hosted their cheerleading championships at Wesbanco Arena on Saturday. It began at 9 a.m. and ran all day. While several awards were given, all squads were judged based on both cheer and dance. "Today we have 31 schools competing, which the...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

One person dead in Carroll County house fire

Carroll County, OH — Authorities are investigating a house fire that has left one person dead. The call came in at just before 6am Sunday morning to the home on Memorial Road in North East Kensington, according to the Carroll County sheriff's office. Three people were in the home at the time of the blaze -- with one male victim not making it out in time. An autopsy is set to take place at the beginning of the week and the state fire marshal is looking into exactly how the fire started.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy