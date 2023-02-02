Carroll County, OH — Authorities are investigating a house fire that has left one person dead. The call came in at just before 6am Sunday morning to the home on Memorial Road in North East Kensington, according to the Carroll County sheriff's office. Three people were in the home at the time of the blaze -- with one male victim not making it out in time. An autopsy is set to take place at the beginning of the week and the state fire marshal is looking into exactly how the fire started.

CARROLL COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO