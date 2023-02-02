Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTOV 9
East Ohio Regional Hospital program helping addicts
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — Alcohol and drug abuse has been a large problem in the Ohio Valley and East Ohio Regional Hospital has made it a goal to help addicts in the local area recover, leading to them creating a three-step recovery process. "The community as a whole needed...
WTOV 9
East Palestine evacuees getting antsy, want to return home, but when?
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — As the cleanup from a hazardous materials derailment in East Palestine continues, residents who live nearby just want to know when they can go home. Michelle Massey has been asking that question since Sunday evening when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine first put out the evacuation...
WTOV 9
Explosion seen at site of East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An explosion has been seen at the site of train derailment in East Palestine, moments after a controlled release of one of the train cars involved in the train derailment there. Norfolk Southern released the following statement: "The controlled breach of several rail cars has...
WTOV 9
Evacuees shaken by East Palestine train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — As crews continue to ensure the safety for those affected by the train derailment in East Palestine, those evacuated from the area are waiting to get the all clear to return to their homes. "I'm scared,” evacuee Roger Walker said. “I don't scare easily. I'll...
WTOV 9
Jones Gym expands into new location
Steubenville, OH — A gym in Steubenville has expanded into a new location on University Boulevard. Freddie Jones the owner of Jones Gym held a grand opening ceremony Sunday afternoon. "I'm opening up a 5,000 square feet gym strengthen and conditioning facility," said owner Freddie Jones. The gym first...
WTOV 9
WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital officials strongly oppose bill on immunization exemptions
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia has one of the nations' toughest laws on childhood immunizations. While officials backing Senate Bill 535 hope to challenge them, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is digging in. If passed, the bill would provide parents the opportunity to seek philosophical or religious exemptions for...
WTOV 9
Controlled release of East Palestine train car chemicals goes as planned, officials say
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Monday in East Palestine started with the arrival of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to the center of operations following the train derailment Friday night. Once he arrived it was announced that a controlled release of chemicals in five train cars was planned for the afternoon...
WTOV 9
Urgent evacuation issued for East Palestine residents
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An urgent warning to residents of East Palestine. Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging those who live within a mile of the derailment site to evacuate -- they say that due to a major temperature change that has taken place over the last few hours.
WTOV 9
AG Morrisey Gives Insight on Opioid Epidemic
Ohio County, WV — This past Thursday, Patrick Morrisey continued his tour of business forums throughout the Northern Panhandle with a stop in Wheeling. And the West Virginia Attorney General heard about the impact of opioids in Ohio County. But in return, Morrisey shared some encouraging progress that could help the friendly city.
WTOV 9
Concealed Carry Class Held Again at Cabela's
Triadelphia, W.Va. — Over 30 people in the community came out for the opportunity to obtain a handgun certification that is valid not only in the state of West Virginia but also in the state of Virginia. The specific certifications offered were the West Virginia concealed handgun license and...
WTOV 9
Taking a look back at the life and times of 'Tennis Shoe' Ernie Hollinger
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — He was something of a legend, the guy on the motor scooter who rode up and down Sunset Boulevard, ready to wash some windows. But to generations of people in Steubenville, he was “Tennis Shoe” Ernie, a baseball fanatic, a custodian at City Hall and elsewhere, and a guy who always was ready for conversation.
WTOV 9
One person dies in St. Clairsville house fire
St. Clairsville — At least one person has died in a house fire in Belmont County. This after an explosion in the home. Crews responded to the call for a possible entrapment, when they arrived they were met with heavy flames coming from the front of the home. First...
WTOV 9
OVAC Cheer Championship Takes Over Wesbanco Arena
Wheeling, W.Va. — The Ohio Valley Athletic Conference hosted their cheerleading championships at Wesbanco Arena on Saturday. It began at 9 a.m. and ran all day. While several awards were given, all squads were judged based on both cheer and dance. "Today we have 31 schools competing, which the...
WTOV 9
One person dead in Carroll County house fire
Carroll County, OH — Authorities are investigating a house fire that has left one person dead. The call came in at just before 6am Sunday morning to the home on Memorial Road in North East Kensington, according to the Carroll County sheriff's office. Three people were in the home at the time of the blaze -- with one male victim not making it out in time. An autopsy is set to take place at the beginning of the week and the state fire marshal is looking into exactly how the fire started.
