Huntingdon County, PA

Huntingdon County man sentenced for arson following standoff

By Aaron Marrie, Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
 4 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing up to six years behind bars for lighting his trailer on fire, according to the Huntingdon County District Attorney .

Jonathan W. Copenhaver, 36, of Shirleysburg plead guilty to lighting plastic to set fire to his trailer, located along Extract Road, in October 2022. Copenhaver was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors April 5, 2022, but all besides arson were dismissed, court documents show.

Jonathan Copenhaver

Police interviewed a man who was asked by Copenhaver to pick him up from the trailer at 2:40 p.m. and drop him off at a home on Shady Lane. As they were pulling into the driveway on Shady Lane, the man’s fire pager went off. Copenhaver gave the man a fist bump and said “I lit it, brother,” according to court documents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘I lit it brother’ Huntingdon County man charged with arson following standoff

After being dropped off by the man, court documents said Copenhaver allegedly forced his way into the home occupied by his tenant and told her “One month’s rent to say I did not burn the trailer down.”

The tenant said she told him no but Copenhaver threw the money on the floor and began walking towards the trailer on Extract Road.

A few minutes later the tenant saw smoke coming from the trailer and called 911. Officers said Copenhaver barricaded himself in his house with a firearm. The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded to the incident and helped take Copenhaver into custody.

Copenhaver is currently in the Huntingdon County Prison.

WTAJ

WTAJ

