ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk mayor names new city council member

By Laigha Anderson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QykL_0kahmrTJ00

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The mayor of Norfolk has officially selected a replacement for former councilman Gary Jackson, who resigned last month over health concerns.

The people of Ward 3 will now be represented on the council by Justin Snorton. Snorton was selected by Mayor John Moenning. According to a press release, Moenning chose Snorton because he is forward-looking, thoughtful and committed to making Norfolk a welcoming and vibrant city. Moenning also added that there was a very competitive pool of applicants.

Snorton is a senior Manager for Tyson Foods and has worked for the company for the past 27 years. He has lived in Norfolk since 2002.

Law enforcement still searching for former North Fork Area Transit director accused of misusing more than $740,000

“I am honored for the appointment and to help serve a community that has served me all these years,” said Snorton.

As for his top priorities, Snorton has singled out aiding the city with growth and making Norfolk a destination for new residents, especially families.

Snorton will be officially sworn in at the February 6 council meeting. His district includes the southwest quadrant of Norfolk.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests

STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Celebration held in Hoskins, 200 people in attendance

HOSKINS, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community held a celebration on Saturday, with an eye on an even bigger one. Hoskins held a fundraiser for its upcoming Q-125 celebration. The Wayne County Community held a banquet, which included local catering, live music and comedians. Approximately 200 people attended the event...
HOSKINS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Winside art teacher pleads no contest to amended charges related to student relationship

WAYNE, Neb. -- A former northeast Nebraska teacher has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. Former Winside art teacher Rachel McPhillips, who had been facing charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, pleaded no contest to amended charges in Wayne County Court on Monday. According to court documents, McPhillips entered her pleas to charges of disturbing the peace and attempting a class 1 misdemeanor.
WINSIDE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man arrested on multitude of charges

NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Friday night after a suspicious person call lead to a multitude of charges. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Pasewalk Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after the resident stated an unknown male was pounding on his door trying to enter.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rural Leigh teen pleads guilty to three felony charges related to April break-in, assault

STANTON, Neb. -- A 17-year-old facing multiple felony charges break-in and sexual assault pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday. Gabriel Safty, of rural Stanton County, entered guilty pleas to first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats. Prosecutors dropped charges of burglary, theft and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as confirmed by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities identify victim of fatal crash

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal car crash last week near Prague. Officials said Jackilyn J. Potter-Buckendahl died at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha following Wednesday’s crash that happened at about 8:45 p.m. on Highway 79. The preliminary investigation indicates...
PRAGUE, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy