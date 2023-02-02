Norfolk mayor names new city council member

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The mayor of Norfolk has officially selected a replacement for former councilman Gary Jackson, who resigned last month over health concerns.

The people of Ward 3 will now be represented on the council by Justin Snorton. Snorton was selected by Mayor John Moenning. According to a press release, Moenning chose Snorton because he is forward-looking, thoughtful and committed to making Norfolk a welcoming and vibrant city. Moenning also added that there was a very competitive pool of applicants.

Snorton is a senior Manager for Tyson Foods and has worked for the company for the past 27 years. He has lived in Norfolk since 2002.

“I am honored for the appointment and to help serve a community that has served me all these years,” said Snorton.

As for his top priorities, Snorton has singled out aiding the city with growth and making Norfolk a destination for new residents, especially families.

Snorton will be officially sworn in at the February 6 council meeting. His district includes the southwest quadrant of Norfolk.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.