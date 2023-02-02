Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WCJB
Putnam County woman arrested for child, animal neglect for ‘deplorable’ living conditions
SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman after children and animals were found living in “deplorable” and unhygienic conditions at her home. Casey Whiteside, 33, of Satsuma, was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail on charges of child neglect and...
WCJB
Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
WCJB
Man remains in hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the head in Williston
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was shot in the head in Williston around 2:45 in the afternoon on Sunday. The shooting occurred around the intersection of Northeast 4th Avenue and 11th street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that...
WCJB
Woman sentenced for smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from California is sentenced to almost a year in the Alachua County Jail after Gainesville Police say they caught her smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane. Officers arrested Mandy Carlson, 31, at Gainesville Regional Airport in May 2021. Gainesville Police officials say...
WCJB
Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
WCJB
Marion County teen missing from youth ranch
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch is located in Citra. They’re a home for children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected, as well as those whose parents or legal guardians who have died. Some children at the home are able to have cell phones.
WCJB
WCJB
Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue respond to building fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville and Alachua County fire rescue crews were called to Bear Archery in Gainesville in response to a fire alarm Around 1:10 a.m. Monday. A total of 24 firefighters responded to the fire. It took them about 40 minutes to contain the fire according to officials.
WCJB
Trenton mother is honoring late daughter with fundraiser for animal shelters
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Lynn Studstill started the “Kourtney’s hope for animals” event after her daughter Kourtney was killed in a mudding accident in 2018. Kourtney volunteered at a local animal shelter-- now Lynn is continuing her passion in her honor. “Kourtney was an animal person, she...
WCJB
Marion County teacher in the running for Florida’s teacher of the year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County educator is in the running to be Florida’s teacher of the year. Lindsey Bigelow teaches first-grade English language arts at Ocala Springs Elementary in Marion County. Bigelow earned a Golden Apple when she was named Marion County’s 2023 teacher of the year...
WCJB
Black History Month Celebration in Ocala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala city leaders honored Black History month in Ocala Monday morning. Guest speakers included Marion County Sheriff’s Captain, Fred Chisholm, Forest High School principal, Bernard Rembert, and an Ocala Fiber Optic executive. The event is meant to highlight African-American contributions. About 200 people filled the new...
WCJB
State program aims to improve safety for cyclist and pedestrians
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state program is putting more officers on the streets to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists in Alachua County. The Gainesville Police Department is taking part in the FDOT “high visibility enforcement program.”. This initiative educates people on Florida’s traffic laws to make roads...
WCJB
Early morning Fire affects local sports manufacturer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An early Monday morning fire at a sports equipment manufacturer caused extensive damage. A spokesman for Bear Archery said faulty equipment may be the cause of the fire. About two dozen Gainesville Firefighters were called out to Bear Archery about Monday 1am.The fire was contained to a...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights 352 Ceramics Coating and Auto Detailing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s get an up-close and personal look at a business that can keep your car looking clean inside and out. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us more about 352 Ceramics Coating and Auto Detailing.
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Bobette Allen is creating a loving space for children in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - “My babies are my life. There my love. They are my everything. If it wasn’t for them, oh my god I don’t know where I would be today”. It is that raw emotion and love that led Bobette Allen, or Mrs. Bobbie, to start Little Jem Stones Academy.
WCJB
Mayor’s Youth Council returns to High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A program to get young people involved in politics is back in an Alachua County city. The mayor’s youth council is returning to High Springs. This special council is made up of students from High Springs Community School, First Christian Academy, and Santa Fe High School.
WCJB
Animal Welfare Advisory Board meeting was postponed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A meeting to talk about Alachua County’s Animal Resources and care department has been moved. The Animal welfare Advisory board meeting is being postponed. It was scheduled for Wednesday at the county’s community support services. A new date has not been set up.
WCJB
Girl Scout Cookies coming to NCFL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final step before Thin Mints or Samoas grace your pantry shelf has happened. On Saturday, thousands of boxes were distributed at one Girl Scout Cookie drop-off location off of 53rd Avenue in Gainesville. Dozens of volunteers sorted the wide variety of baked goods into trucks, vans, and even U-Hauls that will go to four North Central Florida counties.
WCJB
Marion County Commission holds meeting, will discuss the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The board of Marion County commissioners will hold a meeting on Tuesday. They will discuss topics such as the contract with Neptune Ventures LLC so they can provide branding and marketing for the litter task force initiative as well as the creation of a new park within the town of Reddick.
WCJB
Former Alachua County commissioner files to run for State House seat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Alachua County commissioner, who was put on the commission by Gov. Ron DeSantis, has filed to run for a Florida State House seat in North Central Florida. Raemi Eagle-Glenn is hoping to become the next representative of District 22 which encompasses the western parts...
