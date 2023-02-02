ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Woman sentenced for smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from California is sentenced to almost a year in the Alachua County Jail after Gainesville Police say they caught her smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane. Officers arrested Mandy Carlson, 31, at Gainesville Regional Airport in May 2021. Gainesville Police officials say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County teen missing from youth ranch

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch is located in Citra. They’re a home for children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected, as well as those whose parents or legal guardians who have died. Some children at the home are able to have cell phones.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

WCJB

Black History Month Celebration in Ocala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala city leaders honored Black History month in Ocala Monday morning. Guest speakers included Marion County Sheriff’s Captain, Fred Chisholm, Forest High School principal, Bernard Rembert, and an Ocala Fiber Optic executive. The event is meant to highlight African-American contributions. About 200 people filled the new...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

State program aims to improve safety for cyclist and pedestrians

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state program is putting more officers on the streets to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists in Alachua County. The Gainesville Police Department is taking part in the FDOT “high visibility enforcement program.”. This initiative educates people on Florida’s traffic laws to make roads...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Early morning Fire affects local sports manufacturer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An early Monday morning fire at a sports equipment manufacturer caused extensive damage. A spokesman for Bear Archery said faulty equipment may be the cause of the fire. About two dozen Gainesville Firefighters were called out to Bear Archery about Monday 1am.The fire was contained to a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Mayor’s Youth Council returns to High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A program to get young people involved in politics is back in an Alachua County city. The mayor’s youth council is returning to High Springs. This special council is made up of students from High Springs Community School, First Christian Academy, and Santa Fe High School.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Animal Welfare Advisory Board meeting was postponed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A meeting to talk about Alachua County’s Animal Resources and care department has been moved. The Animal welfare Advisory board meeting is being postponed. It was scheduled for Wednesday at the county’s community support services. A new date has not been set up.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Girl Scout Cookies coming to NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final step before Thin Mints or Samoas grace your pantry shelf has happened. On Saturday, thousands of boxes were distributed at one Girl Scout Cookie drop-off location off of 53rd Avenue in Gainesville. Dozens of volunteers sorted the wide variety of baked goods into trucks, vans, and even U-Hauls that will go to four North Central Florida counties.
GAINESVILLE, FL

