Lincoln Man Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Machine Gun
A 24 year old Lincoln man is headed to prison after being sentenced on drug and weapons charges. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Alejandro Alvarado to 17 years in federal prison. Alvarado admitted to trafficking guns, including Glock switches intended to convert handguns into fully automatic machine...
LPD Arrests Protesters At Housing Development Site
Lincoln Police say several trespassing arrests have been made since Monday at a housing development site near Wilderness Park. Native American activists joined hands and formed a line across the road to try and block heavy equipment from accessing the worksite. The activists believe the development will disrupt sacred sweat...
Teenager Cited In Dog Abandonment Case
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department says an 18-year-old has been cited after a puppy was abandoned along a county road north of Lincoln Friday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the intersection of 14th Street and McKelvie Road on a report of an abandoned dog. They found the puppy in a kennel that was left in a roadside ditch. The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old was cited for neglect, animal abuse and littering, which can carry a $1,000 fine.
Man Cited After Firing Shot Through Apartment Floor
A Lincoln woman had a frightening ordeal near 90th and ‘O’ Street early Sunday morning. Police were called to the apartment just before just before 1:00 Sunday morning. “The caller reported hearing a loud pop behind her, then noticed damage to her ceiling consistent with gunfire.,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Officers spoke 25 year old man who lives upstairs.
Man Loses More Than $300,000 In Cryptocurrency Scam
Lincoln Police say a man lost more than $300-thousand in a cryptocurrency trading scam. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the 56 year old man had began communicating with an unknown person in December. “The unknown caller encouraged the victim to join a group message on Telegram for crypto currency trading. The...
Lancaster County Election Commissioner To Conduct Voter Registration Drives
The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office will be holding a series of voter registration drives at Lincoln City Libraries ahead of the spring elections. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before November 7, 2023, has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at the following times and locations:
Huskers Avoid Late Disaster; Win at Northwestern
For the second consecutive game, Nebraska women’s basketball needed to hold on late after dominating much of the contest. Nebraska (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) grabbed just their third road victory of the season with a 78-66 victory at Northwestern Monday night. The Huskers could not have had a better...
Huskers Start Hot, Stay Hot, Hang On Over Penn State
With 18 days since a victory and still figuring out life after Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel’s season-ending injuries, Nebraska flipped the script and treated a raucous home crowd to quite the shooting display in a 72-63 win over Penn State on Sunday. Sophomore Keisei Tominaga was the center...
