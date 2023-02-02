Read full article on original website
Related
webnewsobserver.com
TXT members create new record on France’s Top Albums Chart with their latest album
On February 3, 2022, France’s National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing unveiled that TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION has finally debuted on their Top Albums Chart. For the unversed, it has become the 3rd K-Pop artist in history to have appeared on the list alongside BTS and BLACKPINK.
webnewsobserver.com
Kanye West’s ex law firm ‘formally’ drops him; DEETS inside
According to the latest reports, Kanye West’s former law firm, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has finally served papers to the 45-year-old rapper. As per a report by AllHipHop, the rapper’s lawyer confirmed that he received the paperwork for severing ties on February 1, 2023. Here is what Greenberg Traurig attorney Nina D. Boyajian stated about the same, “On January 18, 2023, an attorney based in California contacted my firm advising that he would be representing ‘Ye on some of his legal matters.”
webnewsobserver.com
SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM’s agencies release statement about fraudulent event
On February 3, 2023, an event that went by the name of Fest World Tour was supposed to get organized in Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. The said event also promoted about SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, WayV, and MIRAE as the artist line-ups for new concerts. However, the entire event was later confirmed as fraudulent. Thereafter, the three agencies, SM Entertainment, PLEDIS Entertainment, and Belift Lab officially released statements regarding the complete incident.
webnewsobserver.com
Will the BTS members attend the Grammys 2023?
The 2023 Grammys is just around the corner and there is still no confirmation from any BTS member about attending it. It has left many wondering if the group has decided to not pay much attention to the Academy for using them for the last few years and finally given up! For the unversed, this year marks the first time for the BTS to have been nominated in more than one category. So, the septet’s chances of taking home the much-desired trophy may be high.
webnewsobserver.com
BTS’ J-Hope shares dark preview photos from his latest photo-folio
On February 4, 2023, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the second preview photos for BTS member J-Hope’s new Photo-Folio titled All New Hope. There is no denying that they are completely opposite from the first preview photos, which were calm and serene. The latest one feels more like his solo album, something that implies destruction, dark, and fiery backgrounds.
Comments / 0