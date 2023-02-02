The 2023 Grammys is just around the corner and there is still no confirmation from any BTS member about attending it. It has left many wondering if the group has decided to not pay much attention to the Academy for using them for the last few years and finally given up! For the unversed, this year marks the first time for the BTS to have been nominated in more than one category. So, the septet’s chances of taking home the much-desired trophy may be high.

1 DAY AGO