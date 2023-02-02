ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTAP

Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
WTAP

2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Michele Ferch

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Parkersburg Catholic High School Tuesday morning. The winner of January’s award is religion teacher, Michele Ferch!. Ferch has been a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic High School for eight years. She leads...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We initially called for three hundred. Just for concerns of the safety of the searchers,” says Parkersburg Police chief, Matt Board. “But we were able to facilitate enough group leaders through the help of the community with that as well and covering a few areas as well. So, it was tremendous.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Highmark W.Va. donates lactation pods to Discovery World on Market

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Discovery World on Market getting closer to opening up, the museum is adding a new feature that will help nursing mothers. The museum is receiving over $41 thousand from Highmark from the W.Va. Charitable Fund. “We are thrilled to partner with Discovery World on Market,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

WVU’s Dr. Christopher Plein weighs in on using settlement funds to address opioid crisis

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is expected to approve mass litigation panel settlements against several pharmacies during their meeting on Feb. 6. Other settlement funds from lawsuits against companies whose practices contributed to the opioid crisis in Appalachia will soon be disbursed throughout the state. As these funds are distributed to counties and municipalities, there remains the open question of how those funds should best be used to remedy the effects of the opioid crisis.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service. Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force. “I enlisted in the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Injuries to infant being investigated

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Information wanted for man who allegedly used stolen credit card in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at places in Charleston and South Charleston. They say if you know the individual’s name or any information on his whereabouts to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480. You can […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia

POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear.  According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
POCA, WV

