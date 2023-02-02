Read full article on original website
WTAP
Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
WTAP
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community has been growing concerned of the crack that has been recently discovered by the public in one of the piers holding up the Parkersburg Belpre bridge. After speaking with a Belpre Industrial Parkersburg railroad official they said the damage visible to the pier presents...
WTAP
2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Michele Ferch
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 January Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Parkersburg Catholic High School Tuesday morning. The winner of January’s award is religion teacher, Michele Ferch!. Ferch has been a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic High School for eight years. She leads...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
WTAP
Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
WTAP
Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We initially called for three hundred. Just for concerns of the safety of the searchers,” says Parkersburg Police chief, Matt Board. “But we were able to facilitate enough group leaders through the help of the community with that as well and covering a few areas as well. So, it was tremendous.”
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
WTAP
Highmark W.Va. donates lactation pods to Discovery World on Market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Discovery World on Market getting closer to opening up, the museum is adding a new feature that will help nursing mothers. The museum is receiving over $41 thousand from Highmark from the W.Va. Charitable Fund. “We are thrilled to partner with Discovery World on Market,...
Hundreds of volunteers help in the search for missing Parkersburg, West Virginia woman
The Parkersburg Police Department put together a large volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. Investigators put out a post on social media. More than 450 people from West Virginia and surrounding states spent their Saturday searching at Mountwood Park.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming search
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Gretchen Fleming search taking place this Saturday, Parkersburg police is looking to get many volunteers. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that the department is looking for a maximum of three hundred able-bodied volunteers -- who are at least 18 years old -- for Saturday’s search.
WTAP
WVU’s Dr. Christopher Plein weighs in on using settlement funds to address opioid crisis
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is expected to approve mass litigation panel settlements against several pharmacies during their meeting on Feb. 6. Other settlement funds from lawsuits against companies whose practices contributed to the opioid crisis in Appalachia will soon be disbursed throughout the state. As these funds are distributed to counties and municipalities, there remains the open question of how those funds should best be used to remedy the effects of the opioid crisis.
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service. Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force. “I enlisted in the...
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
Information wanted for man who allegedly used stolen credit card in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at places in Charleston and South Charleston. They say if you know the individual’s name or any information on his whereabouts to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480. You can […]
Man charged after firing shotgun in Clarksburg residence
Richard Riggleman of Clarksburg has been charged for a Feb. 4 incident where he fired a shotgun inside of a residence.
Lewis County middle school teacher sentenced on battery charges
A Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery has been sentenced following a jury trial.
WTAP
14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing, family wants answers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the 14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing. On February 2nd, 2009, Jones was last seen by her neighbors at 11 in the morning leaving her apartment -- at what is now Oakwood Village -- with her then six-year old daughter, her ex-husband and his wife.
WSAZ
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia
POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear. According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
30k-lb. silo comes off truck in Jackson County, West Virginia, gravel spills on road
UPDATE (7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): The silo has been towed away. You can view it happening in the video player above. UPDATE (2:06 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Emergency crews on the scene say that support chains broke on the tractor-trailer, causing the silo to land in the middle of the interstate. No […]
