q101online.com
Amherst man arrested after ramming deputy’s cruiser
An Amherst County man is behind bars after ramming his vehicle into a Nelson County sheriff’s cruiser. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said that a Saturday night traffic stop turned dangerous when a black Hyundai rammed into a deputy’s vehicle after the officer tried to pull it over just before 10-30. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lynchburg, then crashed around four minutes later after leading deputies on a pursuit.
WSET
Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
cbs19news
Amherst County man arrested following short pursuit in Nelson
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Amherst County is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 black Hyundai Azera in connection with the surveillance.
NBC 29 News
No injuries following car into Pantops clinic, police say
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A urology clinic in Albemarle County had to close early Monday, February 6, after a car drove through it. Police say there were no injuries from the accident at Urological Associates, though there is significant damage to the building from a couple accidentally driving into it.
wfxrtv.com
Nelson Co. Deputy injured after police pursuit
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Nelson County Deputy was injured after a man rammed into his vehicle during a police chase in the Afton area of the county on February 2nd. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says they were conducting surveillance on criminal activity when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 Hyundai Azera in connection with the activity. The stop was initiated on Mill Ln at 10:25 p.m. The driver then proceeded to crash into a sheriff’s office vehicle sending the deputy inside to the hospital.
WDBJ7.com
Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted second degree murder after car chase
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nelson County deputy is recovering from injuries after a pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in Afton when the deputy attempted to stop a black 2011 Hyundai Azera. The driver of that...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing Fishersville man
Update: Sunday, 1:57 a.m. Blake Lam has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Fishersville home on Friday around 8:30 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County authorities investigating attempted armed robbery on Route 262
A man reported to Augusta County authorities that a vehicle stopped in front of him as he was driving on Route 262 outside of Staunton on Thursday to begin an attempted armed robbery. The victim, who was not injured in the incident, told authorities that three black males in a...
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Asking for help to Locate Runaway Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. 17-year-old Gavin Blayne Johnston was reported as a runaway two days ago. Johnston is 5’9″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was Last seen wearing white jogging suit and black...
Waynesboro man arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine, meth, weed, guns
A Waynesboro man is facing several charges after he was found with fentanyl, cocaine, meth, marijuana and guns.
WSET
1 man hospitalized in multi-vehicle accident on Route 460
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man has been hospitalized after a two vehicle crash on Route 460 West Saturday evening. The crash occurred near University Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. One male victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the other driver is...
WHSV
Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was reportedly robbed on Old Greenville Avenue in Staunton on Feb. 2, by three men according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) The ACSO says that Augusta County Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and State Route 262. The man activated 911 and reported that three black males driving a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting RT 262. The man reported that the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
WHSV
Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
cbs19news
Police respond to AHS following report of social media post indicating threat
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers are at Albemarle High School following a report of a social media post indicating a threat to the school. At this time, the school says it is not in a lockdown, but students are being kept in their current classrooms, with instruction continuing, until this situation has been resolved.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro man arrested on series of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms charges
A Waynesboro man was arrested on a series of drug charges, including allegations involving the intent to sell fentanyl, cocaine, meth and marijuana. Chaz Dylan Newville, 31, also faces firearms charges. The Waynesboro PD arrested Newville after executing a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Walnut...
NBC12
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
WHSV
WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly shoplifted from a store in Waynesboro. According to a Facebook post by the WPD, the alleged shoplifting occurred on January 11, at Lowes on Lew Dewitt Boulevard of a tool set reportedly valued at $499.00.
wina.com
Residence struck in 10th Street NW shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Another shots fired incident in the city, this time no one hit — but a residence was struck. Charlottesville Police responded shortly after 10 Thursday night to the 200 block of 10th Street NW — which is near Wertland — and found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries.
wfxrtv.com
VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
