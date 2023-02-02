ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

q101online.com

Amherst man arrested after ramming deputy’s cruiser

An Amherst County man is behind bars after ramming his vehicle into a Nelson County sheriff’s cruiser. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said that a Saturday night traffic stop turned dangerous when a black Hyundai rammed into a deputy’s vehicle after the officer tried to pull it over just before 10-30. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lynchburg, then crashed around four minutes later after leading deputies on a pursuit.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Amherst County man arrested following short pursuit in Nelson

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Amherst County is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 black Hyundai Azera in connection with the surveillance.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

No injuries following car into Pantops clinic, police say

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A urology clinic in Albemarle County had to close early Monday, February 6, after a car drove through it. Police say there were no injuries from the accident at Urological Associates, though there is significant damage to the building from a couple accidentally driving into it.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputy injured after police pursuit

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Nelson County Deputy was injured after a man rammed into his vehicle during a police chase in the Afton area of the county on February 2nd. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says they were conducting surveillance on criminal activity when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 Hyundai Azera in connection with the activity. The stop was initiated on Mill Ln at 10:25 p.m. The driver then proceeded to crash into a sheriff’s office vehicle sending the deputy inside to the hospital.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 man hospitalized in multi-vehicle accident on Route 460

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man has been hospitalized after a two vehicle crash on Route 460 West Saturday evening. The crash occurred near University Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. One male victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the other driver is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Deputies respond to alleged armed robbery in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A man was reportedly robbed on Old Greenville Avenue in Staunton on Feb. 2, by three men according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) The ACSO says that Augusta County Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and State Route 262. The man activated 911 and reported that three black males driving a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting RT 262. The man reported that the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro man arrested on series of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms charges

A Waynesboro man was arrested on a series of drug charges, including allegations involving the intent to sell fentanyl, cocaine, meth and marijuana. Chaz Dylan Newville, 31, also faces firearms charges. The Waynesboro PD arrested Newville after executing a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Walnut...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC12

Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly shoplifted from a store in Waynesboro. According to a Facebook post by the WPD, the alleged shoplifting occurred on January 11, at Lowes on Lew Dewitt Boulevard of a tool set reportedly valued at $499.00.
WAYNESBORO, VA
wina.com

Residence struck in 10th Street NW shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Another shots fired incident in the city, this time no one hit — but a residence was struck. Charlottesville Police responded shortly after 10 Thursday night to the 200 block of 10th Street NW — which is near Wertland — and found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...

