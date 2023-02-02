ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflin County, PA

Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud, stealing more than $265,000

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

A former Penn State employee pleaded guilty Thursday to selling more $265,000 worth of computer equipment he fraudulently acquired from the university, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors wrote in a statement.

Daniel P. Sickels, 48, of Mifflin County, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. He worked as a network and systems manager through Penn State’s Office of Development and Alumni Relations.

Federal public defender Ari Weitzman declined comment.

Sickels acquired the equipment by falsely telling the university it was necessary to upgrade, replace or maintain its servers. He then sold the equipment to others for personal gain between 2005 and 2017.

Sickels exchanged emails with potential buyers in California and Wyoming, investigators wrote in a December 2020 indictment.

The plea agreement recommends Sickels be sentenced to 27 to 33 months in prison. It would also require him to pay more than $265,000 in restitution to the university. He remains free pending his appearance at future court hearings.

Penn State was made aware of the allegations by a report from another employee, university spokeswoman Lisa Powers wrote in an email. The university launched an investigation in September 2017, then handed it over to the FBI three months later.

“The University has re-evaluated its purchasing protocols, established additional limits on purchases by individuals and units, and has implemented multiple changes as part of its commitment to continuous process improvement and maintaining the financial integrity of its operations,” Powers wrote. “Penn State officials appreciate the assistance of law enforcement at all levels for their handling of this case. University officials ask employees to come forward if they witness wrongdoing, as was done in this case.”

No sentencing date was set.

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Video evidence a factor in quick guilty verdict

Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of facilitating a deal for crack with undercover police officers was found guilty in Lycoming County Court this week by a jury. Video surveillance of Jackie Drummond delivering narcotics was played for the 12-person jury Tuesday morning at the Lycoming County Courthouse. Following the presentations, two undercover detectives testified to receiving crack from the 54-year-old Drummond and Mindy Berger. Equipped with an electronic surveillance...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Mill Hall woman charged with welfare fraud

LOCK HAVEN,PA – Tasha M. Stephens, 32, of Mill Hall was recently charged by the Office of The State Inspector General, with false statements, a third degree felony. The charge was a result of an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General concerning the allegation that Stephens obtained employment and failed to report her employment and her income to the Clinton County Assistance Office. Authorities said this caused an overpayment in benefits to her in the amount of $2,205.20.
MILL HALL, PA
pennrecord.com

Sleeping device manufacturer wants plaintiff counsel sanctioned and testimony stricken

JOHNSTOWN – Counsel for an Altoona couple who claimed that a device created to assist babies in sleeping instead caused the death of their three-month-old son from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome due to the product’s inherent defects, have filed motions both for sanctions related to improper conduct for expert witness depositions and the striking of those depositions’ contents.
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman’s front teeth knocked out during assault

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman walked into the Williamsport police station to report an assault she claimed knocked her front teeth out. Just before midnight on Dec. 18, the victim told Officer Ryan Brague about the assault that had taken place at approximately 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Third Street, investigators said. The accuser said Corey Tyron Stewart-Richardson, 23, of Williamsport had punched her with a closed fist, causing two teeth to break inside her mouth. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Duo Waives Hearing in Drug Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – Two Clearfield men charged in connection with a drug-related incident last April were scheduled for court Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Gino A. Moore, 32, is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WBRE

Williamsport security guard allegedly chokeholds boy

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County school security guard is being accused of placing a boy in a chokehold after a basketball game. According to Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:48 p.m. they were called to Jersey Shore Area School District by the security guard for a disturbance. When officers arrived […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
local21news.com

Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?

The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information. State College, Pa. — When a former Penn State student claimed responsibility for vandalizing the Lion Shrine last year, she also alleged inappropriate conduct including hazing by the Lion Ambassadors, a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon County man sentenced for arson following standoff

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is facing up to six years behind bars for lighting his trailer on fire, according to the Huntingdon County District Attorney . Jonathan W. Copenhaver, 36, of Shirleysburg plead guilty to lighting plastic to set fire to his trailer, located along Extract Road, in October 2022. […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County bank robbery suspect arrested in Maryland

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who allegedly robbed multiple local banks has been arrested in Maryland. According to Pennsylvania State Police, extensive investigations were performed and found that 41-year-old Tiffany Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland had allegedly robbed three banks between September 2022 and January 2023 in Franklin and Fulton counties.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police arrest woman for abandoning dog in parking lot

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police arrested a woman who abandoned a malnourished dog Friday in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby. Miranda Waldman, 24, of Williamsport, is being charged with animal cruelty, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville. Someone found the dog around 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 in a locked crate behind the store at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
FOX 43

State Police respond to Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 p.m.: According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, Route 30 has been reopened. No closures along the route are currently noted on 511PA. PSP is handling the investigation. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
