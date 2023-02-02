ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAND TV

Decatur man arrested for aggravated domestic battery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — On January 4, a Decatur man was arrested for aggravated domestic battery by strangulation. According to the sworn statement of a Decatur police officer, a victim accused Michael R. Burries of keeping her trapped in a bedroom without food or water for two days starting on December 29, 2022. During this period, the victim said that Burries assaulted her multiple times.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
PEORIA, IL
97ZOK

Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle

If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

More details released in deadly officer involved shooting in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A male suspect is dead after Rantoul Police said one of its officers was involved in an incident in which shots were fired. The incident happened Monday night in the 200 block of Campbell Ave. around 11:15. RPD said officers located an alleged stolen vehicle parked...
RANTOUL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Canton police still looking for the person who called in an active shooting hoax

CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Following up on a school lockdown late Friday afternoon at Canton High School that ended up being a fake active shooter threat. The call came in around 4 p.m. on Friday, which means most students had gone home for the day. For the students and staff that were still there, the school went on lockdown for at least 2 hours. All after-school events and practices were canceled.
CANTON, IL
WAND TV

Police: 30-year-old shot, killed in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 30-year-old was shot and killed in Decatur, according to police. Decatur Police said at 11:14 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of S. 19th Street in reference to a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man...
DECATUR, IL
wjbc.com

Court documents reveal new details about 2022 Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington murder suspect fatally shot a man a year ago during an armed robbery, according to grand jury indictments filed this week in McLean County Court. In addition to the murder case against Jaylin Bones, prosecutors filed additional charges alleging Bones was in possession of a pistol and ammunition when a U.S. Marshal’s task force arrested him at an East Peoria business on Thursday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police put officers back on job, demonstrators demand accountability

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in Peoria, as...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teens arrested after cops spotted them in stolen car

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers have been arrested after fleeing Peoria Police in a stolen car Saturday evening. According to a press release, members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) observed the stolen vehicle driving southbound on Union on Saturday evening. They began to follow the car before attempting a traffic stop just before 7:45 p.m., at which time the teenagers fled in the vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Faulty locks cause student to lose 3K in jewelry and cash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student reported on Sunday that her suite at Illini Tower in Champaign was robbed. We're told the student was gone for about a week and was unlocked due to faulty electronic locks. The value of the stolen property, which includes jewelry...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Wednesday afternoon shooting becomes Peoria’s first homicide of 2023

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
PEORIA, IL
wznd.com

ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
PEORIA, IL
bradleyscout.com

Police Reports: February 3, 2023

At 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 27 at St. James Apartments, two individuals were heard arguing about money by neighbors. When BUPD went to the apartment, Individual A stated that the other owed them money and never paid them back. The two had a physical altercation, during which Individual A’s AirPod was stolen and Individual B left. Upon their leaving, Individual A noticed their AirPod was missing and called the other. Individual A then went to the other’s home and the two got into another verbal and physical altercation before the AirPod and money were returned. No charges were pressed.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Shooting victim taken to Decatur hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers arrived at a liquor store on the 1300 block of N. 22nd St. to find a 38-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Decatur Police […]
DECATUR, IL

