FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
INDIANA (NEXSTAR) — When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck. One Indiana city was highlighted as being among the...
cbs4indy.com
Discovering Indy: What spots should Ruben check out?
What are your favorite spots in Indiana? Maybe your family frequents the Indianapolis Zoo to see the animals. Or you’ve got a trail where you love to go for solo runs. CBS4 This Morning Anchor Ruben Diaz wants to hear about your favorite places to go in the Greater Indy area as he discovers what Indiana has to offer.
cbs4indy.com
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap.
cbs4indy.com
Osgood man killed in crash with dump truck
DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — An Osgood man was killed after crashing into a dump truck in Decatur County Monday, Indiana State Police confirmed. Based on ISP’s initial investigation, a Chevrolet Cruse was headed south on U.S. 421 near County Road 600 South a few minutes after 8 a.m. Troopers said the driver, 26-year-old Noah Seals of Osgood, crossed the center line into the path of Mack dump truck and nearly collided head-on.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating after someone fired several shots at home
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes...
cbs4indy.com
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with...
cbs4indy.com
BBB: Watch out for Social Security COLA scams
INDIANAPOLIS — If you or a loved one is a Social Security recipient, the Better Business Bureau wants you to be on the lookout for scammers taking advantage of this year’s cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Due to inflation, Social Security payments are going up 8.7% this year. That’s the...
cbs4indy.com
Shooting investigation on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened on Sterling Apple Drive which is just off North German Church Road. Details are limited, but IMPD said the victim is in critical condition.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD accuse man of murder in November double shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A 29-year-old is accused of murder in connection to a double shooting from November that left a man dead and a woman injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Tony Miller Jr. was arrested four days after the November double shooting for possession of a handgun by a felon.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis police: Missing 31-year-old man found alive
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old man. IMPD Missing Persons detectives are looking for Grant Davis, 31, who was last seen around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court on the city’s northeast side.
cbs4indy.com
Family files tort claim after police shoot man in grandmother’s driveway
INDIANAPOLIS – A family is calling for police accountability after a New Year’s Eve shooting that critically injured a man who had been sleeping in a car in his grandmother’s driveway. Anthony Maclin, 24, fell asleep in a vehicle in front of his grandmother’s house on New...
cbs4indy.com
Warmer pattern change underway for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold couple of days, but that will change with a warm-up underway!. Winds will make it feel a little bit cooler these next couple of days. Gusts over 30 mph will be present through Monday. It will be a southerly wind though, so this will actually help us warm up in the end.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side. IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Two Marion County juveniles involved in police chase, car crash
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Two juveniles were involved in a police chase Saturday morning that resulted in a car crash. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over a white Ford Escape that was traveling at a high speed with no lights on. The vehicle continued driving away and led the deputy on a chase.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana reaches No. 2 in women’s AP Top 25; SC still No. 1
South Carolina beat a top opponent to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday and now has a showdown with another one looming this weekend. The Gamecocks (23-0) topped then- No. 5 UConn 81-77 on Sunday to remain unbeaten and stay the unanimous...
cbs4indy.com
Police make 6 arrests in separate weekend shooting incidents across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made a series of arrests connected to several different weekend shootings. In all, IMPD took six people into custody for five separate incidents that ranged from Friday night to Sunday night across the Indianapolis area. American Way shooting. IMPD initially responded to the 7000...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis meth trafficker sentenced to 20 years
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to decades in federal prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking while on home detention in February 2021. The Department of Justice announced Dylan Ostrum, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm. He was originally found guilty after a three-day jury trial.
cbs4indy.com
Person shot, critically injured on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and critically injured on the east side Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5605 Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds. They remain in critical condition at this time. This is...
cbs4indy.com
Inmate death under investigation at Tippecanoe County Jail
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Tippecanoe County Jail Saturday. Detectives said Tippecanoe County Jail staff were made aware of an inmate experiencing a potential medical emergency in their cell shortly before noon. The inmate was later pronounced dead by the Tippecanoe County Coroner.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man sentenced to 40 years after deadly shooting during armed robbery spree
INDIANAPOLIS — A 22-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he killed a man during a 2020 armed robbery spree, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. According to documents and evidence presented in court, Angel Montano and co-conspirators committed four armed robberies in the...
