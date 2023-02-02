Lexi Wood’s 96-year-old grandmother, Millie, moved into Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Brown County’s village of Hobart about two years ago. Millie spent $96,000 on rent over two years, under the assumption that Medicaid would cover the costs after that period. Now, she is one of 15 people being evicted from Emerald Bay. Wisconsin Public Radio is only using Millie's first name to protect her privacy.

1 DAY AGO