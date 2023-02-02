Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries. Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4. “We’re processing them still....
wpr.org
'It's heartless': Green Bay-area assisted living facility to evict Medicaid recipients
Lexi Wood’s 96-year-old grandmother, Millie, moved into Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Brown County’s village of Hobart about two years ago. Millie spent $96,000 on rent over two years, under the assumption that Medicaid would cover the costs after that period. Now, she is one of 15 people being evicted from Emerald Bay. Wisconsin Public Radio is only using Millie's first name to protect her privacy.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Neighbors called 911 to report Fond du Lac fire
The woman did not have her hearing aids in at the time.
WBAY Green Bay
11 people rescued from ice floe off Door County
Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King"
Two groups were on the ice when one fisherman says they heard a really large crack. The best odds of a coating to 2″ of snow tonight will be generally north of Green Bay. This disturbance will bring us a quick round of wet weather this evening. FIRST ALERT...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former Sheboygan city administrator fired without cause files lawsuit
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Former Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf filed a lawsuit against the city Monday, Feb. 6, demanding a jury trial after the Common Council fired him without cause in January. The Sheboygan Common Council voted Jan. 9 to fire the city administrator without cause. The 8-2 vote against...
WBAY Green Bay
One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
WBAY Green Bay
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
WBAY Green Bay
Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen
The woman did not have her hearing aids in at the time.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah police warn children to stay off the ice
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police are issuing a warning, telling parents and kids to stay off the ice. Officers were called to Shattuck Park by the public library Sunday afternoon for a report of several children walking around on the ice near the docks. Officers talked to the...
WBAY Green Bay
Railroad Museum in Green Bay features brand new “Rail Ties” exhibit
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Railroad Museum’s 2023 opens a new exhibit entitled “Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community.” The exhibit will be showcased from now through December 31, 2023. In February and March, the Museum is open 9 am to 4 pm...
WBAY Green Bay
Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
WBAY Green Bay
Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning. First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area. “Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Fond du Lac
The woman did not have her hearing aids in at the time.
WBAY Green Bay
CP needs volunteers to answer phones during telethon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - CP is in need of volunteers to help answer phones during the CP Telethon. The 2023 telethon is Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5. Volunteer shifts last one hour and are from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday. To volunteer,...
whby.com
Pilot walks away from emergency landing in Calumet County field
STOCKBRIDGE–A small plane that took off from Appleton International Airport makes an emergency landing in a Calumet County field. The pilot initially radioed into air traffic control at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay that he had lost engine power in his Beechcraft Bonanza and would need to land around 12:10 this (Monday) afternoon.
WNCY
Pilot Makes Emergency Landing in Field Near High Cliff State Park
CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An airplane made an emergency landing near High Cliff State Park Monday afternoon after its engine failed. Shortly after noon on Monday, Green Bay’s Austin Straubel airport received report of a failed engine from a plane that had departed from Appleton. Air traffic then lost contact with the pilot — the only person in the plane — and the last known whereabouts were south of Stockbridge.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Woman rescued from house fire in Fond du Lac
A woman was rescued from her bedroom.
WBAY Green Bay
Barriers installed at “most dangerous intersection” in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concrete barriers were installed early Monday at an intersection dubbed the “most dangerous” in Brown County. The Brown County Highway Department installed the barriers to address a high rate of injury crashes at Packerland Drive and the Mason Street Frontage Road. The south...
