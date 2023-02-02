Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
WBAY Green Bay
Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Neighbors called 911 to report Fond du Lac fire
Heads-up, Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY!. Our first storm of February didn't come with heavy snow or ice. It came with thunder and lightning. Westerly winds could gust to 30 mph tonight through the first half of Tuesday. Updated: 9 hours ago. The woman did not have...
WBAY Green Bay
11 people rescued from ice floe off Door County
Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin during the Civil Rights movement. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slushy evening. Updated: 4 hours ago. The best odds of a coating to 2″ of snow...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King"
Two groups were on the ice when one fisherman says they heard a really large crack. The best odds of a coating to 2″ of snow tonight will be generally north of Green Bay. This disturbance will bring us a quick round of wet weather this evening. FIRST ALERT...
WBAY Green Bay
Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen
Our first storm of February didn't come with heavy snow or ice. It came with thunder and lightning. Westerly winds could gust to 30 mph tonight through the first half of Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. The woman did not have her hearing aids in at the time. Updated: 8...
WBAY Green Bay
CP needs volunteers to answer phones during telethon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - CP is in need of volunteers to help answer phones during the CP Telethon. The 2023 telethon is Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5. Volunteer shifts last one hour and are from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday. To volunteer,...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah High School lockdown alarm blamed on malfunction
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah High School leaders blame a malfunction for causing confusion of a lockdown after the school day was over. A letter sent to families, obtained by Action 2 News, says the sound came across the public address system a few minutes after school was dismissed. Principal Brian Wunderlich writes there was no emergency, but it “created some confusion among those in our hallways and the situation may have been frightening for some individuals.”
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay beats UW-Milwaukee in OT, breaking losing streak
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - After 14-straight losses, the Phoenix men’s basketball team has finally won, and in dramatic fashion. Green Bay beat UW-Milwaukee in overtime 80-79 Monday night. This is their first win since Dec. 10th.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries. Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4. “We’re processing them still....
WBAY Green Bay
Marinette County officials ask public to be on lookout for missing man
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County officials continue to ask the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for nearly a month. Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen Friday, Jan. 13. Witnesses saw him walking north on a snowmobile crossing at Bennet Road. He was headed toward Benson Lake Road.
WBAY Green Bay
Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning. First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area. “Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the...
WBAY Green Bay
One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police looking for Yia Lor as person of interest in Briarcliff murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department identified a person of interest in a man’s fatal shooting on N. Briarcliff Dr. last month -- and police need the public’s help to find out where he is. Yia Lor, 37, is already wanted on an outstanding warrant for...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Woman rescued from house fire in Fond du Lac
Our first storm of February didn't come with heavy snow or ice. It came with thunder and lightning. Westerly winds could gust to 30 mph tonight through the first half of Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. A woman was rescued from her bedroom.
WBAY Green Bay
Barriers installed at “most dangerous intersection” in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concrete barriers were installed early Monday at an intersection dubbed the “most dangerous” in Brown County. The Brown County Highway Department installed the barriers to address a high rate of injury crashes at Packerland Drive and the Mason Street Frontage Road. The south...
WBAY Green Bay
Railroad Museum in Green Bay features brand new “Rail Ties” exhibit
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Railroad Museum’s 2023 opens a new exhibit entitled “Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community.” The exhibit will be showcased from now through December 31, 2023. In February and March, the Museum is open 9 am to 4 pm...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Fond du Lac
Our first storm of February didn't come with heavy snow or ice. It came with thunder and lightning. Westerly winds could gust to 30 mph tonight through the first half of Tuesday. Updated: 7 hours ago. The woman did not have her hearing aids in at the time.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police investigate student bringing gun to middle school
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating why a middle school student brought a firearm to school. Police say it happened earlier Monday at the Webster Stanley campus of Vel Phillips Middle School. The school resource officer learned about it at 1 p.m. By that time, the...
WBAY Green Bay
Competency evaluation complete for woman charged with killing son
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency evaluation has been completed for a Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing one of her sons and trying to kill another son. Natalia Hitchcock, 42, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. On Feb. 3, Hitchcock appeared...
