Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Neighbors called 911 to report Fond du Lac fire

WATCH: Neighbors called 911 to report Fond du Lac fire
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

11 people rescued from ice floe off Door County

INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King"

An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin during the Civil Rights movement.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King"

11 people rescued from ice floe off Door County

Two groups were on the ice when one fisherman says they heard a really large crack.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen

Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CP needs volunteers to answer phones during telethon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - CP is in need of volunteers to help answer phones during the CP Telethon. The 2023 telethon is Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5. Volunteer shifts last one hour and are from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday. To volunteer,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah High School lockdown alarm blamed on malfunction

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah High School leaders blame a malfunction for causing confusion of a lockdown after the school day was over. A letter sent to families, obtained by Action 2 News, says the sound came across the public address system a few minutes after school was dismissed. Principal Brian Wunderlich writes there was no emergency, but it “created some confusion among those in our hallways and the situation may have been frightening for some individuals.”
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries. Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4. “We’re processing them still....
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Marinette County officials ask public to be on lookout for missing man

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County officials continue to ask the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for nearly a month. Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen Friday, Jan. 13. Witnesses saw him walking north on a snowmobile crossing at Bennet Road. He was headed toward Benson Lake Road.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wild Wisconsin weather: February thunder and lightning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our first storm of February didn’t come with heavy snow and ice. It came with thunder and lightning. First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson shared a video on social media of the storm rolling through the Green Bay area. “Zap! ⚡️ First storm of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay. At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street. Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Woman rescued from house fire in Fond du Lac

WATCH: Woman rescued from house fire in Fond du Lac

A woman was rescued from her bedroom.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Barriers installed at “most dangerous intersection” in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concrete barriers were installed early Monday at an intersection dubbed the “most dangerous” in Brown County. The Brown County Highway Department installed the barriers to address a high rate of injury crashes at Packerland Drive and the Mason Street Frontage Road. The south...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Fond du Lac

WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Fond du Lac

The woman did not have her hearing aids in at the time.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police investigate student bringing gun to middle school

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating why a middle school student brought a firearm to school. Police say it happened earlier Monday at the Webster Stanley campus of Vel Phillips Middle School. The school resource officer learned about it at 1 p.m. By that time, the...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Competency evaluation complete for woman charged with killing son

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency evaluation has been completed for a Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing one of her sons and trying to kill another son. Natalia Hitchcock, 42, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. On Feb. 3, Hitchcock appeared...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI

