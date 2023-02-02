William Marston “Bill” Ammentorp, age 89 of Cannon Falls, died at his home on Saturday morning, February 4, 2023. Bill was born on August 26, 1933 in Withee, Wisconsin, the only child of Olaf and Marie (Larsen) Ammentorp, and was proud of his Danish heritage. He was born at home on his parents’ dairy farm. He grew up as a member of the Nazareth Lutheran Church, and graduated from Withee High School. He went on to study at Grandview College in Des Moines. He later graduated from Carleton College in Northfield and the University of Chicago, where he received his Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Policy. While at Carleton he met Mary Ann, who became his sweetheart and later his wife.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO