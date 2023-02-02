Read full article on original website
John L. McDonald, Jr.
Retired Naval Lieutenant Commander John L. McDonald, Jr., also known to many as “Mac”, age 89 of Bradenton, FL, and Cannon Falls, MN, died peacefully at his Cannon Falls home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. John was born on January 31, 1933 in Cortez, FL, a fishing village,...
William M. Ammentorp
William Marston “Bill” Ammentorp, age 89 of Cannon Falls, died at his home on Saturday morning, February 4, 2023. Bill was born on August 26, 1933 in Withee, Wisconsin, the only child of Olaf and Marie (Larsen) Ammentorp, and was proud of his Danish heritage. He was born at home on his parents’ dairy farm. He grew up as a member of the Nazareth Lutheran Church, and graduated from Withee High School. He went on to study at Grandview College in Des Moines. He later graduated from Carleton College in Northfield and the University of Chicago, where he received his Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Policy. While at Carleton he met Mary Ann, who became his sweetheart and later his wife.
Last week’s Cannon Falls, Randolph sports results
Last week’s Cannon Falls Bombers and Randolph Rockets sports results:. Cannon Falls boys and girls basketball hosted another double-header, this time against Lewiston-Altura in rescheduled matchups. The Bomber boys came away with a 25-point win, 87-62, while the Cannon Falls girls also won for their first winning streak of the year 57-51.
Dennis Trom becomes winningest coach in program history; Marie Jacob honored
Randolph girls basketball head coach Dennis Trom became the winningest coach in program history last Thursday, Feb. 2, after the Rockets blowout win over the Pine Island Panthers. The win was Trom’s 154th and it caught him completely off guard. “I had no idea,” Trom said about the milestone...
