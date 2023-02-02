ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ijpr.org

Oregon creates a new inspection program to boost state ag economy, keep meat local

At the Intermountain Stockyard in La Grande, rancher Todd Nash watches the action as he works to sell four small cows to improve his breed stock and pay for feed. Some of the animals he’s selling today may end up in hamburgers. But in the stockyard’s canteen, he has no idea whether the burger on his plate comes from a local ranch or from New Zealand.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Tiny parasite found in bighorn sheep lambs

The steep cliffs and drainages near Hell’s Canyon, in eastern Oregon along the Idaho border, make for perfect places for bighorn ewes to birth lambs. To have the lambs, the sheep separate themselves from the herd, partly to avoid predators for the first few days of the lamb’s life, said Katey Huggler, a doctoral student at the University of Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
ijpr.org

Rules for thee: How the California Legislature skirts its own laws

California legislators pass hundreds of laws every year. But sometimes, they free themselves from following them. On one emblematic issue, however, this may be the session when that changes: Lawmakers, who have pushed through major bills to support unions throughout California, may finally let their own staffers organize. For at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”

(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
ALTOONA, IA
Outsider.com

Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming

One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Lake Charles American Press

Severe storms, excessive rainfall possible Wednesday

Strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall are all possible on Wednesday. The threat will begin in Southeast Texas early Wednesday and transition east into Southwest Louisiana through the day. Gusty winds will be the main threat, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Isolated tornadoes cannot be...
LOUISIANA STATE

