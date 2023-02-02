Read full article on original website
Single water district in California to use 11 times more Colorado River water than Southern Nevada will use in 2023
In California - which will use more than half of the available water this year - the largest user will be the Imperial Irrigation District. This district alone is forecast to use 11 and a half times more than what Southern Nevada will use in 2023.
Oregon creates a new inspection program to boost state ag economy, keep meat local
At the Intermountain Stockyard in La Grande, rancher Todd Nash watches the action as he works to sell four small cows to improve his breed stock and pay for feed. Some of the animals he’s selling today may end up in hamburgers. But in the stockyard’s canteen, he has no idea whether the burger on his plate comes from a local ranch or from New Zealand.
Tue 9 AM | Child-centered organizations lay out their Oregon budget priorities
Oregon's legislature is settling down to business, and the governor just dropped her first budget plan. So get ready for LOTS of people and entities to weigh in on what the state's spending priorities should be for the two years starting in July. Governor and legislative leaders both talked about...
Tiny parasite found in bighorn sheep lambs
The steep cliffs and drainages near Hell’s Canyon, in eastern Oregon along the Idaho border, make for perfect places for bighorn ewes to birth lambs. To have the lambs, the sheep separate themselves from the herd, partly to avoid predators for the first few days of the lamb’s life, said Katey Huggler, a doctoral student at the University of Idaho.
Allhands: Why it could be a good thing California and Arizona can’t agree on Colorado River water
California is pitted against Arizona and five other states in a fight over just how to cut millions of acre feet of Colorado River water use — and fast. It’s been painted as a battle over who should shoulder the burden to save Lake Powell and Lake Mead and avoid hitting dead pool, a term that sounds as serious as it is.
Rules for thee: How the California Legislature skirts its own laws
California legislators pass hundreds of laws every year. But sometimes, they free themselves from following them. On one emblematic issue, however, this may be the session when that changes: Lawmakers, who have pushed through major bills to support unions throughout California, may finally let their own staffers organize. For at...
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
Ground zero: Rain brings little relief to California’s depleted groundwater
The powerful storms that clobbered California for weeks in December and January dropped trillions of gallons of water, flooding many communities and farms. But throughout the state, the rains have done little to nourish the underground supplies that are critical sources of California’s drinking water. Thousands of people in...
Popular New Mexico campground won’t open for the 2023 season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular campground in New Mexico is closed down as the owners try to work out a lease agreement with the state. The Enchanted Circle campground in Angel Fire has been voted as a top campground in the state for the last four years, but this season, they won’t get to open […]
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming
One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues
Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
Another woman found breathing after being declared dead by funeral home in New York
A woman was found breathing at a New York funeral home hours after she was reportedly declared dead at a nursing home.
Severe storms, excessive rainfall possible Wednesday
Strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall are all possible on Wednesday. The threat will begin in Southeast Texas early Wednesday and transition east into Southwest Louisiana through the day. Gusty winds will be the main threat, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Isolated tornadoes cannot be...
