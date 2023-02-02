ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awful Announcing

NBC officially announces Big Ten football broadcast team of Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen

By Joe Lucia
Awful Announcing
Awful Announcing
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0s2p_0kahkV2B00

On Thursday, NBC officially announced their broadcast team for Big Ten football games.

Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will call the package, with Kathryn Tappen serving as sideline reporter. Studio coverage plans weren’t announced, though Maria Taylor is expected to host . The news about Eagle and Blackledge was first reported last month , with Tappen’s addition being reported a couple weeks later .

ESPN released a statement from Senior VP of Production Lee Fitting on Blackledge’s departure from the company, which Blackledge acknowledged.

Eagle, Blackledge, and Tappen will work 13 Big Ten games this season, airing on NBC and Peacock each Saturday beginning in Week 1.

Anyway, that’s one college football broadcasting domino out of the way. What’s next?

[ NBC Sports ]

The post NBC officially announces Big Ten football broadcast team of Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Awful Announcing

Awful Announcing

486
Followers
863
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2006, Awful Announcing has been an invaluable source of news and commentary related to the sports media industry, along with sports in pop culture. We focus on covering stories large and small, obscure and mainstream, absurd and emotional. Awful Announcing has continued to grow, reaching over three million people a month and is widely cited and read by both fans and those within the industry.

 https://awfulannouncing.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy