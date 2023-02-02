Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Selling Your Massachusetts Home to an iBuyerKevin VitaliMassachusetts State
250 high schoolers at Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston surprised with free laptops
"I'm just so happy, so grateful. This is such a blessing." You get a laptop, you get a laptop … and you get a laptop. A hundred and forty teens had their Oprah moment last week when they were surprised with laptops as a part of a collaborative effort between AT&T and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, or BGCB, to help high schoolers plan for the future.
Boston Nonprofit Helps Homeowners of All Incomes With Their Renovation Dreams
Cabinets, doors, stoves and vanities. They are just a few of the ever-changing selection of products you can find at the Boston Building Resources Reuse Center. The organization, located in Roxbury, has been there since the 1970s when the co-op started, and then shortly after that, the Reuse Center began as a project of the co-op.
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'
The playground will honor Laney Ladd.Photo by(DEPP / The Love For Laney Project) (DUXBURY, MASSACHUSETTS) With time running out as their goal date approaches, the Duxbury community has united to help raise funds to build a playground that will honor 6-year-old Lane "Laney" Ladd.
25 Investigates: Exclusive access inside the only Mass. prison unit dedicated to young fathers
Young fathers taking parenting classes, learning life skills, working with mentors. It’s all happening at a Massachusetts prison. Now, 25 Investigates is giving you an exclusive look inside this prison unit that’s the first of its kind in the country.
No middle or high school Monday
IPSWICH — The severe freeze claimed a number of victims over the weekend — the water pipes at the middle and high school among them. As a result, there will be no school for grades six through 12 on Monday. Elementary school students will be able to attend as normal.
Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say
An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
Boston Mayor to Announce Reparations Task Force
The city of Boston is set to unveil a Reparations Task Force, Mayor Michelle Wu's office announced Monday evening. The mayor is scheduled to announce the members of the task force at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Back in December, the Boston City Council voted to form a...
Advocates raise awareness of "silent epidemic" on National Missing Persons Day
BOSTON - On a bitterly cold Friday night, and more importantly, on National Missing Persons Day, Boston partners and problem solvers came together for a conversation that cannot be ignored. "Lifting our voices for the silent epidemic of Black, indigenous, and people of color, women and girls who have gone missing," said organizer Mayowa of Social Glue Media. The walls were lined with faces - sisters, daughters, and friends. Missing women whose images never went viral; whose important stories have gone largely unknown. "The media and law enforcement are part of the solution, and we have...
Deal Reached in Woburn to End Teacher Strike, Schools Will Be Open Monday
Teachers and city officials have reached a deal in Woburn, Massachusetts, ending a highly contentious week-long strike that kept schools closed for five days. Mayor Scott Galvin announced that the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) and city officials had agreed on a new successor contract for teachers, paraprofessionals and nurses as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They've also agreed on a back-to-work agreement.
Wellesley Schools Investigating Racist Taunting During High School Basketball Game
Wellesley Public Schools is investigating following a high school basketball game Friday night where students in the crowd yelled racial slurs against players on the opposing team. The incident reportedly started during warm-ups when students used slurs against players on Weymouth High School players. Those players reported the comments to...
New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America
One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
Mayor Wu Renews Call for State Help at Mass. and Cass
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is once again calling for help from the state to handle persistent homelessness and substance use problems at the city's "Mass and Cass" intersection. Wu and former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker clashed on the issue of state support for the troubled area in the fall, and her latest call for help comes with Gov. Maura Healey now running the executive branch.
MGH co-workers of Duxbury mom charged in deaths of her kids share words of support as GoFundMe grows
Employees at Massachusetts General Hospital who worked alongside Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury woman charged in the deaths of her children, described her as an “amazing mother, nurse, and friend."
Lost beloved necklace leads to successful jewelry design business for Newton, Massachusetts, woman
NEWTON, Mass. — How does a former dental technician in the Israeli Air Force-turned-high-tech professional become a successful Massachusetts jewelry designer and entrepreneur?. “Everybody knows, I’m not ashamed to say, I’m not a jewelry person,” Talia Don said. “A lot of my designs have something that are a little...
Local nonprofit helps homeless at South Station during Boston’s cold emergency
O’Grady said she sold some of her clothing and collected donations to raise money for the supplies. In total, she was able to purchase close to $800 worth of items to give out.
Chocolate Company Based in Boston’s North Shore Wows at the 65th Annual Grammys
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just saying the word 'chocolate' is enough for anyone's ears to perk up, but when it's based locally or regionally, it's hard not to feel a bit a pride, and gives new meaning to shopping local.
Mayor Wu and Fire Commissioner Burke break ground on Engine 17 in Dorchester
New firehouse prioritizes firefighter workplace safety; design will complement the neighborhood. BOSTON – Monday, February 6, 2023 – Today Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, Public Facilities Department officials, firefighters, and community members broke ground on the future East Street site of Engine 17 in Dorchester. The new Engine 17 firehouse, located on historic Meeting House Hill, will be more energy efficient and better protect firefighters from workplace health hazards. The existing Engine 17, located next to the new site, originally opened in 1928. The City has allocated about $30 million toward the design and construction of the new fire station and public art to be displayed in the new building.
School start times to change in 2023
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee voted in favor of changing school start times with a new schedule for the 2023-2024 school year at their meeting last week. The Wildwood will now start at 7:45 a.m.; the high school and middle school at 8:05 a.m.; the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West at 8:30 a.m.; and the Woburn Street and the North will begin at 9:05 a.m. next year.
Meet Boston: Get in on the Live Music Scene at Roadrunner
Boston brings the heat when it comes to live music!. "The Bowery Presents - The Roadrunner Boston" is one of the hottest new venues in town with a convenient location in Brighton. It's standing room only and general admission, meaning everyone is up on their feet ready to dance and...
Michelle Wu is ready to remake the system for remaking Boston
LOOKED AT ONE WAY, Michelle Wu concedes, it’s pretty eye-glazing stuff. “I bet if you ask most residents around the city, what are you worried about most, I don’t know if you’d find anyone who would say it’s the zoning code,” she said on this week’s episode of The Codcast.
