ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Officials visit Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant housing facility as Watson Hotel standoff comes to a close

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqQpA_0kahkTGj00

Elected officials took a tour of the new migrant housing facility located at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

This comes as the standoff between asylum seekers and New York City has finally concluded, as the city tells News 12 that the majority of migrants have been moved from the Watson Hotel in Manhattan to the new facility.

Rep. Dan Goldman was also at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal today, and he says that this sort of location cannot be a permanent solution.

"Very little privacy for anyone, which I know the city is aware of," said Goldman. "Under the circumstances with the crisis that we are facing in the city, I was very pleased with what I saw in there."

While News 12 was not allowed inside to view the facility, the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs tweeted out photos from inside the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

The move of asylum seekers from the Watson Hotel to the Brooklyn Terminal was met with opposition from local organizations.

The 1,000-bed facility started to receive migrants this past weekend and is still welcoming those who are in need. While some have been concerned about the heating situation, there are ongoing conversations about the issue.

Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined $6 million in direct funding to support the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal's sheltering of migrants.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New beach to open in Manhattan this summer

Coney Island will soon have a new competitor in the West Village.  This summer, from the same firm that brought New Yorkers the High Line, a brand new riverside retreat will open on the shores of Manhattan — becoming the borough’s first and only public beach.  “People want a place to lay down and to take their shirt off, and that’s what they’re gonna have here,” Noreen Doyle, CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, told the Daily Beast of the city’s new Gansevoort Peninsula. The sunbathing spot was first announced in 2019, and was originally slated to open in 2022. Designed...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Adams tells Hochul NYC can’t fork over $500M a year to save MTA, cites migrant crisis and class size mandate

The Big Apple can’t afford to hand over the $500 million a year that Gov. Kathy Hochul wants taxpayers to pitch in to help bail out the financially floundering MTA, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday, noting the migrant crisis and Albany-imposed school class size mandate that are already breaking the city’s piggy bank. “A half a billion dollars is a lot of money, particularly when you look at in 2025, we’re going to hit a fiscal cliff!” Hizzoner declared during an interview with Fox 5’s “Good Day New York.” “We are in a financial crisis, and I have to be fiscally prudent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses

NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

136K+
Followers
47K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy