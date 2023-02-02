Officials visit Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant housing facility as Watson Hotel standoff comes to a close

Elected officials took a tour of the new migrant housing facility located at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

This comes as the standoff between asylum seekers and New York City has finally concluded, as the city tells News 12 that the majority of migrants have been moved from the Watson Hotel in Manhattan to the new facility.

Rep. Dan Goldman was also at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal today, and he says that this sort of location cannot be a permanent solution.

"Very little privacy for anyone, which I know the city is aware of," said Goldman. "Under the circumstances with the crisis that we are facing in the city, I was very pleased with what I saw in there."

While News 12 was not allowed inside to view the facility, the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs tweeted out photos from inside the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

The move of asylum seekers from the Watson Hotel to the Brooklyn Terminal was met with opposition from local organizations.

The 1,000-bed facility started to receive migrants this past weekend and is still welcoming those who are in need. While some have been concerned about the heating situation, there are ongoing conversations about the issue.

Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined $6 million in direct funding to support the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal's sheltering of migrants.