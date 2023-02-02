Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
click orlando
Orange County mom sues district; claims man lured, assaulted daughter on school-issued laptop
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County mother filed a lawsuit against the school district Monday claiming her daughter was kidnapped and assaulted by a man back in 2020 while using a school-issued laptop. In the lawsuit, the mother said the laptop issued to her daughter, who was under...
2 moms continue to plead for justice week after sons shot dead in Orange County
A mother is pleading for justice one week after her son’s murder.
WPBF News 25
'Big changes': Family of mother shot and killed at MLK Jr. event in Fort Pierce calling for change
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Family members and friends of a mother who was shot while attending aMartin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce and later died want answers from city officials. They want to know how city commissioners plan to help keep people safe at future events. Victim...
veronews.com
Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
click orlando
Brevard County deputy accused of fatally shooting roommate charged with manslaughter
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County deputy accused of shooting and killing his roommate, who was also a deputy, in December has been formally charged with manslaughter, according to a new filing. Records show the state attorney’s office in Brevard County filed the charge on Jan. 27 against...
wqcs.org
Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Arrest of Two Suspects
Indian River County - Monday February 6, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested 57-year-old Gary Robin Kirkland last Thursday afternoon, February 2, on burglary and vehicle theft allegations. According to a release from the IRCSO, the events leading up to his apprehension began shortly after noon Thursday when IRC...
click orlando
Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
click orlando
Woman’s body found after man shoots himself outside Osceola County home, sheriff says
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A death investigation is underway Tuesday in St. Cloud, after a woman was found dead and a man shot himself outside a residence, deputies say. According to Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies responded to a residence near Kaiser Avenue and Quail Roost Road in St. Cloud around 9 a.m., after a family member called 911 saying her son was upset and police needed to get to the house right away.
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
WATCH: UPS tractor-trailer crashes on side, blocks busy roadway in Orlando
Crews are working to clear a crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer that overturned early Tuesday in Orlando.
click orlando
Body found in retention pond near downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday in a retention pond near downtown Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W. Pine St. and located the body. “Officers responded to reports of a body in a retention pond. At...
veronews.com
Deputies investigating fatal Jan. 25 shooting
WABASSO — Deputies are investigating a fatal Jan. 25 shooting that left a man dead. The shooter told deputies he was being threatened at his home when he shot the other man in self-defense, sheriff’s officials said. The shooting stemmed from a possible ongoing domestic dispute, Indian River...
click orlando
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 10th Street and Belvedere Road on Sunday evening around 7 p.m. According to a crash report, a passing bicyclist discovered...
click orlando
Missing 14-year-old girl may be heading to Orlando with ‘unidentified’ man, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 14-year-old girl considered endangered may be heading to Orlando with an “unidentified” man, according to Marion County sheriff’s officials. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said early Monday that Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, a...
niceville.com
Federal prisoner sentenced for robbing banks while on weekend passes
FLORIDA — A Florida man has been sentenced for three bank robberies and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Paul G....
click orlando
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
Several injured in crash involving multiple vehicles on I-4 in Orlando
Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on Interstate 4 early Monday.
click orlando
I-4 reopens after 3-vehicle crash creates delays in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A three-vehicle crash created major delays in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 Tuesday morning in Osceola County. The crash happened near US-192 around 8:20 a.m. and shut down all lanes, however, all lanes later reopened. Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic...
Remains found in Okeechobee County near where missing Lyft driver last reported
Human remains were found in Okeechobee County on Saturday, not far from where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin dropped off a passenger before he vanished on Monday.
click orlando
Operator of Cholo Dogs is slinging Mexican-inspired ‘weens’ all across Orlando
Jordan Eichenblatt will tell you that he is not the owner of Cholo Dogs. He credits the business to Franco Furtero. “We (Eichenblatt and his business partner Chris Delahoz) went on a trip to Mexico for one of our clients, and we came across this hotdog cart,” Eichenblatt said. “And he had the hot dogs, we’re talking to him, and he said he’s moving to Orlando. We’re like, ‘We’re from Orlando.’ His name is Franco. We became friends, and he said, ‘Why don’t you guys operate this for me?’”
