Palm Bay, FL

veronews.com

Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
FORT PIERCE, FL
click orlando

Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman’s body found after man shoots himself outside Osceola County home, sheriff says

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A death investigation is underway Tuesday in St. Cloud, after a woman was found dead and a man shot himself outside a residence, deputies say. According to Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies responded to a residence near Kaiser Avenue and Quail Roost Road in St. Cloud around 9 a.m., after a family member called 911 saying her son was upset and police needed to get to the house right away.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Body found in retention pond near downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday in a retention pond near downtown Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W. Pine St. and located the body. “Officers responded to reports of a body in a retention pond. At...
ORLANDO, FL
veronews.com

Deputies investigating fatal Jan. 25 shooting

WABASSO — Deputies are investigating a fatal Jan. 25 shooting that left a man dead. The shooter told deputies he was being threatened at his home when he shot the other man in self-defense, sheriff’s officials said. The shooting stemmed from a possible ongoing domestic dispute, Indian River...
WABASSO, FL
niceville.com

Federal prisoner sentenced for robbing banks while on weekend passes

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been sentenced for three bank robberies and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Paul G....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

I-4 reopens after 3-vehicle crash creates delays in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A three-vehicle crash created major delays in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 Tuesday morning in Osceola County. The crash happened near US-192 around 8:20 a.m. and shut down all lanes, however, all lanes later reopened. Florida Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic...
click orlando

Operator of Cholo Dogs is slinging Mexican-inspired ‘weens’ all across Orlando

Jordan Eichenblatt will tell you that he is not the owner of Cholo Dogs. He credits the business to Franco Furtero. “We (Eichenblatt and his business partner Chris Delahoz) went on a trip to Mexico for one of our clients, and we came across this hotdog cart,” Eichenblatt said. “And he had the hot dogs, we’re talking to him, and he said he’s moving to Orlando. We’re like, ‘We’re from Orlando.’ His name is Franco. We became friends, and he said, ‘Why don’t you guys operate this for me?’”
ORLANDO, FL

