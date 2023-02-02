Read full article on original website
delawarevalleynews.com
17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison
He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made. No witnesses to the attack came forward. This happened on February 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM, police said. Alex Lloyd...
2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report
One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
Police: 55-year-old man shot during home invasion in South Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 55-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in South Philadelphia. Police responded to the shooting on Ringgold Street near Point Breeze Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.The victim told police that someone forced their way into the back door of his home and then shot him twice in the back. Police say it appears nothing was taken from the home at this time a motive is unclear. The victim is in stable condition.
13-year-old girl hit by stray bullet after gunmen open fire into Southwest Philly home
Child Shot: Police believe a man in his 20s was being chased and ran into the home where he knows some of the people. Witnesses say two males got out of a vehicle and started firing into the home.
17-year-old killed after being shot in the face in Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA – Police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street Monday around 9 p.m. According to police, the teen was shot once in the face. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police later identified the victim as Dreyon Hart of the 2300 block of North … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Woman found dead after physical altercation with her brother in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 26-year-old woman is dead after reports of an altercation with her brother Monday morning, police say. The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of Oakdale Street in North Philadelphia.Authorities responded to the home after receiving information about a physical altercation. When they arrived at the home, they found the woman unresponsive on the floor.She was transported to Temple University and officially pronounced dead at 1:01 a.m.Police say the brother fled the scene before they arrived.
Man found guilty of attempted murder in stabbing that left victim critically injured
A man has been found guilty of attempted murder in a 2019 stabbing that seriously injured a male victim, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Zachary Mai, 43, of Pennsauken, was also found guilty by the Camden County jury on charges of second-degree aggravated assault and related weapons offenses, prosecutors said.
Vehicle that crashed into Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park was reported stolen: Police
A person driving a stolen SUV lost control and crashed into the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park.
Bucks Man Who Shot Police Chief During Standoff Sentenced
The Bucks County man who fired a shotgun at a police chief before engaging in a four-hour standoff with authorities will spend 15 to 30 years in prison. Colin Petroziello, now 25, pleaded no contest in September to attempted murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and a host of other f…
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
Police seeking suspects in Philadelphia takeout double shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A fatal shooting in Philadelphia has left two people dead and one critically injured. Today, police released video surveillance footage and photographs of the suspects wanted for murder. On January 17th, two gunmen approached the Chinese takeout restaurant at 5409 Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. The suspects were captured on video approaching the restaurant before pulling their guns and firing multiple shots into the restaurant. Police arrived shortly before midnight to find a 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both customers inside the restaurant had been shot and killed. A third victim, a 20-year-old man, was critically The post Police seeking suspects in Philadelphia takeout double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Wilmington Saturday shooting
Wilmington Police are investigating a deadly shooting around 4:30 Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023. Officers located three victims in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. A 29-year old woman died of her injuries; a 31-year old man was listed in critical condition; and, a 30-year old man was in stable condition.
NBC Philadelphia
5-Year-Old Shot in Northeast Philly
At approximately 8:56 p.m. a 5-year-old boy and his father, a 38-year-old Hispanic male, were shot at 12000 Verda Drive, according to police. The father was shot twice in the left hip and his son was shot in the elbow. Both victims were transported to the hospital where they are in stable condition, police said.
fox29.com
Woman, 29, killed in Wilmington triple shooting; 2 men injured, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 29-year-old woman is dead and two men are injured after someone opened fire on them in Wilmington. According to authorities, the shooting happened late Saturday afternoon, just after 4:30, on the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police and medics arrived to find two of the...
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder For November Shooting
Authorities in Camden County say a man from Sicklerville has been arrested and charged for shooting a man late last year. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Khadafy Jones allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in Winslow Township on November 4th. Patch.com cites Winslow Police as saying the...
Man shot three times, killed in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 30-year-old man was shot three times and killed inside a home in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 21st Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say he was shot inside the bedroom of a first-floor apartment. The man was shot twice in the back and once in the right shoulder, authorities say. He was transported to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m.Police say they took a woman into custody. She is alleged to be the shooter in this case, they say.A handgun was recovered.
Man hit, killed by driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County
Police in Bucks County are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Levittown McDonald’s and drove off.
delawarevalleynews.com
Father and Son Shot In Parkwood
Philadelphia Police are looking into an incident that left a father shot twice to his left hip and his five year old son shot one time in his elbow area. This happened last night on the 12000 block of Verda Drive. Both were inside their house when the shooting happened....
Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market
PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man and 5-year-old son shot in Northeast Philadelphia
A man and his small child were shot on Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
