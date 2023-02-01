ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Samsung Galaxy S23 Smartphone Captures Milestone Moments in Crisp Detail (& The Battery Life is Impressive)

By Destinee Scott
 6 days ago

We didn't think anything could top Beyoncé's "Renaissance 2023 World Tour" announcement , but that was before we caught wind of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event. Yes, we tuned in, and we'll just say the latest camera is a serious upgrade from our current phones with more megapixels (up to 200MP, specifically) and an advanced up to 8K video resolution to start. In a nutshell, the devices are designed to help you capture milestone memories (like your anniversary ), best selfies (on summer vacation ) and every moment you want to memorialize in crisp detail.

The phones (including the S23 Ultra , S23 , S23+ versions) made from recycled aluminum, glass and plastics, featuring a more rigid screen (made from Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2) officially launch on February 17, 2023, but they're available for pre-order now in phantom black, cream, green and lavender matte hues at Samsung and most major retailers.

According to the Samsung site, if you pre-order now, you'll receive the device on February 17, so it's no question we're buying it. Specifically, the sleek and slim S23 Ultra model, which has a higher battery life (5,000mAh that could last up to 1.5 days), an embedded S pen (to doodle and edit on screen) and a bigger 6.8-inch display, among other things.

However, you should know that while the S23 Ultra starts at $1,380, depending on Samsung's trade-in offers (through Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T) and various storage capacity options (including 256GB, 512GB and 1TB), the S23+ is selling for less, starting at $1,120 (with 256 GB and 512 GB storage options). The S23 is slightly more affordable, starting at $860 (in 128GB and 256GB variants). To reiterate, the pricing for each model is as follows:

As for trade-in offers, which will essentially reduce the price of the phone when you trade in your old (eligible) smartphone (from Apple, LG and Google, to name a few), Samsung is offering up to $1,000 for unlocked devices, and with carriers including Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T. Here's the break-down:

Psst, if you use our links above or below, you’ll also receive an additional $50 Samsung credit at checkout (which you won’t get from the Samsung site directly) to put toward a purchase of Samsung Care+, a Samsung Galaxy watch, Samsung buds, phone cases and more. (There's also a deal on 512GB for the price of 256GB.)

@wallstreetjournal Here’s a look at Samsung’s three new Galaxy S23 smartphones, the $800 S23, $1,000 S23 Plus and $1,200 S23 Ultra. The South Korean electronics giant’s lineup features a monster camera in the top model and other more modest improvements it hopes will attract buyers at a time when smartphones are a harder sell. Preorders start Feb. 1, and they’ll be available Feb. 17. #samsung #smartphone #galaxys23 #tech #wsj #wallstreetjournal #thewallstreetjournal [e-266c] Hey It's Me - Official Sound Studio

What's the Difference Between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23+?

In simple terms, the S23+ has a better battery life (4,700 mAh), a bigger screen (6.6 inches) and higher storage options (256 GB and 512 GB). Whereas the S23 has a lower battery life (3,900 mAh), the screen is smaller (6.1 inches) and lower storage options (128 GB and 256 GB).

However, both devices feature a 50-megapixel camera with more dynamic color than previous versions. Plus, a new 12-megapixel camera with better autofocus, better zoom function and Samsung AI (which helps maintain selfie-worthy lighting day and night). They also have a fingerprint scanner and use the latest 5G cellular technology. And on top of that, thanks to ongoing OS upgrades and security updates, the phone is built to last for years.

We'll leave it up to you to decide what's best for you, but it sounds like a win-win to us. Especially since Samsung is offering the phone in exclusive colors, along with free storage upgrades and instant Samsung credits on its site.

As for us, we're already thinking of all the top-notch photos and videos we'll capture on Beyoncé's tour.

Buy it (from $1,380)

A Lifelong Apple Fan Tries Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip Phone—Here’s How It Compares to the iPhone 11 Pro

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

