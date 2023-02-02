Read full article on original website
25-year-old man arrested in relation to series of stolen catalytic converters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to a string of stolen catalytic converters. Union Soe was taken into custody on charges of criminal conspiracy. Despite Soe's arrest, investigators believe a group of people are responsible for multiple thefts in Omaha and Lincoln. Detectives said...
Missing 55-year-old woman found dead in Omaha, according to Council Bluffs police
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A missing 55-year-old woman was found dead in Omaha, according to Council Bluffs police. Janet North's body was found Monday by Omaha police officers, Council Bluffs police confirmed. On Monday, Omaha police responded to a death investigation near 3rd and Pierce streets. Officers found a...
Lawyers for Omaha man accused of killing 20-year-old woman argue self defense
OMAHA, Neb. — The man accused of murder in a mass shooting in Omaha moved to court Monday morning. Imhotep Davis is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Karly Wood. Davis also faces six other felonies, including first-degree assault. A judge ruled, Davis will stand trial and be held behind bars until then.
Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested
OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
'The AA of mental health': Target gunman's uncle on mental health resources
OMAHA, Neb. — The Target gunman's uncle told KETV Newswatch 7 that his nephew's actions cannot be excused. However, he hopes this “tragic situation” can be a catalyst for change. He wants to help other families find happier endings to their stories. "There are many stories. There...
'The girls have been working really hard': Millard North Dance Team returns home with two national championships
OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard North Dance Team returned home with two national championships in tow Monday night. KETV NewsWatch 7 was at Omaha's Eppley Airfield as families welcomed the students back from Orlando, where they competed in the National Dance Team Competition. They competed against talent from around the country as well as 20 other teams from Nebraska.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird backs $1.39 billion plan to build city's second water source
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced her support for a plan that would secure a second water source for the city. The plan recommended by a 27-member advisory council calls for constructing a wellfield and treatment facility near the Missouri River to transport potable water in a pipeline to Lincoln.
'It's devastating': Turkish UNO professor closely following earthquake updates
OMAHA, Neb. — As the death toll continues to rise after a earthquake struck Turkey, Ramazan Kilinc is constantly checking for updates. "It's devastating," Kilinc said. Kilinc is from Turkey. He's an assistant professor and director of Islamic studies at the University of Nebraska Omaha. Kilinc said his wife's...
Nebraska National Guard troop deploys to Middle East
Sunday morning, 99 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers left the state, heading to Texas for training. The Beatrice-based guard unit was sent off by Gov. Jim Pillen and Sen. Pete Ricketts as they were surrounded by family and friends. Soon, they'll deploy overseas to Kuwait, a country in the Arabian...
Omaha's Time Out Foods owners hope for seamless transition for famous fried chicken
OMAHA, Neb. — For Time Out Chicken, it's business as usual. North Omaha's famous chicken restaurant remains open despite being up for sale. The owners hope for a seamless transition to the next buyer. Operations manager Ronnie James has been coming here for years. "I don't know how many...
Creighton guard Francisco Farabello discusses the origin on his trick shots while playing J-A-Y
OMAHA, Neb. — If you follow Creighton men's basketball on social media, you've likely seen senior guard Francisco Farabello do some crazy trick shots on the Jays' road trips. Farabello discusses the origin of his trick shots, his favorite one and more during a game of J-A-Y against KETV...
Engine trouble forces flight bound for Las Vegas to land in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — All crew and passengers are safe after a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Las Vegas was forced to land in Lincoln, according to a spokeswoman with the Lincoln Airport. "After the alert went out, they were on the ground within minutes," said Rachel Barth with...
Henry Doorly Zoo unveils orangutan exhibit plans
OMAHA, Neb. — The latest project at the Henry Doorly Zoo will put people face-to-face with orangutans — with a clear barrier between them. Private donations will fund the $21 million project. The zoo showed off the designs for the Hubbard Orangutan Forest on Friday. The project will...
'We've got to start thinking bigger': Union Omaha looks to unicameral for help funding stadium
OMAHA, Neb. — Local professional soccer team Union Omaha is eyeing a new $100 million stadium north of downtown. The team says they would need the help of a newly introduced bill in the legislature to pay for some of it. That bill was introduced by Omaha Senator Mike...
How a Creighton University student is studying bacteria for NASA
OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Creighton University is searching for a portable and affordable method to detect bacteria, and he's getting support from NASA to do it. Chemistry major Patrick Herchenbach is hoping to use small technology for a very big project. He's using his cell phone to capture a chemical reaction. The reaction detects whether certain molecules that bacteria form are present - therefore indicating the presence of bacteria.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium named contender for national recognition
OMAHA, Neb. — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is a contender for national recognition. As part of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, people can vote for one of Omaha's landmarks as the "Best Zoo" in the nation. An attraction at the zoo, the Asian Highlands, is up...
Samuel Bak shares story of survival through his new museum
OMAHA, Neb. — The New Samuel Bak Museum in Omaha opened Feb. 4 as a part of the University of Nebraska Omaha. This is the first phase of opening with 50 works of art displayed at 2289 South 67th Street. The eventual goal is to open a museum with...
Table Grace Cafe expanding their services to include breakfast for the community
OMAHA, Neb. — Table Grace Cafe is now expanding its hours and including breakfast on its daily menu. For the first time in 12 years, the staff at Table Grace Cafe is working before the sun comes up. Donna Washington is Table Grace's first customer for their new breakfast...
Creighton calms the Red Storm, shuts down St. John's 81-65
OMAHA, Neb. — The trio of junior Lauren Jensen, Morgan Maly and Emma Ronsiek combined for 56 points as the Creighton Women's Basketball team defeated St. John's 81-65 on Saturday. The victory lifted the Bluejays to 16-6 overall and 10-4 in BIG EAST action, while St. John's fell to...
