OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Creighton University is searching for a portable and affordable method to detect bacteria, and he's getting support from NASA to do it. Chemistry major Patrick Herchenbach is hoping to use small technology for a very big project. He's using his cell phone to capture a chemical reaction. The reaction detects whether certain molecules that bacteria form are present - therefore indicating the presence of bacteria.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO