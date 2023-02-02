ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETV.com

25-year-old man arrested in relation to series of stolen catalytic converters

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to a string of stolen catalytic converters. Union Soe was taken into custody on charges of criminal conspiracy. Despite Soe's arrest, investigators believe a group of people are responsible for multiple thefts in Omaha and Lincoln. Detectives said...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lawyers for Omaha man accused of killing 20-year-old woman argue self defense

OMAHA, Neb. — The man accused of murder in a mass shooting in Omaha moved to court Monday morning. Imhotep Davis is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Karly Wood. Davis also faces six other felonies, including first-degree assault. A judge ruled, Davis will stand trial and be held behind bars until then.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested

OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'The girls have been working really hard': Millard North Dance Team returns home with two national championships

OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard North Dance Team returned home with two national championships in tow Monday night. KETV NewsWatch 7 was at Omaha's Eppley Airfield as families welcomed the students back from Orlando, where they competed in the National Dance Team Competition. They competed against talent from around the country as well as 20 other teams from Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'It's devastating': Turkish UNO professor closely following earthquake updates

OMAHA, Neb. — As the death toll continues to rise after a earthquake struck Turkey, Ramazan Kilinc is constantly checking for updates. "It's devastating," Kilinc said. Kilinc is from Turkey. He's an assistant professor and director of Islamic studies at the University of Nebraska Omaha. Kilinc said his wife's...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska National Guard troop deploys to Middle East

Sunday morning, 99 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers left the state, heading to Texas for training. The Beatrice-based guard unit was sent off by Gov. Jim Pillen and Sen. Pete Ricketts as they were surrounded by family and friends. Soon, they'll deploy overseas to Kuwait, a country in the Arabian...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Engine trouble forces flight bound for Las Vegas to land in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — All crew and passengers are safe after a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Las Vegas was forced to land in Lincoln, according to a spokeswoman with the Lincoln Airport. "After the alert went out, they were on the ground within minutes," said Rachel Barth with...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Henry Doorly Zoo unveils orangutan exhibit plans

OMAHA, Neb. — The latest project at the Henry Doorly Zoo will put people face-to-face with orangutans — with a clear barrier between them. Private donations will fund the $21 million project. The zoo showed off the designs for the Hubbard Orangutan Forest on Friday. The project will...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

How a Creighton University student is studying bacteria for NASA

OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Creighton University is searching for a portable and affordable method to detect bacteria, and he's getting support from NASA to do it. Chemistry major Patrick Herchenbach is hoping to use small technology for a very big project. He's using his cell phone to capture a chemical reaction. The reaction detects whether certain molecules that bacteria form are present - therefore indicating the presence of bacteria.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Samuel Bak shares story of survival through his new museum

OMAHA, Neb. — The New Samuel Bak Museum in Omaha opened Feb. 4 as a part of the University of Nebraska Omaha. This is the first phase of opening with 50 works of art displayed at 2289 South 67th Street. The eventual goal is to open a museum with...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Creighton calms the Red Storm, shuts down St. John's 81-65

OMAHA, Neb. — The trio of junior Lauren Jensen, Morgan Maly and Emma Ronsiek combined for 56 points as the Creighton Women's Basketball team defeated St. John's 81-65 on Saturday. The victory lifted the Bluejays to 16-6 overall and 10-4 in BIG EAST action, while St. John's fell to...
OMAHA, NE

