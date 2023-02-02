Read full article on original website
Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
Several factors still needed to increase Beehive State's snowpack, spring runoff
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The halfway point in the winter season has just passed, and so far, the storm pattern has favored Utah, and skiers have been thrilled. Several possible storms lie ahead to increase the state's snowpack, according to 2News meteorologist Sterling Poulson. After record heat in...
Concerns remain over unstable roofs, awnings pushed to brink with heavy snowfall
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Utah’s record-setting winter season shows no signs of letting up. In higher elevations, the abundant snowfall is causing problems not always seen in mountain communities. “It’s been hectic,” said Sam Hicken, co-owner of Frog Bottom Irrigation and Landscaping. “I think it kind of...
