ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Help identify Pueblo bank robbery suspect

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esCkG_0kahjgpV00

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo.

PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, just south of the intersection with Highway 47, around 12:24 p.m.

The suspect demanded money from the clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as wearing dark shoes, black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white t-shirt overtop, and a purple hat and face mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfVMO_0kahjgpV00
Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department
Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD asked anyone with information or who recognizes this person to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or submit an online tip at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday after reportedly shooting his father on the east side of Pueblo. Saturday, at 12:02 a.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with The post Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Passenger shot from another vehicle on North Academy

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, their investigation revealed he was shot while riding in a vehicle on North Academy Boulevard. According to CSPD, around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 7 officers were called to a hospital […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo teen shoots father in the knee over van dispute

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen is under arrest after he shot his father in the knee when the father wouldn’t let him borrow the family’s van. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded to the 1200 block of East 7th Street, on the City’s East Side, around 12:02 a.m. on a report of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Emergency lights were stolen from UCCS car

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing three amber light bars from UCCS parking enforcement vehicles. According to UCCS police, on Friday, Feb. 3 at 3:30 a.m. the suspect entered the UCCS Gateway Parking Garage and stole three light bars […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD officer investigates broken door, arrests suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested after a Colorado Springs Police Officer (CSPD) discovered a business with a broken door in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 6. According to CSPD, on Monday, around 3:36 a.m. a patrol officer was patrolling in the 2300 block of West Colorado Avenue, in Old Colorado City when […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Officer-involved shooting at The Grove Apartments in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting involving the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) that happened at The Grove Apartments in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6. At around 4:36 a.m., EPSO tweeted they were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Pueblo police arrest teenager accused of shooting dad

Police in Pueblo have arrested a teenager accused of shooting his father. Investigators say the teen was upset that his father wouldn't let him borrow the family van. The shooting happened after midnight Feb. 4 on the east side of town, off 7th Street and Kingston Avenue. Investigators said the 17-year-old started shooting at the van with a rifle and then shot his father. He was arrested on first-degree assault and booked into the Pueblo Youth Services Center. 
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Though Point Reyes Drive is no longer blocked off by cones or caution tape, neighbors are looking at physical reminders of the Meridian Ranch neighborhood shooting that left one dead and four injured in the hospital Sunday morning. James Ludwick lives two houses down from 12264 Point Reyes Drive, The post Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Feb. 6 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 199 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GARCIA is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested on drug charges in Teller County

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — A 24-year-old Teller County man is under arrest on drug charges after authorities found multiple types of narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his home. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 1 p.m. on Feb. 5, the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team executed a search warrant in the 900 block […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Child dies of injuries after Falcon shooting

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) continues to investigate after a child died of their injuries after a shooting over the weekend that injured four others in unincorporated El Paso County. EPSO said despite life-saving measures by first responders and medical personnel, the child died of their injuries. Multiple […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
thesource.com

Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals

Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer

COLORADO, (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating a former member of the Cripple Creek police department and said they believe there may be additional victims. During the course of the investigation of Alexander Kenoyer, CBI agents said they discovered several explicit images and videos – possibly from the internet – of women The post CBI seeking other possible victims connected to former Cripple Creek police officer appeared first on KRDO.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

Man injured in shooting at Academy Place

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that injured a man early Sunday morning on Feb. 5. At approximately 1:23 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Academy Place near Academy Circle on reports of shots being fired. Arriving officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help deputies locate runaway teen in Security-Widefield

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway teen who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 5. EPSO says 12-year-old Romeo has a history of running away. On Sunday, Romeo stole his mother’s Jeep near the 4600 block of Ports Down Lane […]
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
KXRM

Help deputies search for elderly man with Alzheimer’s

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in searching for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who may be disoriented. 83-year-old Richard Kelly has been missing from his home on the north side of Pueblo since Saturday afternoon on Feb. 4. He was last seen wearing jeans […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy