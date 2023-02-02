Read full article on original website
2 people, pet rescued from Palm Beach County house fire
Two people and their pet were rescued early Tuesday morning after flames broke out at a Palm Beach County home, authorities said.
cbs12.com
Jupiter restaurant manager makes big donation to help shelter dogs, cats
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At a critical time, a local animal rescue that works with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control received a huge donation. On Monday, Brandy Kircher, the manager of Berry Fresh Café, dropped off food and treats for the animals at the county-owned shelter in West Palm Beach.
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
Cat fight on Antique Row and other juicy real estate news
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Wow! Last week was like Mr. Toad's Wild Ride with Mr. Toad on acid and Palm Beach County's most revered historians slapping at each other like cats trapped in a heritage leather Birkin tote.
cw34.com
Assault victim's family says Palm Beach County School District brushed them off
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team partnered with CBS12 News En Espanol to investigate a family's claims they were brushed off by the Palm Beach County School District because of a language barrier. They say they didn't know where else to turn, after their daughter...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County considers new security cameras following deadly mass shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is considering adding new security cameras to county parks after eight people were shot during a Fort Pierce car and bike show last month. No arrests have been made in the case where an innocent mother was killed at the Martin Luther King...
WPBF News 25
Family and friends await answers after human remains found near missing Lyft driver's last location
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — People close to missing Lyft driver Gary Levin are waiting for answers afterhuman remains were found in Okeechobee, close to where the 74-year-old was last spotted. People close to Levin are waiting to see if those human remains are possibly him. Howard Rice has been Levin's...
Still no identification on body found in Okeechobee County
Autopsy results could be released as soon as Tuesday to confirm whether the human remains found in Okeechobee County during the weekend were those of Gary Levin.
cw34.com
Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
Food truck business paves way for Palm Beach County family’s health
February is Black History Month and WPTV is highlighting how a black owned business paved the way for a Palm Beach County family’s health.
wflx.com
Increase in construction thefts, burglaries likely to raise cost of building
The cost of building projects is likely going up even more as construction site thefts and burglaries become more and more common on the Treasure Coast. Port St. Lucie police responded Monday morning to a burglary at a construction site located off Southeast Becker Road, the third on the Treasure Coast in less than a week.
Autopsy Conducted On Remains Found Near Where Lyft Driver Went Missing
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen says there was extreme decomposition of the remains discovered off State Road 70.
Click10.com
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died
Multiple sources tell WPTV that a body found in Okeechobee County on Saturday is the remains of Gary Levin, 74.
wflx.com
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The...
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival
Where:600 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. Cost: Festival Admission is FREE, though a $2.00 (Buck-an-Ear) contribution is greatly appreciated!. 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival is here!
luxesource.com
Get A Taste Of The Suite Life At This Glamorous Palm Beach Hotel
The epitome of tropical glamour, The Colony Hotel continues to transform with a full guest room redesign led by Kemble Interiors. Each floor now flaunts custom-designed de Gournay murals depicting flora and fauna native to Florida, while the rooms showcase three distinct design schemes, including heritage paint hues by Farrow & Ball, Schumacher fabrics and a capsule furniture collection by Society Social. Mirroring the natural design elements found in many Palm Beach homes, the rooms present details such as scalloped curtain valences and bar cabinets fashioned of rattan and woven cane.
West Boca mother arrested in death of malnourished 1-month-old daughter
Delaila Pino LaSalle's infant daughter died last March of malnutrition. The mother's explanation? A cleft lip with which the child was born. The birth defect, Pino Lasalle told deputies, kept the child from nursing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigated the 1-month-old's death, and after months of interviews and consultations with doctors,...
SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY: Listen To The 911 Call When Man Found With Blood, White Powder
TALE OF THE TAPE: MAN SLOUCHED OVER COUCH. DRIED BLOOD ON HAND. AT SEVEN BRIDGES TENNIS COURTS IN MIDDLE OF NIGHT. WHO WAS HE WITH? WHAT WAS HE DOING? BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly elected Seven Bridges Board of Directors wants […]
WPBF News 25
Mother of shooting victim Nikkitia Bryant demands answers at Fort Pierce city council meeting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It has been three weeks since 29-year-old Nikittia Bryant was shot and killed at an MLK day event in Fort Pierce. Monday night, it was time for the regularly scheduled city commission meeting, but Nikkitia Bryant’s loved ones made sure this meeting was anything "but" ordinary.
