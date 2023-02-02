ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

Strawberry Half-Moon Cookies

By Katherine Gillen
PureWow
PureWow
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hULqR_0kahj86A00

Once February rolls around, we’ll take any excuse to transform a recipe into a fever dream of pink and red…hence these strawberry half-moon cookies. They’re a fruity take on the classic chocolate and vanilla treat (also known as a black and white or half-and-half cookie), and they get their dreamy blush color from powdered freeze-dried berries instead of dye—you can buy them online and at grocery stores like Trader Joe’s.

Come Valentine’s Day , no one will miss the chocolate.

Heart Thumbprint Cookies

444 calories

12g fat

83g carbs

3g protein

68g sugars

Cookies

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

⅓ cup sour cream

Icing

7 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted

6 tablespoons whole milk, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup freeze-dried strawberries

1. Make the Cookies: Arrange the oven racks in the upper and lower third of the oven, then preheat it to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Scrape down the side of the bowl, then beat in the egg until combined, followed by the vanilla.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt until well combined. Mix the dry ingredients to the stand mixer in 3 additions, alternating with the sour cream in 2 additions, mixing just until combined and scraping down the side of the bowl after each addition. Using a silicone spatula, give the batter a final mix by hand to ensure there are no flour pockets.

4. Using a ¼-cup cookie scoop or ¼-cup measure sprayed lightly with nonstick spray, scoop the dough into 12 portions between the two prepared baking sheets. Transfer to the oven and bake until the edges are lightly golden and the tops are set, 15 to 17 minutes, rotating the cookie sheets from front to back and top to bottom halfway through. Cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheets before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

5. Make the Icing : In a large bowl, stir together the confectioners’ sugar, milk, corn syrup, vanilla and salt until combined—it should resemble toothpaste in texture. Transfer half of the icing to a small bowl.

6. Using a food processor or blender, process the freeze-dried strawberries until they’re a very fine powder. Add the powder to the small bowl of icing, and stir to combine. (You may need to add ½ to 1 tablespoon milk to thin the strawberry icing, but only until it’s the same texture as the vanilla icing.)

7. Flip the cooled cookies over so they’re flat side up. Starting with the vanilla icing, ice half of each cookie with about 1 tablespoon of the icing. Allow to set for about 10 minutes, then repeat with the strawberry icing. Let the icing dry for at least 1 hour before serving. The cookies will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Comments / 0

Related
Elementually

Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month

Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
macaronikid.com

Valentine's Blossom Cookies

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature. 1/2 cup (100 g) granulated sugar, plus more for rolling. Preheat the oven to 350˚F, and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Mix together the butter, peanut butter, and both sugars in a bowl with a wooden spoon (or...
Allrecipes.com

Cherry Crunch Dessert

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Whisk flour, sugar, and salt together in a medium bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender, a fork, or your fingers until crumbly; stir in pecans. Press crust mixture evenly into an ungreased 9x13-inch baking pan. Bake crust in...
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream

In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
Allrecipes.com

Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?

Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Salon

An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon

Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Mashed

The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft

The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Greta Brinkley

12 Slow Cooker Dinner Ideas Your Family is Sure to Love

Are you looking for some new dinner ideas? Do you love your slow cooker? Then check out these awesome 12 slow cooker dinner ideas. No one wants to get in the kitchen and slave over the stove. Especially not when it’s so hot outside. Who wants to heat the house up even more? Or maybe you’re just really busy. With the longer days, there seems to be so many more activities going on – baseball, swim team, dance, even just being outdoors until all hours of the night. And if you have a slow cooker or crock pot, you know how awesome it is to just add the stuff for your meal, and kinda forget about it.
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Generic Peanut Butter

Here comes the age-old debate of generic versus name-brand food items: Is there any difference? Even if there is, does it matter? Well, sometimes it does. In a nutshell, a name brand refers to any item that you'd recognize from its name and logo due to heavy marketing and advertising (via Investopedia). Generic, on the other hand, are cheaper alternatives that keep costs low by cutting back on big marketing budgets.
shefinds

The Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients You Should Add To Your Soup To Slim Down This Winter

Soup season is in full swing–which is great for those of us looking for great recipes that can also help us reach our New Year’s weight loss goals, because soups offer practically endless opportunities to pack in nutritious, filling, low-calorie ingredients. In fact, there are tons of delicious soup ingredients that offer up incredible anti-inflammatory properties, which is a major key to a healthy diet. Chronic inflammation in the body can lead to issues like insulin and leptin resistance, which can hold you back significantly on your weight loss journey. But by adding the right foods to your plate (or, in this case, your bowl) you’ll be well on your way to less inflammation–not to mention a slimmer waistline.
Thrillist

Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats

Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
msn.com

I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again

We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Tina Howell

Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas

Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
PureWow

PureWow

5K+
Followers
949
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy