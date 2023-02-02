Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 23, 2023

05:00 — Henry Lucas, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of 13th St and Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 230247

08:42 — Prentice Booker, of Paso Robles was sumoned/cited on the 2300 block of Spring St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 230248

January 24, 2023

14:30 — Michel Contreras, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 600 block of Nickerson for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)HS], Case no. 230257

20:59 — Austin Snowden, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 900 block of Vista Cerro Dr for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)HS], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 230261

January 25, 2023

29:00 — Andrew Perales, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 600 block of Spring St for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230262

15:45 — Ashley Cook, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230267

18:50 — Stephen Chargin, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 230267

19:17 — Michael Contreras, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 1100 block of 24th Street for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)HS], Case no. 230271

January 26, 2023

11:28 — Sylvia Galvan, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 3600 block of Park St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230280

18:00 — Sergio Maldonado, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS [148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 230286

17:18 — Kelli Jespersen of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Melody Dr and Dorothy Ct for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230284

16:11 — Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230294

January 27, 2023

23:09 — Kenneth Frautschi, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 1st St and Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230287

27:00 — Elijah Kulinski, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230288

22:60 — Emiliano Altamirafrancisco, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 2nd St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230289

12:59 — Scott Kozlowski, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230295

22:08 — Noe Garciasalazar, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 19th and Pine for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230301

22:52 — Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 230302

22:02 — Gabriel Santosmartinez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of 22nd St and Vine St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230300

22:52 — Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa was on-view arrest on the corner of 12th and Spring St. for SS, Case No. 230302

January 28, 2023

31:00 — Ismael Galvezsantiago, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230303

23:30 — Pedro Soloriodiaz, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 28th for TSTOP, Case no. 230305

11:09 — Mohamoud Elsayed, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Spring St for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 230306

21:42 — Rafael Alvareznunez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of Charloais and Ladera Ln for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230311

23:03 — Andrew Mulkern, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of 12th and Park St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230313

22:25 — John Jantz, of San Miguel was on-view arrest on the corner of 12th St and Pine St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230312

January 29, 2023

12:90 — Bryce Thompson, of Lompoc was on-view arrest on HWY 46 for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230315

13:04 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 230318

18:30 — Demetrio Basiliomejia, of Santa Maria was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 230231

18:30 — Salvador Baciliogonzalez, of Santa Maria was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230322

18:13 — Gilberto Basiliogonzalez, of San Luis Obispo was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 230321

Atascadero Police Department

January 23, 2023

09:36 — Travis Snider, of Atascadero was arrested in Atascadero and taken into custody for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], Case no. 230167

18:08 — John Dalton, of California was arrested and booked on the 6500 block of Atascadero Ave for PROBATION VIOLATION: REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 230174

January 24, 2023

00:20 — Horacio Paz, of San Miguel was arrested and taken into custody on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], Case no. 230177

14:43 — Kaylee Holmes, of Atascadero was arrested and booked in Atascadero for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], Case no. 230183, 230184

14:43 — Derek Mayberry, of Atascadero was arrested and booked in Atascadero for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], PROBATION VIOLATION: REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], Case no. 230185

January 25, 2023

14:06 — Travis Mathes, of California was arrested and booked in Atascadero for PROBATION VIOLATION: REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], GET CREDIT/ATC OTHER’S ID [530.5(A)], Case no. 230193

January 26, 2023

12:39 —John Dalton of California was arrested and booked on the 6300 block of Morro Rd for VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE :W/PRIOR [166(C)(4)], BATTERY ON PERSON [242], Case no. 230205

January 29, 2023

19:33 — Donicia Stinson, of Atascadero was arrested and booked on the corner of Capistrano and Ensenada for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)]