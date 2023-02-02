ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ny3d5_0kahj6Ki00

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

January 23, 2023

05:00 — Henry Lucas, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of 13th St and Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], Case no. 230247

08:42 — Prentice Booker, of Paso Robles was sumoned/cited on the 2300 block of Spring St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 230248

January 24, 2023

14:30 — Michel Contreras, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 600 block of Nickerson for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)HS], Case no. 230257

20:59 — Austin Snowden, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 900 block of Vista Cerro Dr for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)HS], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 230261

January 25, 2023

29:00 — Andrew Perales, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 600 block of Spring St for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230262

15:45 — Ashley Cook, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 230267

18:50 — Stephen Chargin, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 230267

19:17 — Michael Contreras, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 1100 block of 24th Street for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)HS], Case no. 230271

January 26, 2023

11:28 — Sylvia Galvan, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 3600 block of Park St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 230280

18:00 — Sergio Maldonado, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS [148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 230286

17:18 — Kelli Jespersen of Paso Robles was on-view arrested on the corner of Melody Dr and Dorothy Ct for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230284

16:11 — Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230294

January 27, 2023

23:09 — Kenneth Frautschi, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 1st St and Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230287

27:00 — Elijah Kulinski, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 230288

22:60 — Emiliano Altamirafrancisco, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 2nd St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230289

12:59 — Scott Kozlowski, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], Case no. 230295

22:08 — Noe Garciasalazar, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 19th and Pine for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230301

22:52 — Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 230302

22:02 — Gabriel Santosmartinez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of 22nd St and Vine St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230300

22:52 — Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa was on-view arrest on the corner of 12th and Spring St. for SS, Case No. 230302

January 28, 2023

31:00 — Ismael Galvezsantiago, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230303

23:30 — Pedro Soloriodiaz, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 28th for TSTOP, Case no. 230305

11:09 — Mohamoud Elsayed, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Spring St for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 230306

21:42 — Rafael Alvareznunez, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of Charloais and Ladera Ln for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230311

23:03 — Andrew Mulkern, of Paso Robles was on-view arrest on the corner of 12th and Park St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230313

22:25 — John Jantz, of San Miguel was on-view arrest on the corner of 12th St and Pine St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 230312

January 29, 2023

12:90 — Bryce Thompson, of Lompoc was on-view arrest on HWY 46 for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230315

13:04 — Michael Huhtala, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 230318

18:30 — Demetrio Basiliomejia, of Santa Maria was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 230231

18:30 — Salvador Baciliogonzalez, of Santa Maria was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 230322

18:13 — Gilberto Basiliogonzalez, of San Luis Obispo was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 230321

Atascadero Police Department

January 23, 2023

09:36 — Travis Snider, of Atascadero was arrested in Atascadero and taken into custody for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], Case no. 230167

18:08 — John Dalton, of California was arrested and booked on the 6500 block of Atascadero Ave for PROBATION VIOLATION: REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 230174

January 24, 2023

00:20 — Horacio Paz, of San Miguel was arrested and taken into custody on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], Case no. 230177

14:43 — Kaylee Holmes, of Atascadero was arrested and booked in Atascadero for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], Case no. 230183, 230184

14:43 — Derek Mayberry, of Atascadero was arrested and booked in Atascadero for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], PROBATION VIOLATION: REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], Case no. 230185

January 25, 2023

14:06 — Travis Mathes, of California was arrested and booked in Atascadero for PROBATION VIOLATION: REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], GET CREDIT/ATC OTHER’S ID [530.5(A)], Case no. 230193

January 26, 2023

12:39 —John Dalton of California was arrested and booked on the 6300 block of Morro Rd for VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE :W/PRIOR [166(C)(4)], BATTERY ON PERSON [242], Case no. 230205

January 29, 2023

19:33 — Donicia Stinson, of Atascadero was arrested and booked on the corner of Capistrano and Ensenada for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)]

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

Catalytic Converter Thieves arrested in Nipomo

Originally Published By: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. “On 1-24-23, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left the area by the time Deputies arrived. The vehicle was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.
NIPOMO, CA
Noozhawk

2 People Critically Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

Two people suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The crash involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at about 4:40 p.m. in the northbound freeway lanes at the Donovan Road exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Mary Ella Johnson 1924-2023

Mary Ella Johnson, age 98, passed away on January 17, 2023, in San Luis Obispo, California. Mary Ella died peacefully under the loving care of Welcome Home RCFE and Central Coast Hospice from the effects of an acute cerebral stroke. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles Police Chase 02.03.2023

A Paso Robles man led police on a car chase through Paso Robles, but was later arrested by CHP officers in Kern county. Police tried to pull over 36-year-old Jacob Hamby for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive in Paso Robles. The man sped off and pitched a stolen...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man’s body found outside restaurant in San Luis Obispo

The body of a man was found outside the Alpha Dog restaurant in San Luis Obispo on Sunday evening, with a gun on the ground next to him. Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller reported an unresponsive man on the side of the restaurant on Taft Street near California Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a deceased male.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

KSL Resorts takes over five boutique hotels in SLO County

Adding to its growing portfolio of premier resorts and hotels, KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five San Luis Obispo County boutique hotels previously operated by Martin Resorts. The new properties include Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy