Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmemberDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Pumpkin hurling contest may return to AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Colorado animal shelter hosts 40% off dogs 40 pounds or larger
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be adopting out dogs that are 40 pounds or larger for 40 percent off through the month of February. The sale is apart of the organizations 'Big Dogs, Big Hearts, Big Deal' promotion.
Was It a Crime? The Terrifying Story of ‘Operation Fireball’ in Denver
True crime podcasts don't shy away from Colorado. You're likely familiar with recountings of infamous Centennial State criminals like Chris Watts or Patrick Frazee — but have you heard the terrifying story of Denver's "Operation Fireball?" The case debuted on an episode of Something Was Wrong and gained national...
Nursing student undergoing 4th round of chemo
Chevy McGee wants to be an oncology nurse. Courtney Fromm reports. Chevy McGee wants to be an oncology nurse. Courtney Fromm reports. Teen’s age played a part in deadly DUI sentencing. An 18-year-old woman was sentenced to work release after killing two people in a drunk-driving crash, but she...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
Thousands of Golden Retrievers Took Over Golden, CO This Weekend
How many golden Retriever dogs have you seen in one place simultaneously? If you happened to be in Golden, Colorado this past weekend, you probably noticed about 3,000 of them. The Golden Retriever event included a pup meet and mingle, pup cups, photo ops, and much more. Scrolling through the...
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with animal love at Denver zoo
(Denver, Colo.) What better way to get in tune with your primal attractions this Valentine’s Day than by taking a trip to the Denver Zoo? They’re expecting you. From now through Feb. 14, the zoo will celebrate “Wild at Heart.” The promotion will include a limited number of half-off tickets ($11) for admission. You can sign up for tickets online.
Check Out (or Check Into) Colorado’s Funky Catbird Hotel
Whether you're traveling from out of town or planning a relaxing staycation, there are endless options when it comes to unique places to book a room in Colorado. This hotel is a creative escape in the heart of Denver. To get a glimpse at another unique boutique hotel in downtown...
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports. Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing. Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports.
Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month
Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
Bill would cap EpiPen price at $60 in Colorado
Colorado lawmakers are advancing a bill that would cap the price of EpiPen. Lisa D'Souza reports. Colorado lawmakers are advancing a bill that would cap the price of EpiPen. Lisa D'Souza reports. Frozen Dead Guy Day tickets on sale. An annual tradition is returning to Colorado, but this time its...
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
The hidden history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood
Talya Cunningham takes a look at one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points. The hidden history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. Talya Cunningham takes a look at one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points. Serious injuries in pedestrian crash. The driver was reported...
This Fort Collins Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
Backyard chicken fad worries farm sanctuary
More people are turning to backyard birding, but a local farm sanctuary is seeing more surrenders. Evan Kruegel reports. More people are turning to backyard birding, but a local farm sanctuary is seeing more surrenders. Evan Kruegel reports. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Enjoy a mild and sunny...
Uptick in avian flu cases in the Denver metro area
City officials in Englewood are the latest to warn residents to steer clear of dead birds as they're seeing an uptick in suspicious bird deaths that have been linked to an outbreak of avian flu.
Denver Zoo welcomes baby sloth
DENVER — The Denver Zoo just welcomed its newest addition, a baby two-toed sloth. On Jan. 26, parents Charlotte and Elliot welcomed their baby into the world, according to a Facebook post from Denver Zoo. The birth is a conservation win for the famously slow-moving species, the zoo said....
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
