Marvel's Wolverine Leak Might Reveal The X-Men Game's First Details
Marvel has been busy pumping out quality PlayStation-exclusive titles for gamers, such as "Marvel's Spider-Man" and "Spider-Man: Miles Morales," which have proven to be big hits for developer Insomniac Games. And due to the developer's stellar reputation, fans were beyond excited to hear that the company was working on a "Wolverine" game for the PlayStation 5. As fans of the superhero may already know, this won't be the first mainline "Wolverine" video game to hit consoles. Although adapted from a film of questionable quality (per Rotten Tomatoes), "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" for sixth-generation consoles was a hit among critics and gamers when it hit shelves in 2009 (via Metacritic).
How To Play Overwatch 2's Text-Based Dating Sim (And How Long It Takes To Beat)
The third season of "Overwatch 2" is starting on February 7, and there is a lot of new content being added to the game, both at the start of the new season and during the weeks that follow. Players will be able to fight for dominance across the new Antarctica Control map that was first showcased in Mei's "Rise and Shine" cinematic; they'll be able to collect new Asian Mythology-themed skin — and those who complete the Premium Battle Pass will even have the opportunity to unlock a new Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko skin. On top of all that, the PachiMarchi challenge is returning in March alongside some new "One-Punch Man" themed skins and cosmetics, giving fans tons of collectibles to gather. All of that adds up to a pretty decent amount of content to keep players invested in Blizzard's team-based battle royale –- but there's a particularly special event coming one week after the season's launch.
The Chaotic Skyrim Mod Inspired By Super Mario 64
"Skyrim" has a thriving modding community, especially considering the game was initially released in 2011. As a result, fans have had plenty of time to come up with the best, most wholesome, and sometimes chaotic mods to occasionally completely change the game. Of course, for every bizarre modding fixation about the cabbages that appear in-game, there are those looking to add something different to the longstanding RPG. In fact, there's even one such mod inspired by a ROM hack of "Super Mario 64."
How Long Does It Take To Beat Deliver Us Mars?
The sequel to the 2018 title "Deliver Us the Moon," "Deliver Us Mars" is another space-centric sci-fi from Netherlands-based studio KeokeN Interactive. The first title in the "Deliver Us" series was only about five hours long (via HowLongToBeat), so players want to know if the sequel will follow suit and be similarly short.
Dr Disrespect Teases Major Deadrop Reveals, But There's A Catch
Now, Disrespect is back to kick off 2023 with an update about what's next for the game. The internet personality teased that the coming months may be set to feature the most substantial "Deadrop" reveals and updates yet. However, development on the title is also shifting gears in a major way, which might take some adjustments for those who have been keeping up with the title's snapshots.
WWE 2K23 Icon Edition: What's Included?
From having once been in talks to star as a live-action "Duke Nukem" to his high-profile cameo in "Fortnite," John Cena is a familiar face in the gaming world. His next appearance will be as the featured star of "WWE 2K23," returning to the series' front cover for the first time in eight years.
Fortnite: How To Access Dragon Ball Adventure Island (And What Rewards You Can Get From It)
In 2022, "Fortnite" players were able to participate in a "Dragon Ball" event that included more than just a skin line and a few weeks of gimmicks. Of course, these things all existed, but a major part of the event was Dragon Ball Adventure Island. This island featured popular locations from "Dragon Ball," like the Room of Spirit and Time, and players were able to experience the series by doing random tasks or even going into PvP battles. Another "Dragon Ball" event is coming to "Fortnite" in 2023, and it's bringing back the Dragon Ball Adventure Island yet again.
Overwatch 2 Sets Its Sights On Stream Snipers
"Overwatch 2" has had a bit of a rough start since it launched back in October 2022, and going into the new year, fans wait in anticipation for further updates. There have already been a lot of updates to "Overwatch 2," many of which were focused on security, accessibility, and player quality of life — like soon after its release when Blizzard removed the requirement for players to link a phone number. Now, a new security update for "Overwatch 2" targets a more specific group of players, whose ability to play the game is integral to their career: streamers.
What Is Fortnite Project Nova? This Server Brings Back The Early Days Of The Battle Royale
"Fortnite" is not the same game it was when the battle royale title first exploded onto the scene in 2017 — but that's not necessarily a bad thing. In many ways, "Fortnite's" evolution happened just how it needed to, with Epic Games' flagship game always striving to move forward with new ideas rather than constantly looking back at how things used to be. More contemporary additions like Zero Build Mode and skill-based matchmaking have arguably made the game more accessible than ever, and its enduring popularity is a testament to that idea.
Straylight Review: A Swingin' Good Time
Let's start off this review of "Straylight" — a futuristic outer space-based VR title from developer and publisher Dr BLOC — with a bold statement: If you've ever had any inkling in the slightest to swing like Spider-Man, slinging webs from one point to another, you may not get a more fulfilling experience than this.
Bully 2 Developer Finally Reveals More About Rockstar's Canceled Game
"Bully," Rockstar's action-adventure game that brought chaos to the schoolyard, has had fans guessing about a sequel for years. There were never any announcements or plans made public from Rockstar, but fans hoped it was on the way. Then, in 2019, there was a leak about the development of "Bully 2" being canceled. Now, more information about what "Bully 2" looked like before Rockstar pulled the plug has been shared.
High On Life 2: Will There Be A Sequel?
"High on Life" released in December 2022 to mixed reviews but a positive response from gamers. While the unique brand of humor had critics divided, it was a major success in terms of early sales and player counts (per Forbes). The question now is whether or not this reception will translate into a sequel.
Apex Legends Season 16 Won't Add A New Legend. Here's Why
"Apex Legends" has changed quite a bit since it first started. Part of those changes come thanks to the constant addition of new playable Legends, which have been added to the game every season since the game was released. However, Season 16 is breaking the trend, as the developers have a new focus in mind.
There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Original Xbox Games, According To Metacritic
The original Xbox launched in 2001 to incredible success. It marked Microsoft's entry into the console wars and won over a generation of fans. Though it lost to Sony's PlayStation 2 in sales (per IGN), the Xbox earned an ongoing place for its brand, followed by the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and most recently, the Xbox Series X/S. Further, the original Xbox gave players some fantastic titles during its run in the 2000s.
Fans Can't Help Laughing About Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Historic Grammy Win
"Assassin's Creed Valhalla" may have made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but it's safe to say the occasion didn't go off without a hitch. For the first time in the music-based award show's lengthy history, video games were recognized at the Grammys with their very own bespoke category: Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. A number of heavy-hitting titles like "Call of Duty: Vanguard" and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" were nominated, but it was "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" — more specifically, the 2020 game's third DLC expansion, "Dawn of Ragnarök" — that ended up being the one to take home the gold.
James Gunn And Peter Safran Confirm New Video Games Will Be Part Of The DCU
For years, Marvel has arguably dominated the superhero movie scene, but with Peter Safran and James Gunn as the new leads of DC's film, TV, and animation departments, the DCEU is poised to become a bigger presence in mass media. However, it has been officially revealed that the DCEU will also extend its reach to video games, intending to tell a cohesive, connected story through different mediums.
Minecraft Legends Features A PvP Mode That Offers Some Exciting 4v4 Competition
Xbox and Bethesda had plenty to reveal during the January Developer Direct showcase. "Hi-Fi Rush," 2023's first surprise hit may have stolen the show, but the presentation opened with an extended look at the exciting PvP mode within the upcoming spinoff title "Minecraft Legends." The show didn't touch as much...
Dead Space Remake Ending Explained
Back in 2008, "Dead Space" delivered a sci-fi horror experience that was truly the stuff of nightmares. The game put players on a ship overrun by undead creatures called Necromorphs, which were controlled by an inscrutable alien Hive Mind bent on humanity's destruction. At the same time, the game forced players to puzzle out the plans of a death cult called Unitology and the protagonist's mysterious connection to their beliefs. The original game combined brutal deaths, solid combat mechanics, and truly spectacular imagery into an unforgettable experience that launched a universe of sequels and spin-offs. As the series wore on, "Dead Space" forced players to do awful things in order to keep themselves and their spacefaring companions alive. Every twist and turn of the story kept players on their toes, especially since every action scene sent blood and gore flying across the screen.
Why Cloud Imperium Won't Release A 1.0 Version Of Star Citizen
Created by former "Wing Commander" director Chris Roberts and his studio Cloud Imperium Games, "Star Citizen," an ambitious open-world space exploration game, has remained in crowdfunded development since the early 2010s. Instead of a full-fledged launch, several small "modules" have rolled out — essentially alpha versions of many of the title's modes. To this day, a 1.0 version of "Star Citizen" has yet release, an occasion that may never come to pass.
Street Fighter Duel: What We Know So Far
"Street Fighter" fans have lots to look forward to in 2023. "Street Fighter 6" is set to release this summer, and it looks like it will change the series in exciting new ways. Further, gamers will likely have another title to tide them over while they wait, with the launch of the new mobile game, "Street Fighter: Duel."
