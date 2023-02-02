Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
Related
WCVB
'Lucky to be here': Duxbury fire chief finds comfort from community amid Massachusetts tragedy
DUXBURY, Mass. — The community of Duxbury is still recovering from the deaths of three young children nearly two weeks after the tragic incident happened in the Massachusetts town. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Duxbury first responders discovered 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
WCVB
Turkish community in Massachusetts seeks help after earthquake devastates home country
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday,killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble. Boston resident Tugce Kasikci grew up in Turkey and said...
WCVB
Fire in transformer room prompts evacuations at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
BROCKTON, Mass. — Dozens of patients were evacuated Tuesday after a fire in a transformer room at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. The fire that grew to 10 alarms started at 7 a.m. at he facility on Centre Street. Emergency generators had to be shut off as crews battled the...
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field
A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
nbcboston.com
Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze
As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
WCVB
One night only: Play about Whitey Bulger to run at Wilbur Theatre this spring
BOSTON — A play about the capture and murder of notorious Boston mobster James "Whitey" Bulger will be at the historic Wilbur Theatre for one night only. Massachusetts native Neal McDonough will star as Bulger in the stage adaptation of the true-crime bestseller "Hunting Whitey: The Untold Story of the Capture and Killing of America's Most Wanted Crime Boss."
WCVB
Family of Juston Root, man shot, killed by police in Brookline, wants independent investigation
NEWTON, Mass. — Three years after a confrontation outside a Boston hospital led to a police chase and fatal shooting, the family of the man who was killed is calling for an independent investigation into his death. Juston Root was shot and killed on Feb. 7, 2020. Members of...
WCVB
Bianco & Sons Sausage is a delicious part of New England history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new generation is leading a long-time New England family business. Francesca, Lewis, and Joseph Bianco III have taken the reins ofBianco & Sons Sausage. The growing company relocated from its original location in Revere to Medford in 2017. Bianco says the staff needed to make to move to keep up with growing demand. At the Medford location, the team has an in-house market where customers can shop for all of the company’s offerings.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: who is responsible for damage from toppling trees?
SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dangerous winds have been toppling trees and causing extensive damage throughout western Massachusetts. Following the damaging winds in our area just days ago, we spoke with an insurance agent to find out who is liable in these types of situations. The strong winds on Friday caused...
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
MassDEP fines Highway Auto Salvage in Northampton for improper septage disposal
MassDEP has fined a Northampton business for violating state wastewater regulations.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
WCVB
Classes resume after Woburn teachers reach deal with city officials to end their strike
WOBURN, Mass. — School resumed Monday after the Woburn Teachers Association reached an agreement with Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin and the Woburn School Committee to end a teachers' strike that lasted seven days. After a lengthy negotiating session from 10 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, the sides reached...
Comments / 0