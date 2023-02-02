SEATTLE — Two 18-year-old men were arrested and police seized a handgun after the pair allegedly threatened employees at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on the 3900 block of Southwest Alaska Street, where one of the men "displayed a handgun" and the other threatened to kill the employee after the worker asked them to leave because they did not have memberships.

