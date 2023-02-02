Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash for most Washington residentsR.A. HeimWashington State
The Best Neighborhoods in SeattleAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Agencies reveal plan to address problematic encampment under Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE — Following months of safety issues at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge, agencies responsible for housing the people who live there and cleaning up the area have revealed some details of their plan. Over the past several months there have been several safety issues reported...
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
KOMO News
SDOT now accepting new applications for outdoor dining permits
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle City Council announced Monday that the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is officially accepting new permit applications for long-term 'permanent' outdoor street cafes. SDOT will be accepting applications until April 30 for those who're reapplying for a permit. First-time applicants can apply at any time.
KOMO News
Seattle Boat Show brings enthusiasts to Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Boat buyers and dreamers are converging on the Lumen Field Even Center for the Seattle Boat Show, which runs through Feb. 11. Nobody boats like those in the Puget Sound area. “We are the largest boat show on the West Coast,” George Harris of the Northwest Marine...
KOMO News
Making History and Saving Lives: Everett Fire's First African-American Battalion Chief
EVERETT, Wash. — This Black History Month KOMO News is highlighting Black changemakers in the Puget Sound region and their accomplishments. One Snohomish County man is making history and saving lives at the same time. Rich Langford just made history as the first black battalion chief in the Everett...
KOMO News
Community left in shock after man punches, gropes woman working in Green Lake area
SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle community is in shock after a woman was reportedly groped and punched in their Green Lake-area neighborhood. Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a man they say attacked a woman near North 56th Street and Kirkwood Place North, then led police foot chase through a busy neighborhood.
KOMO News
Kent Police announce free giveaway of steering wheel locks for select Hyundai, Kia drivers
KENT, Wash. — Kent residents that own a KIA, or a pre-2022 Hyundai (with a key ignition start) will soon be eligible to receive a free stealing wheel lock from the Kent Police Department. Since Kent Police has not received the locks yet, there is no set distribution date....
KOMO News
Olympia parent claims elementary school student club promotes segregation
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A student club at an Olympia elementary school that supports BIPOC ( Black, Indigenous, and people of color) children has sparked backlash. One woman goes as far as calling it segregation, claiming it separates her son from his friends, even though he would want to join as an ally.
KOMO News
More than 260 without power in Kent after car slams into utility pole
KENT, Wash. — Hundreds were without power in Kent early Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near 4th Avenue and West James Street. The intersection is located a couple of blocks east of the accesso ShoWare Center and about a block north of Kent Station.
KOMO News
King County, Seattle drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees as threat decreases
SEATTLE — King County and the City of Seattle are no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell made the announcement Monday following guidance from Public Health - Seattle & King County. (If viewing...
KOMO News
Family members of elderly woman killed in hit and run want help in search for suspect
SEATTLE, Wash. — The son-in-law of an 80-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-a-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood wants justice for his mother-in-law. "Who did this, and why did they not own up to it and stick around?" asked Ajay Jindal. Officials from the Seattle Police Department...
KOMO News
Winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer
SEATTLE — Check your tickets! You could be the newest millionaire in Washington state. The Washington Lottery confirmed with KOMO News that a single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Auburn. Lottery officials said the single winning ticket was sold on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North.
KOMO News
80-year-old woman dies day after hit and run in Capitol Hill crosswalk
SEATTLE, Wash. — An 80-year-old woman has died a day after she was hit by a van while using a crosswalk in Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon, police said. Multiple people called 911 at 4:45 p.m. Sunday with reports of a hit and run that happened in Capitol Hill. Citizens on the scene began performing CPR on the 80-year-old woman, according to police. An off-duty Seattle Police Department (SPD) police officer was nearby at the time and assisted with performing CPR.
KOMO News
Parents rally to save elementary schools from potential closures in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Thousands of parents in the Bellevue School District are banding together to demand answers about the data being used by the district, leading it to say that three schools need to be closed. A few dozen parents and their students stood outside district headquarters Monday evening...
KOMO News
2 men arrested after threatening staff of West Seattle business with gun
SEATTLE — Two 18-year-old men were arrested and police seized a handgun after the pair allegedly threatened employees at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on the 3900 block of Southwest Alaska Street, where one of the men "displayed a handgun" and the other threatened to kill the employee after the worker asked them to leave because they did not have memberships.
KOMO News
Could social housing work in Seattle? Voters will decide in February special election
SEATTLE — In a special election on Feb. 14, Seattle voters will decide on creating a new government housing authority that would help to build and maintain social housing in the city. Initiative 135 was placed on the ballot by a group of housing and homelessness advocates called House...
KOMO News
Bail set at $2M for man accused of killing another man in north Seattle
SEATTLE — A King County judge set bail at $2 million for the man accused of killing a 35-year-old man in north Seattle Saturday morning. A first appearance hearing was held Monday for the 45-year-old man who was arrested Sunday. A judge set bail for the man and found probable cause for murder in the second degree.
KOMO News
Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday
WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
KOMO News
Edmonds School District still without internet Monday after 'suspicious activity'
EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District was still working to restore internet access Monday as it investigated what caused major technical problems. The district posted an update on its website on Sunday saying service was not restored and would not be available on Monday, but said the technology team worked through the weekend and was progressing. The update said the district "expects to begin restoring access to key district online tools over the next several days."
KOMO News
Consumers' Checkbook: Sales are rarely deals
SEATTLE — No matter the weekend or time of year, retailers seem to always be offering a big sale. But how much of a discount are consumers really getting, especially if those retailers never really sell the product for the original price?. Research done by a consumer advocacy group...
Comments / 0