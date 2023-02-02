ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

SDOT now accepting new applications for outdoor dining permits

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle City Council announced Monday that the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is officially accepting new permit applications for long-term 'permanent' outdoor street cafes. SDOT will be accepting applications until April 30 for those who're reapplying for a permit. First-time applicants can apply at any time.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Boat Show brings enthusiasts to Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Boat buyers and dreamers are converging on the Lumen Field Even Center for the Seattle Boat Show, which runs through Feb. 11. Nobody boats like those in the Puget Sound area. “We are the largest boat show on the West Coast,” George Harris of the Northwest Marine...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

More than 260 without power in Kent after car slams into utility pole

KENT, Wash. — Hundreds were without power in Kent early Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near 4th Avenue and West James Street. The intersection is located a couple of blocks east of the accesso ShoWare Center and about a block north of Kent Station.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer

SEATTLE — Check your tickets! You could be the newest millionaire in Washington state. The Washington Lottery confirmed with KOMO News that a single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Auburn. Lottery officials said the single winning ticket was sold on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer located at 801 Auburn Way North.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

80-year-old woman dies day after hit and run in Capitol Hill crosswalk

SEATTLE, Wash. — An 80-year-old woman has died a day after she was hit by a van while using a crosswalk in Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon, police said. Multiple people called 911 at 4:45 p.m. Sunday with reports of a hit and run that happened in Capitol Hill. Citizens on the scene began performing CPR on the 80-year-old woman, according to police. An off-duty Seattle Police Department (SPD) police officer was nearby at the time and assisted with performing CPR.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 men arrested after threatening staff of West Seattle business with gun

SEATTLE — Two 18-year-old men were arrested and police seized a handgun after the pair allegedly threatened employees at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on the 3900 block of Southwest Alaska Street, where one of the men "displayed a handgun" and the other threatened to kill the employee after the worker asked them to leave because they did not have memberships.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Bail set at $2M for man accused of killing another man in north Seattle

SEATTLE — A King County judge set bail at $2 million for the man accused of killing a 35-year-old man in north Seattle Saturday morning. A first appearance hearing was held Monday for the 45-year-old man who was arrested Sunday. A judge set bail for the man and found probable cause for murder in the second degree.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Edmonds School District still without internet Monday after 'suspicious activity'

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds School District was still working to restore internet access Monday as it investigated what caused major technical problems. The district posted an update on its website on Sunday saying service was not restored and would not be available on Monday, but said the technology team worked through the weekend and was progressing. The update said the district "expects to begin restoring access to key district online tools over the next several days."
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Consumers' Checkbook: Sales are rarely deals

SEATTLE — No matter the weekend or time of year, retailers seem to always be offering a big sale. But how much of a discount are consumers really getting, especially if those retailers never really sell the product for the original price?. Research done by a consumer advocacy group...
SEATTLE, WA

