The Hockey News Action Show: NHL Betting for Feb. 7, 2023
It's The Hockey News Action Show with Mike Stephens and Rachel Doerrie. The two preview Tuesday's games from a betting lens with noteworthy pregame stats. For more shows and episodes on the NHL, junior hockey, the AHL, ECHL and women's hockey, check out THN.com/podcast or click on "Podcasts" in the menu.
Grizzlies face the Bulls on 3-game skid
Chicago Bulls (26-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Grizzlies play Chicago. The Grizzlies are 21-5 on their home court. Memphis is ninth in the NBA averaging 116.2 points and...
Law Ranks Phillies Top Prospects in Latest List
The Philadelphia Phillies have some exciting prospects in their farm system heading into the 2023 MLB season. For the most part, their pitching prospects are the true stars of the system as they boast some of the most electric arms in baseball. The Athletic's Keith Law ranked the Phillies top-30...
Heat Center Dewayne Dedmon Reportedly Linked to OKC Thunder Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been linked to Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon via Heat inside Ira Winderman ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. While unlikely Oklahoma City makes a move at all this deadline, making a move for a sizable backup center would be one of the more realistic options.
Salt Lake Shocker! Josh Green, Jaden Hardy’s Career Nights Push Shorthanded Mavs Past Jazz
Following the excitement from Sunday's blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, it was back to on-court business for the Dallas Mavericks (29-26) on Monday night as they took on a Utah Jazz (27-28) squad that is close behind them in the Western Conference standings. With an admirable performance from a team...
Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Rashaad Penny Returning After Injury?
On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
New York Giants 2023 UFA Primer: IDL Nicholas Williams
The beef of their defensive front may be preserved behind this upcoming year, but the New York Giants have some negotiations to be had within the reserves of their interior. One name on the backburner is interior defensive lineman Nicholas Williams. A seventh-round selection in 2013 out of Samford, Williams...
Rangers GM ‘Sick of Losing’
The Texas Rangers had a mantra this offseason — contention. Every move made was about making sure the Rangers had a chance to contend for the 2023 postseason. But the fuel for that mantra could be summed up in four words uttered by general manager Chris Young on Monday.
Ian Kinsler Explains Rangers Return
The Texas Rangers didn’t require much of a sales pitch to get Ian Kinsler to come home. The Rangers introduced their former second baseman — and recently minted Rangers Hall of Fame — as a special assistant to general manager Chris Young on Monday, after he spent the last three seasons in a similar position with the San Diego Padres.
