ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daughter charged after mom’s body found in Chicago freezer

By The Associated Press
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xOtd_0kahhn5000

CHICAGO (AP) – A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment.

Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court Thursday on charges of concealing her 96-year-old mother’s death and possessing a fraudulent identification card.

Regina Michalski’s body was discovered this week in a freezer in the garage near the apartment they had shared, police said. Investigators believe she died in March 2021. The cause won’t be determined until the body is thawed.

The allegations are “very disturbing,” Judge David Kelly said in setting a $20,000 bond for Bratcher.

Kelly turned down a defense lawyer’s request for a lower bond to get Bratcher out of jail.

She has past convictions for forgery, and investigators said they were trying to determine if Bratcher was collecting her late mother’s Social Security benefits, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Bratcher’s daughter, who lives in Kentucky, asked police to check the home after losing contact with her grandmother.

“What could go wrong? Apparently, everything,” Sabrina Watson said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly

Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Side carjacking

CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night. Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight

CHICAGO - Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served. Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago factory goes up in flames

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Monday morning. It began around 6:30 a.m. in Chicago Heights. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from 15 miles away. Part of what was on fire was Morgan Li Company, a […]
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Shots Fired Incident In Beauty Salon Friday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No one was injured during a shots fired incident that happened Friday. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a beauty salon around 3:30 PM in the Village of Somers. Deputies reported that a domestic dispute took place inside the business between a male and female who...
SOMERS, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy