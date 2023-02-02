Read full article on original website
Football: Hartline plans to ‘maximize’ opportunity as next offensive coordinatorThe LanternColumbus, OH
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
19 Date Ideas in Columbus, OhioSadie SmileyColumbus, OH
Residents, city look for traffic safety solutions in University DistrictThe LanternColumbus, OH
National Evaluator Puts Hendon Hooker In New Territory
Quarterback Hendon Hooker continues to receive draft praise. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported earlier this week NFL franchises might view him as the No. 5 quarterback in the class, with an anonymous quote from an NFL scout saying Hooker could be a "quality starter." With the Reese's Senior Bowl in the...
Men’s Basketball Poll Watching Week 14: Frogs Drop Again
The TCU Horned Frogsmen's basketball team (17-6) dropped in both polls this week after losing their game on Saturday to Oklahoma State. Two weeks ago, the Frogs were ranked as high as No. 11 and on the verge of cracking the Top Ten. Now, after going 2-2 the last two weeks, with both wins over unranked opponents and both losses also to unranked opponents, the Frogs find themselves falling lower and lower in the weekly polls.
What Lions Are Getting In Scottie Montgomery
The Detroit Lions roster enjoys having ex-NFL players serving on the coaching staff. “It’s cool. It’s fun. A guy like (Antwaan) Randle El, he played at a high level for a long time and knows what he’s talking about and the same way for everyone else," Jared Goff said. "But at the receiver position, he’s done it. You’ve seen it. Duce (Staley), he’s done it. Hank (Fraley), he’s done it. Dan (Campbell) obviously has done it. All these guys have done it at a high level playing it, so it’s easy to communicate and easy for them to understand it from a player’s view.”
Mock Drafts Say Bears Have a Problem and It’s Houston
With the Senior Bowl now history, mock drafts regain attention and two in particular stand out with regards to the Bears and their first pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. One presents a scary scenario for the Bears. The other is a possible one, but both revolve around the Houston Texans.
Nick Foles Wants to Retire with Eagles When that Day Finally Arrives
One of the heroes from the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory was back in town last week. That would be Nick Foles, the MVP of Philly’s 41-33 over the Patriots, and the lynchpin of the Philly Special. A statue of the quarterback and coach Doug Pederson commemorating one of...
Top 3 Offensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023
NASHVILLE — We're rapidly approaching the NFL's free agency period, which starts on March 15. With that in mind, here are three positions that I believe the Tennessee Titans need to look at addressing in 2023. Let's break down their roster at wide receiver, on the interior or the...
Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Rashaad Penny Returning After Injury?
On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
Chiefs Injury Updates on Super Bowl Opening Night
Late on Monday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles met with the media for the first official time during Super Bowl LVII week. Opening Night presented the opportunity for both teams' coaches, star players and more to gather in advance of Sunday's epic showdown, with Kansas City having their respective media time immediately following Philadelphia.
