COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered at the Columbia City Hall to honor the life of Tyre Nichols. According to investigators, Nichols was pulled over in what seemed to be a simple traffic stop and then was brutally beaten. It happened on January 27th and a video was released that shows officers striking Nichols nine times in less than four minutes. Nichols died three days later in the hospital.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO