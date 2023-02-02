ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled Detroit performance

By Alex Bozarjian,David Kalman,WXYZ Web Team
Tv20detroit.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

3 men found in Highland Park apartment died from multiple gunshot wounds

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the three men who were found inside a vacant Highland Park apartment last week were shot multiple times. In an update on Tuesday morning, MSP said, "Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of deaths for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds."
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

6-year-old found dead, 4 children injured in 2 separate fires on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old has died and four children were injured in two separate fires on Detroit's west side Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Detroit Fire Department tells 7 Actions News that fire officials responded to a home in the 15000 block of Lindsay Street in Detroit. Upon arrival, they found a 6-year-old boy dead in a bedroom. We're told a person has been taken into custody in this case.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Men accused of stealing more than 25 vehicles from across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police say three men have been charged in connection to hundreds of property thefts and over 25 stolen vehicles from metro Detroit. Police say Raphael Smith (29 years old); Demerius Hollis (30 years old); and Samuel Bender JR (32 years old); were all charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Larceny of Personal Property from a Vehicle, Burglary, Illegal Use of a Credit Card, and Larceny of a Firearm.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Making threats against schools can land you in prison, AG warns

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Attorney General is reminding residents about the seriousness of school threats and how they could land you behind bars. In a statement, Dana Nessel said she is sending out a reminder in light of four school districts (in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos) that were recently the targets of swatting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

'Buy Nothing' groups growing in popularity as people aim to save money

What started several years ago as a way to help the planet has grown into a global movement that's helping neighbors save money and feel more connected. Have you ever heard of the gift economy? Think old-school trading and bartering on a hyper-local level. Everything from clothes, to garden supplies and car seats.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy