Bodies found believed to be men who went missing after canceled Detroit performance

Tv20detroit.com
3 men found in Highland Park apartment died from multiple gunshot wounds
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the three men who were found inside a vacant Highland Park apartment last week were shot multiple times. In an update on Tuesday morning, MSP said, "Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of deaths for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds."
Tv20detroit.com
6-year-old found dead, 4 children injured in 2 separate fires on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old has died and four children were injured in two separate fires on Detroit's west side Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Detroit Fire Department tells 7 Actions News that fire officials responded to a home in the 15000 block of Lindsay Street in Detroit. Upon arrival, they found a 6-year-old boy dead in a bedroom. We're told a person has been taken into custody in this case.
Tv20detroit.com
Men accused of stealing more than 25 vehicles from across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police say three men have been charged in connection to hundreds of property thefts and over 25 stolen vehicles from metro Detroit. Police say Raphael Smith (29 years old); Demerius Hollis (30 years old); and Samuel Bender JR (32 years old); were all charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Larceny of Personal Property from a Vehicle, Burglary, Illegal Use of a Credit Card, and Larceny of a Firearm.
Tv20detroit.com
7 Action News gets results for neighbors concerned about hazardous hole causing crashes
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Neighbors raised concerns about a hazardous hole in a road on the city’s east side. Despite their calls, they say there has been a hole in the middle of their street since the summer, leading to crashes caught on camera. You can see video of...
Tv20detroit.com
Making threats against schools can land you in prison, AG warns
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Attorney General is reminding residents about the seriousness of school threats and how they could land you behind bars. In a statement, Dana Nessel said she is sending out a reminder in light of four school districts (in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Okemos) that were recently the targets of swatting.
Tv20detroit.com
'I was really shocked.' Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield to end midwifery services
SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — The feeling of anxiety is replacing excitement for expecting mother Leah Hettinga because she just learned, two months before her due date, that her detailed birthing plan is down the drain. "I was really shocked. It caused some contractions for me which made my husband...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit student Cartier Woods dies week after collapsing during basketball game
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit high school student who was fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game last week has died, family told 7 Action News Monday night. Cartier Woods, 18, went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game on Jan. 31. The teen was hospitalized...
Tv20detroit.com
'Buy Nothing' groups growing in popularity as people aim to save money
What started several years ago as a way to help the planet has grown into a global movement that's helping neighbors save money and feel more connected. Have you ever heard of the gift economy? Think old-school trading and bartering on a hyper-local level. Everything from clothes, to garden supplies and car seats.
Tv20detroit.com
Local dance studio helps man grieve, gives LGBTQ+ couples platform to compete
To say dancing is Jonathan Quirk's passion would be an understatement. "From that very first lesson on, I was welcomed, and I felt like a sense of being home," said Quirk. Through dancing, Jonathan can connect with his emotions. And over the years, it also helped him grieve. "When I...
