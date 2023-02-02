Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Labcorp to settle false claims allegations with $19 million payment to U.S.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp) has agreed to pay $19 million after being accused of violating the False Claims Act. The payment comes after the clinical laboratory services company allegedly submitted false claims to Medicare for patients who were ordered laboratory testing from Labcorp, Health Diagnostic Laboratory, Inc. (HDL), and/or Singulex, Inc. (Singulex).
columbiabusinessreport.com
Realty company purchases retail property on Columbia's North Main Street
A 40,883-square-foot retail center on North Main Street in Columbia was recently purchased by a realty company. Colliers South Carolina’s Rox Pollard and John Gressette represented Marbro Realty Inc. in the purchase of the property located at 3900 North Main St. The property was fully redeveloped back into near-new...
wach.com
Tenants forced out of their apartment due to bat infestation demanding help
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — On January 29th a local West Columbia family says they were forced to pack up and move because of a bat infestation in their apartment and their property management company's refusal to give them a safe environment. Cheryl and Samantha Flanagan say their family...
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
police1.com
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
abccolumbia.com
AMC introducing new ticket pricing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Getting a good seat at the movies will cost you more at AMC. The movie chain has announced it is introducing new ticket pricing options that depend where you sit. For now, there will be three options. First is standard price, which AMC says will be for...
abcnews4.com
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
WIS-TV
“The Love Yourself” campaign to be hosted for South Carolina first responders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three South Carolina organizations announced a campaign to promote the health and well-being of first responders. According to a press release, “The Love Yourself” campaign will be launched on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m., at the Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC) & Virtual, at 1218 Batchelor Street.
Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
abccolumbia.com
Newberry Sheriff’s Office warns public about bond payment scam
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay alert to scams that have circulated recently. Authorities say official looking texts are being sent from an alleged bond company using the address of the Sheriff’s Office to pay bonds for offenses. The scammers...
wpde.com
DHEC offering free HIV/STD testing to SC residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering free HIV/STD testing on Feb. 7 in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Testing will be offered at multiple public health departments located within the state. “In 2019, African Americans accounted for...
wach.com
F-16s return to McEntire Joint National Guard Base after major renovations
Eastover, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Air National Guard announced Saturday that a fleet of F-16s operating from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) is returning home. According to officials, the F-16s had been operating at CAE since April 2022 due to major renovations on the main runway at...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Airport High School campus safely cleared by law enforcement
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington School District Two says students and staff are re-entering Airport High School after a threat was made against the school late this morning, Feb. 7. Law enforcement conducted a search of the building and it was cleared for return. Earlier, staff and students evacuated from...
New student housing complex proposed in the Vista
COLUMBIA, N.C. — A new student housing complex could be heading near the Blossom Street Bridge. On Thursday, members of Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals heard an argument to rezone a section of land at the corner of Huger and Blossom streets. Currently, that area is zoned to have a maximum of 150 beds per acre, but developers are asking to increase that number to 250 beds per acre.
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield authorities investigating double murder
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)–The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a residence on Marsh Lane near the Hwy 215 South area. Deputies responded today, Feb. 7 after 1 a.m. to a residence where two deceased individuals were found. SLED was requested to assist with the investigation.
etxview.com
SC State president seeks funds for new buildings
The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
WIS-TV
FBI warns of scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia field office is warning people of potential romantic scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. FBI specialist Kevin M. Wheeler stated scammers will try to swindle people online who are looking for companionship this time of year. According to annual data collected by the...
abccolumbia.com
Missing and unidentified persons in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Families of missing persons had the opportunity to provide DNA and information that could help in cases. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says there are around 18 missing person and unidentified person cases in Richland County. The event was held Segra Park where local police departments were also in attendance. Families of missing persons were able to open new reports and have them entered in the National Crime Information Center.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asking for help locating domestic violence suspect
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating Edrick L. Willis. According to a press release the 24-year-old is a suspect of domestic violence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812...
