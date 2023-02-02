ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Labcorp to settle false claims allegations with $19 million payment to U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp) has agreed to pay $19 million after being accused of violating the False Claims Act. The payment comes after the clinical laboratory services company allegedly submitted false claims to Medicare for patients who were ordered laboratory testing from Labcorp, Health Diagnostic Laboratory, Inc. (HDL), and/or Singulex, Inc. (Singulex).
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Realty company purchases retail property on Columbia's North Main Street

A 40,883-square-foot retail center on North Main Street in Columbia was recently purchased by a realty company. Colliers South Carolina’s Rox Pollard and John Gressette represented Marbro Realty Inc. in the purchase of the property located at 3900 North Main St. The property was fully redeveloped back into near-new...
COLUMBIA, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
police1.com

South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general

Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

AMC introducing new ticket pricing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Getting a good seat at the movies will cost you more at AMC. The movie chain has announced it is introducing new ticket pricing options that depend where you sit. For now, there will be three options. First is standard price, which AMC says will be for...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry Sheriff’s Office warns public about bond payment scam

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay alert to scams that have circulated recently. Authorities say official looking texts are being sent from an alleged bond company using the address of the Sheriff’s Office to pay bonds for offenses. The scammers...
NEWBERRY, SC
wpde.com

DHEC offering free HIV/STD testing to SC residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering free HIV/STD testing on Feb. 7 in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Testing will be offered at multiple public health departments located within the state. “In 2019, African Americans accounted for...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Airport High School campus safely cleared by law enforcement

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington School District Two says students and staff are re-entering Airport High School after a threat was made against the school late this morning, Feb. 7. Law enforcement conducted a search of the building and it was cleared for return. Earlier, staff and students evacuated from...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

New student housing complex proposed in the Vista

COLUMBIA, N.C. — A new student housing complex could be heading near the Blossom Street Bridge. On Thursday, members of Columbia's Board of Zoning Appeals heard an argument to rezone a section of land at the corner of Huger and Blossom streets. Currently, that area is zoned to have a maximum of 150 beds per acre, but developers are asking to increase that number to 250 beds per acre.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield authorities investigating double murder

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)–The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a residence on Marsh Lane near the Hwy 215 South area. Deputies responded today, Feb. 7 after 1 a.m. to a residence where two deceased individuals were found. SLED was requested to assist with the investigation.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
etxview.com

SC State president seeks funds for new buildings

The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

FBI warns of scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia field office is warning people of potential romantic scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. FBI specialist Kevin M. Wheeler stated scammers will try to swindle people online who are looking for companionship this time of year. According to annual data collected by the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Missing and unidentified persons in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Families of missing persons had the opportunity to provide DNA and information that could help in cases. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says there are around 18 missing person and unidentified person cases in Richland County. The event was held Segra Park where local police departments were also in attendance. Families of missing persons were able to open new reports and have them entered in the National Crime Information Center.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

