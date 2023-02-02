ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Sean Payton Says “I Suppose” to Vikings

Minnesota Vikings fans don’t like Sean Payton, and he probably doesn’t like the Minnesota Vikings. So when Payton started interviewing all the Vikings prospective defensive coordinators this week after landing the Denver Broncos head coaching job, Vikings fans’ eyeballs rolled to the back of their skulls. Sean...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Tom Brady Announces Decision On His Future With FOX

Tom Brady will indeed be following through on his commitment to FOX.  Brady announced on Monday morning that he will begin working for FOX in fall of the 2024 football season.  That means Greg Olsen gets one more year on FOX's No. 1 team, alongside Kevin Burkhardt.  Brady will spend ...
chatsports.com

Cowboys news: Dallas names Brian Schottenheimer their new offensive coordinator

After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator. The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Joe Burrow hanging with 49ers players in Vegas has fans dreaming

Joe Burrow was seen in a picture with several San Francisco 49ers players after the Cincinnati Bengals lost the AFC Championship in Kansas City. Joe Burrow to the San Francisco 49ers? Not so fast, but fans can dream, right? Well, of course, they can, especially after a picture of Burrow and several San Francisco 49ers players surfaced across Twitter over the weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks

Another report suggests that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the same page when it comes to contract talks. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Jackson and the Ravens may be as much as $100 million apart in talks about a new contract. That gap has led to the Ravens fielding trade... The post Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Video: Geno Smith is the king of flag football, throws game-winning touchdown in Pro Bowl

You cannot stop Flag Football Geno Smith, you can only hope to contain him. In Game 1 of the three-game series between the AFC and NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback just destroyed the AFC defense in this 7-on-7 contest. Smith threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and led the NFC to a dramatic game-winning victory on a 4th down conversion to Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes injury update Tuesday: It’s all about his weapons, now

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to take the field for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Here’s the most updated information on his high ankle sprain. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on February 12, that much is certain. But exactly how much has his ankle injury improved in the past week?
KANSAS CITY, MO
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Geno Smith, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised Texans HC DeMeco Ryans for his work as the team’s defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Shanahan added that the team will look for a defensive coordinator that can continue what Ryans has built. “I love DeMeco one of the best coaches I’ve ever been...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Latest 2023 Super Bowl odds (Line movement towards Chiefs)

The week of the big game is here and there has been some small line movement towards the underdog. The Kansas City Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs early last week, but money has poured in on the AFC representative in Super Bowl 57, as the team is now catching 1.5. While the difference is slight, it does show some interest in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at a small underdog price.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins reunite during Pro Bowl interview

Before Kirk Cousins was the Pro Bowl quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings and Robert Griffin III was a blossoming ESPN analyst, the two were teammates with the Washington franchise. Not only were they teammates, but the two were also draft mates. Washington made Robert Griffin III the No. 2 overall...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

MLB Insider: SF Giants agree to contract with veteran outfielder

The Giants, who have already signed Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto, have agreed to sign a third veteran outfielder, sources say. Outfielder Stephen Piscotty and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training, according to a source familiar with the deal. The deal pays Piscotty $1 million if he’s in the majors.
OAKLAND, CA
FanSided

FanSided

