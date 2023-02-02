Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash for most Washington residentsR.A. HeimWashington State
The Best Neighborhoods in SeattleAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Sean Payton is not going to tolerate Team 3’s nonsense as the Denver Broncos head coach. After being named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton made it abundantly clear that Team 3 is not going to be wreaking havoc inside of the Broncos building this season.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Chiefs WR should be banned from Philly for this unforgivable cheesesteak take
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gave his cheesesteak take, and he probably won’t receive a warm welcome in Philadelphia in the future. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are less than a week away from their big meeting in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Ariz. Ahead...
Seahawks' DK Metcalf spends $6.8 million on two houses
The Seahawks' star receiver signed an extension in the offseason and is putting that money toward growing his real estate portfolio. One is an equestrian farm in Mississippi and the other is in a star-studded Hollywood Hills neighborhood.
Sean Payton Says “I Suppose” to Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans don’t like Sean Payton, and he probably doesn’t like the Minnesota Vikings. So when Payton started interviewing all the Vikings prospective defensive coordinators this week after landing the Denver Broncos head coaching job, Vikings fans’ eyeballs rolled to the back of their skulls. Sean...
Breaking: Tom Brady Announces Decision On His Future With FOX
Tom Brady will indeed be following through on his commitment to FOX. Brady announced on Monday morning that he will begin working for FOX in fall of the 2024 football season. That means Greg Olsen gets one more year on FOX's No. 1 team, alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Brady will spend ...
chatsports.com
Cowboys news: Dallas names Brian Schottenheimer their new offensive coordinator
After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator. The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe
Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
Chiefs could steal star receiver from division rival this offseason
If the Chargers have to cut star wide receiver Keenan Allen to get under the cap, the Chiefs could be one of his most intriguing suitors. Last year Keenan Allen made headlines in Chiefs country by claiming Tyreek Hill’s departure was going to “expose some people.”. He was...
Joe Burrow hanging with 49ers players in Vegas has fans dreaming
Joe Burrow was seen in a picture with several San Francisco 49ers players after the Cincinnati Bengals lost the AFC Championship in Kansas City. Joe Burrow to the San Francisco 49ers? Not so fast, but fans can dream, right? Well, of course, they can, especially after a picture of Burrow and several San Francisco 49ers players surfaced across Twitter over the weekend.
Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks
Another report suggests that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the same page when it comes to contract talks. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Jackson and the Ravens may be as much as $100 million apart in talks about a new contract. That gap has led to the Ravens fielding trade... The post Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Video: Geno Smith is the king of flag football, throws game-winning touchdown in Pro Bowl
You cannot stop Flag Football Geno Smith, you can only hope to contain him. In Game 1 of the three-game series between the AFC and NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback just destroyed the AFC defense in this 7-on-7 contest. Smith threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and led the NFC to a dramatic game-winning victory on a 4th down conversion to Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Patrick Mahomes injury update Tuesday: It’s all about his weapons, now
Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to take the field for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Here’s the most updated information on his high ankle sprain. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on February 12, that much is certain. But exactly how much has his ankle injury improved in the past week?
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Geno Smith, Seahawks
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised Texans HC DeMeco Ryans for his work as the team’s defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Shanahan added that the team will look for a defensive coordinator that can continue what Ryans has built. “I love DeMeco one of the best coaches I’ve ever been...
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
New Alabama defensive coordinator candidate has a touch of Iron-y
Alabama’s new defensive coordinator target is both a friendly face and a familiar foe. After winning so many Iron Bowls, Nick Saban could look to bring in some Steele to the Alabama equation. Unlike iron, steel does not rust. Although Kevin Steele is in his mid-60s, the Johnny Cash...
Latest 2023 Super Bowl odds (Line movement towards Chiefs)
The week of the big game is here and there has been some small line movement towards the underdog. The Kansas City Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs early last week, but money has poured in on the AFC representative in Super Bowl 57, as the team is now catching 1.5. While the difference is slight, it does show some interest in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at a small underdog price.
Yardbarker
Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins reunite during Pro Bowl interview
Before Kirk Cousins was the Pro Bowl quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings and Robert Griffin III was a blossoming ESPN analyst, the two were teammates with the Washington franchise. Not only were they teammates, but the two were also draft mates. Washington made Robert Griffin III the No. 2 overall...
MLB Insider: SF Giants agree to contract with veteran outfielder
The Giants, who have already signed Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto, have agreed to sign a third veteran outfielder, sources say. Outfielder Stephen Piscotty and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training, according to a source familiar with the deal. The deal pays Piscotty $1 million if he’s in the majors.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4