ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
intermatwrestle.com

Tips for Navigating Tulsa at the NCAA Tournament

I thought I might write this closer to the NCAA Tournament but with some discussion stirring on this topic on Twitter the last few weeks, I thought I'd dig in now and look at some of the positives and negatives that may come from Tulsa being the host. Tulsa's not...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
OKLAHOMA STATE
University of Cincinnati News Record

Catching up with Chief Isaac: Fall semester recap

Elliot Isaac, director of public safety and chief of police at the University of Cincinnati (UC), has had an eventful first ten months. Since retiring from the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) in February 2022 and assuming his current role in March, there have been multiple student deaths, several incidents of sexual assaults and a string of auto thefts, just to name a few. No data is yet available to compare his tenure with his predecessors.
CINCINNATI, OH
KOKI FOX 23

Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
TULSA, OK
University of Cincinnati News Record

Small Business Spotlight: Cincy Gourmet Deli

Around the University of Cincinnati (UC), there's no shortage of options when it comes to grabbing a bite to eat. From Thai to Mexican and everything in between, the food scene in Clifton is delicious and diverse. On the east side of UC’s campus, you will find a deli that...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

3 Oklahoma Nature Centers That Make Excellent Family Day Trip Destinations

If you haven’t been to Oklahoma, you may not know that the state has some incredibly beautiful scenery. There are many natural sights that can be explored, from the many bodies of water to the tall grass of the prairie lands. There are also some wonderful outdoor spaces that are designed for families- if you aren’t from the Sooner State, you may be surprised to learn about these special spots. Here are three nature centers for a day trip in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now

The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
TAHLEQUAH, OK
University of Cincinnati News Record

The AACRC kicks off Black History Month with annual Kuamka Week

To kick off Black History Month, the University of Cincinnati (UC) hosted its annual Kuamka Week from Jan. 30 through Feb. 3. Brought to UC by the African American Cultural and Resource Center (AACRC), students participate in a week full of events to determine a possible Mr. Kuamka, Miss Kuamka or Mx. Kuamka.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World

Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
CLAREMORE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
OnlyInYourState

This Upscale, Underground Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers An Unforgettable Dining Experience

Bored with chain dining options in Tulsa? If so, delve into a unique culinary and literary experience at The Hemingway Steakhouse. Located on Cherry Street, The Hemingway is a hidden gem (literally) that marries an appreciation for great food and literary art in one charming location. Its warm, old-world ambiance creates a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Gather your friends and head to The Hemingway for a meal that you’ll never forget.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Rape

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday on a felony charge alleging rape by instrumentation. Austin Earl Dempsey was arrested on February 3rd after a call was made on a reported rape that had recently occurred on the 600 block of Se Elmhurst Ave. According to...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
University of Cincinnati News Record

Campus crime database | 17 crime incidents from Jan. 29-Feb. 4

The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) keeps a record of all reports that the unit responds to, both on campus and in its close vicinity. This database reflects the reports available through the Department of Public Safety’s crime log. Currently, all data from August 2022 to the present is displayed below.
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Oklahoma Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

There’s a reason (well, actually 2) why people will line up out the door at 3 Tequilas Mexican Grill and Cantina – outstanding margaritas and delicious Mexican food. The margaritas are good enough to write home about and the free white queso is a considerable draw…on top of their other tasty dishes. It’s the kind of place that’s perfect for dinner with friends or a great lunch spot when you’re craving Mexican food.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy