New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
intermatwrestle.com
Tips for Navigating Tulsa at the NCAA Tournament
I thought I might write this closer to the NCAA Tournament but with some discussion stirring on this topic on Twitter the last few weeks, I thought I'd dig in now and look at some of the positives and negatives that may come from Tulsa being the host. Tulsa's not...
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
University of Cincinnati News Record
‘There’s something beyond her’: Remembering Carolyn Frey, the UC student that passed in UPA
Carolyn Frey, a University of Cincinnati (UC) student, died on Jan. 24 at University Park Apartments (UPA). According to UC Police Department (UCPD) reports, she is believed to have died from “natural causes due to a blood clot in her leg.”. Reports state at approximately 11:17 a.m., the Cincinnati...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Catching up with Chief Isaac: Fall semester recap
Elliot Isaac, director of public safety and chief of police at the University of Cincinnati (UC), has had an eventful first ten months. Since retiring from the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) in February 2022 and assuming his current role in March, there have been multiple student deaths, several incidents of sexual assaults and a string of auto thefts, just to name a few. No data is yet available to compare his tenure with his predecessors.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
KOKI FOX 23
Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
University of Cincinnati News Record
Small Business Spotlight: Cincy Gourmet Deli
Around the University of Cincinnati (UC), there's no shortage of options when it comes to grabbing a bite to eat. From Thai to Mexican and everything in between, the food scene in Clifton is delicious and diverse. On the east side of UC’s campus, you will find a deli that...
OnlyInYourState
3 Oklahoma Nature Centers That Make Excellent Family Day Trip Destinations
If you haven’t been to Oklahoma, you may not know that the state has some incredibly beautiful scenery. There are many natural sights that can be explored, from the many bodies of water to the tall grass of the prairie lands. There are also some wonderful outdoor spaces that are designed for families- if you aren’t from the Sooner State, you may be surprised to learn about these special spots. Here are three nature centers for a day trip in Oklahoma.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Oklahoma Amphitheater Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
The Tsa-Li-Gi Amphitheater in Tahlequah is a hidden abandoned gem that has been long forgotten by many. Built in 1969, this outdoor theater was once a popular destination for music lovers and performers alike. However, in 2005, the amphitheater was abandoned and left to be reclaimed by nature. It was recently featured on AbandonedOK.com, and we are still in love with its beauty despite its current state of disrepair. Check it out below:
University of Cincinnati News Record
The AACRC kicks off Black History Month with annual Kuamka Week
To kick off Black History Month, the University of Cincinnati (UC) hosted its annual Kuamka Week from Jan. 30 through Feb. 3. Brought to UC by the African American Cultural and Resource Center (AACRC), students participate in a week full of events to determine a possible Mr. Kuamka, Miss Kuamka or Mx. Kuamka.
OnlyInYourState
These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World
Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
KOKI FOX 23
Chinese balloon likely wasn’t successful in gathering intelligence about U.S., OSU professor says
TULSA, Okla. — The unmanned Chinese balloon that flew over the U.S. last week wasn’t the first one of its kind. Experts say there are dozens of them floating around the globe and usually under the radar. The Oklahoma State University launched a research center dedicated to supporting...
KOKI FOX 23
Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
Dive Team Recovers 5 Vehicles From Nowata County Body Of Water
A dive team pulled five vehicles out of a body of water in Nowata County on Saturday, but more are still underwater. A man who lives in the area saw one car, and then realized there were several others. That man, a group of divers and a wrecker company teamed...
OnlyInYourState
This Upscale, Underground Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers An Unforgettable Dining Experience
Bored with chain dining options in Tulsa? If so, delve into a unique culinary and literary experience at The Hemingway Steakhouse. Located on Cherry Street, The Hemingway is a hidden gem (literally) that marries an appreciation for great food and literary art in one charming location. Its warm, old-world ambiance creates a peaceful retreat from everyday life. Gather your friends and head to The Hemingway for a meal that you’ll never forget.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Rape
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday on a felony charge alleging rape by instrumentation. Austin Earl Dempsey was arrested on February 3rd after a call was made on a reported rape that had recently occurred on the 600 block of Se Elmhurst Ave. According to...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Campus crime database | 17 crime incidents from Jan. 29-Feb. 4
The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) keeps a record of all reports that the unit responds to, both on campus and in its close vicinity. This database reflects the reports available through the Department of Public Safety’s crime log. Currently, all data from August 2022 to the present is displayed below.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Oklahoma Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
There’s a reason (well, actually 2) why people will line up out the door at 3 Tequilas Mexican Grill and Cantina – outstanding margaritas and delicious Mexican food. The margaritas are good enough to write home about and the free white queso is a considerable draw…on top of their other tasty dishes. It’s the kind of place that’s perfect for dinner with friends or a great lunch spot when you’re craving Mexican food.
Locust Grove Police Asking For Help In Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect
The Locust Grove Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that happened Friday at the First State Bank. Police ask anyone with any information on the suspect to call 918-479-5253.
